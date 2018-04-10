More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Liverpool knocks Man City out of UCL

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City is out of the UEFA Champions League, as Liverpool defeated the Premier League leaders for the third time in four tries, this time a 2-1 set back at the Etihad Stadium that puts the Reds into the semifinals.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored for a 5-1 aggregate win, with Gabriel Jesus scoring Man City’s goal early.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Heads whipped up to the clock. It read just over two minutes, and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus had just shaped a shot around the splayed Loris Karius to make it 3-1 on aggregate.

Sadio Mane saw yellow for a studs first challenge that perhaps unintentionally slipped into Nicolas Otamendi’s groin.

A dangerous free kick near the end line was next, but City could not cut the deficit to one.

Bernardo Silva chested down a diagonal ball and played to the top of the box for Kevin De Bruyne, who’s low shot was not a problem for Karius. It remained 1-0 (1-3) in the 27th minute.

City continued to control play, and Silva curled a 20-yard shot that took a slight turn off Dejan Lovren and onto the far post at the dawn of the 42nd minute.

Leroy Sane then saw a goal controversially pulled back for offside.

And then this:

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Salah seemingly put the tie to bed with an away goal in the 56th minute, a moment after the Reds perhaps should’ve been awarded a penalty for a foul on Mane.

Sterling tore past Georginio Wijnaldum and Van Dijk to earn a free kick in the 66th minute. Sergio Aguero replaced David Silva before play restarted in Manchester.

Guardiola explains his sending off

Tim Goode/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola was sent to the stands after a dominant first half that could’ve seen Manchester City up 2-0 or more.

The more is subjective, but the would-be second goal was called back before it hit the scoreboard when controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz blew his whistle.

[ MORE: Match recap | Five things ]

Guardiola had already been critical of Felix Brych’s job as HR in the first leg, and it’s safe to say he’s not a fan of Lahoz’s from their time together in Spain.

Guardiola said Lahoz gave him his marching orders for simple criticism that was not insulting, though it’s a long bridge to cross to take him at his word (even if Lahoz clearly was comfortable being a big part of the leg).

What did he say to him? From the BBC:

“I said it was a goal when the ball was passed to Leroy Sane. That’s why he sent me off. It would have been different to go in 2-0. It’s different when Salah’s goal at Anfield is offside. It’s different when Gabriel Jesus‘ goal at Anfield is offside.

“In this competition the teams are so equal and the influence of refereeing decisions is so important. We’ll go again next season. Big congratulations to Liverpool, Hopefully they can represent England well in the semi-final.”

Salah’s “offside” just past the halfway line on the opening goal of the first leg was razor thin if off, but Jesus’ goal surely seemed a wrongful denial. The Sane goal looked onside today, but Guardiola is correct that City didn’t finish well enough to reverse an awful first leg which was most crucially lacking an own goal.

Five things learned from Liverpool’s Man City destruction

Tim Goode/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What an awful week for Manchester City.

What a marvelous moment for Liverpool.

[ MORE: Match recap | Roma stuns Barca ]

Job done

It feels a tad insane to call a four-goal margin of victory over two legs scrappy, but there was nothing simple nor easy about Liverpool’s stunning and complete defeat of the Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were lethal against Pep Guardiola‘s bunch. If you were given the following stat lines before the tie, would you think it ends Liverpool 5-1?

Game 1: Man City 11-9 in shot attempts, 66 percent possession, 8-0 in corners

Game 2: Man City 20-5 in shot attempts, 68 percent possession, 9-2 in corners

Total corners, of course, is an incomplete stat, but there was simply no denying the Reds. They were compact, gritty, and scored on five of 14 shots. That’s bonkers, and it’s why we watch the games.

Momentous loss

Manchester City losing this tie at all would’ve altered the discussion on their legacy, but losing it 5-1 to drop three in-a-row in all competitions is brutal and raises legitimate questions about the legacy of this season.

Yes, they’ll still win the Premier League in dominant fashion, but Pep Guardiola’s men went from arguably conducting the finest season in the history of English top flight soccer to being unquestionably behind Arsenal’s Invincibles while losing three times to one English club and failing in a bid to clinch the title against their crosstown rivals in historic fashion.

