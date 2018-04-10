LIVE, UCL quarterfinals: Man City v. Liverpool, Roma v. Barcelona

Two UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second legs take place on Tuesday with both Manchester City and AS Roma looking to launch incredible comebacks at home.

Man City trail Liverpool 3-0 from the first leg, while Roma trail Barcelona 4-1 as they both look to create historic comebacks.

Pep Guardiola and Man City know they must score early to upset Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool but after their damaging defeat to Man United at the weekend, have City got enough left in their locker? It should be a classic with City flying out of the traps and Liverpool trying to hold on.

As for Barca, they will look to not be on the end of a stunning comeback after they launched their own incredible fight back against PSG last season. Roma grabbed an away goal at the Nou Camp but it will still be an almighty task to turn things around and reach the semifinals.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg

Manchester City v. Liverpool – 2:45 p.m. ET (0-3 aggregate)

AS Roma v. Barcelona – 2:45 p.m. ET (1-4 aggregate)

