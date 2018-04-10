Guardiola sent to stands for 2nd half; G. Jesus, Dzeko goals (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League is 45 minutes away — 90 combined — from knowing its first two semifinalists.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Both Manchester City and AS Roma have put a dent in their comeback bids with early goals, but still remain three and two goals shy of victory.

Manchester City 1-0 (1-3 aggregate) Liverpool

And then there’s this, as a furious Pep Guardiola will not be in the coach’s seat for the second half after arguing with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz. There were five yellow cards in the first half, and Man City was denied a goal when a ball came off Karius and Milner before a ruled offside Jesus put it in the goal.

Guardiola sent off — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 10, 2018

Heads whipped up to the clock. It read just over two minutes, and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus had just shaped a shot around the splayed Loris Karius to make it 3-1 on aggregate.

There was controversy in the start of the play, as Raheem Sterling knocked into Virgil Van Dijk while the Liverpool man was hoofing a long ball.

Sterling then keyed the opener, and Jesus slotted to make it 1-0.

Strap in, everyone! Gabriel Jesus gives Man City a huge early goal to cut Liverpool's aggregate lead to 3-1. pic.twitter.com/e5pMAGIkpk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 10, 2018

AS Roma 1-0 (2-4 aggregate) Barcelona

Barcelona has only lost once in 48 matches, but that mark is under fire at the minimum as Edin Dzeko‘s sixth minute marker has i Lupi deservedly on top in Rome.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Follow @NicholasMendola