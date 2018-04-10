LIVE, UCL quarterfinals: Man City v. Liverpool, Roma v. Barcelona

Two UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second legs take place on Tuesday with both Manchester City and AS Roma looking to launch incredible comebacks at home.
Man City trail Liverpool 3-0 from the first leg, while Roma trail Barcelona 4-1 as they both look to create historic comebacks.
Pep Guardiola and Man City know they must score early to upset Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool but after their damaging defeat to Man United at the weekend, have City got enough left in their locker? It should be a classic with City flying out of the traps and Liverpool trying to hold on.
As for Barca, they will look to not be on the end of a stunning comeback after they launched their own incredible fight back against PSG last season. Roma grabbed an away goal at the Nou Camp but it will still be an almighty task to turn things around and reach the semifinals.
Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg
Manchester City v. Liverpool – 2:45 p.m. ET (0-3 aggregate)
AS Roma v. Barcelona – 2:45 p.m. ET (1-4 aggregate)
MADRID (AP) Villarreal followed its surprise loss to last-place Malaga by falling at home to Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Monday, dropping to sixth place in the Spanish league.
The new setback leaves Villarreal in danger of missing out on a Europa League spot next season, as only the teams in fifth, sixth, and seventh places qualify.
It was the first win in four matches in all competitions for Athletic, which stayed 12th in the league.
Inigo Cordoba put the visitors ahead less than five minutes in, and Inaki Williams doubled the lead early in the second half. Carlos Bacca halved the deficit in the 67th, but Iker Muniain sealed Athletic’s victory in the final minutes at Ceramica Stadium.
“We conceded too early,” Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo said. “They pressured us and created many chances.”
Villarreal’s Alvaro Gonzalez was sent off with a second yellow card shortly after Athletic’s third goal.
Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals passed out a few minutes into the match, collapsing to the ground and prompting doctors to rush to his assistance. Fornals had to be substituted, but left the field on his own.
Fresh from making his first Premier League start in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Southampton on Sunday, Reiss Nelson has revealed he is ready to commit his future to the Gunnes.
The Arsenal academy product, 18, is only signed on a contract until the end of next season and the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were said to be interested in the highly-rated England U-19 international.
Speaking to the London Evening Standard after his full PL debut at the weekend, Nelson had the following to say when asked about his future.
“It is a big achievement to sign for a big club like Arsenal so I’m just delighted with the contract and hopeful that I can sign it soon,” Nelson said. “Wenger is one of the biggest [influences] for me, he keeps pushing the youngsters — me, Eddie [Nketiah] and Joe [Willock] – I think he has got a bright future planned for us. We just have to keep training well and he is always going to push us and will give us first-team football when the opportunities arise.”
Nelson played 64 minutes against Southampton and played out wide on the right in a 4-3-3 formation. He is known for his silky skills on the ball and ability to complete key passes in the final third and certainly showed that against Saints as he cut inside and caused problems.
After some promising displays in preseason the Londoner has made 15 appearances for the first team in all competitions as Arsene Wenger has used the Europa League to give Nelson and some of Arsenal’s other youngsters (such as Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah) valuable minutes as they continue their development.
Nelson is nailed on as the next star at Arsenal and we know that if they’re good enough, Wenger will give young players a chance.
We all know how well Arsenal do financially and it appears the north London club are set for another cash windfall.
A report from the Daily Mail states that adidas are in talks with Arsenal about becoming their official kit supplier for the 2019-20 season onwards.
That is when Arsenal’s deal with current supplier Puma ends.
Per the report, adidas are willing to pay $56 million a season which is substantially more than the $42 million Puma currently pay them. However it is believed Puma can match any counter offer.
Where does this rank in terms of other Premier League kit deals?
Manchester United top the list as adidas pay them over $106 million per season, while Chelsea receive over $85 million a season from Nike.
Ahead of Manchester City’s monster clash with Liverpool on Tuesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League, we thought City’s fans may need a little bit of inspiration as to how on earth their team can overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg at Anfield last week.
Teams have been in a worse position than Pep Guardiola and Co. going into the second leg of a UCL knockout game and still advance… but it hasn’t happened often.
In fact, it has happened just twice in the history of the Champions League in its current format.
Barcelona v. PSG (2017)
It’s quite difficult to forget this incredible comeback as it was just last season. This will probably go down as the greatest comeback in Champions League, if not soccer, history. Trailing 4-0 from the first leg in Paris, nobody gave even this great Barca side a chance. Barcelona led 3-0 at the Nou Camp in the second leg but then Edinson Cavani scored with 28 minutes to go. That meant Barcelona would need three more goals and to win 6-1 on the night. They did it with goals from Neymar and Sergi Roberto as they led 3-1 with just two minutes of normal time remaining. Truly epic.
Deportivo La Coruna v. AC Milan (2004)
Remember those rainy European encounters at the Riazor being commonplace well over a decade ago? Deportivo had plenty of fine players (Diego Tristan and Juan Carlos Valeron to name a few) but after losing the first leg at the San Siro 4-1 with Kaka, Andrea Pirlo and Andrei Shevchenko doing the damage, it was a huge task facing the La Liga outfit. Tucked away in the far north of Spain, a fantastic atmosphere was created for the second leg and Depor were soon 3-0 up with Fran netting a late fourth to complete the epic comeback. Milan were stunned.