Yeah, not good.

There’s still no question that Man City’s style of play and Guardiola’s success in utilizing it to build a champion with it is terrific, but “Could they win the quadruple?” became a double with the weakest jewel of the quartet included in the spoils.

It’s crazy to type this considering there’s still a deserved coronation for one of the best Premier League seasons in history but… maybe next year?

Different tourney, but Salah makes his POY case

His goal early in the second half was one of the easier ones he’ll bag this season, but the red-hot Red continues to make a case to be Premier League Player of the Year (even if the UEFA Champions League shouldn’t really count for voters).

Aided by Fernandinho‘s surprising decision not to get up after hitting the deck in his own box, Salah followed the ball and bagged his 39th goal of the season in the win.

Everybody parks the bus sometime

Heads whipped up to the clock. It read just over two minutes, and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus had just shaped a shot around the splayed Loris Karius to make the tie’s score line read 3-1 on aggregate.

Liverpool then packed it in for the rest of the half.

This was going to be headline image after 45 minutes of play, before we learned Pep Guardiola had been sent to the stands for arguing a ref and before Jurgen Klopp flipped his game plan on its ear.

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

From the moment Gabriel Jesus gave Man City its second minute lead, Klopp’s Reds were penned into their own half.

There was a sense that City needed a second goal before halftime, where Klopp could change his battle stations. And whether by design or instinct, the Reds were able to better high press the ball at the start of the second half.

We won’t know how long the tactic would’ve lasted thanks to the Mohamed Salah goal that changed everything.

No one wants to see Antonio Mateu Lahoz referee again any time soon

It’s a sad thing to be talking about the referee after a match of this magnitude, and the *good* news is he was pretty much universally awful for both sides.

Antonio Mateu Lahoz handed out five yellow cards in the first half. Depending on your vantage point, he missed a foul on Raheem Sterling in the build-up to Man City’s opener, and then looked to have gotten an offside call wrong that would’ve led to a second City goal.

Even though those were canceled out, Lahoz wasn’t done. He sent Guardiola to the stands for the second half and missed a potential Liverpool penalty moments before Mohamed Salah scored. Again, it wouldn’t have changed anything about the outcome.

Roma stuns Barca to reach UCL semis

AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Daniele De Rossi was already a Roma legend; After a goal and assist in a monumental comeback win over Barcelona, i Lupi’s captain is gonna get himself a statue

Edin Dzeko and Kosta Manolas and AS Roma also scored in the 3-0 win over Barcelona, turning the tie on its ear by advancing via its first leg away goal in a 4-4 draw over two legs in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Dzeko scored the goal in the first leg.

Barcelona loses a monumental lead one year after its glorious comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Roma nabbed a quick lead, with De Rossi opening up the top of the Barcelona back line and Dzeko delivering a sixth minute goal.

And the roles were reversed, in a sense, when Dzeko earned a penalty out of Gerard Pique and De Rossi converted his chance to make it 4-3 on aggregate. Another goal without answer would put Roma through on away markers.

Manolas then flicked a header home off a corner kick to send the Stadio Olimpico into ecstasy. It would need to hold Barca scoreless for eight more minutes.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Guardiola sent to stands for 2nd half; G. Jesus, Dzeko goals (video)

Tim Goode/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2018, 3:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The UEFA Champions League is 45 minutes away — 90 combined — from knowing its first two semifinalists.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Both Manchester City and AS Roma have put a dent in their comeback bids with early goals, but still remain three and two goals shy of victory.

Manchester City 1-0 (1-3 aggregate) Liverpool

And then there’s this, as a furious Pep Guardiola will not be in the coach’s seat for the second half after arguing with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz. There were five yellow cards in the first half, and Man City was denied a goal when a ball came off Karius and Milner before a ruled offside Jesus put it in the goal.

Heads whipped up to the clock. It read just over two minutes, and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus had just shaped a shot around the splayed Loris Karius to make it 3-1 on aggregate.

There was controversy in the start of the play, as Raheem Sterling knocked into Virgil Van Dijk while the Liverpool man was hoofing a long ball.

Sterling then keyed the opener, and Jesus slotted to make it 1-0.

AS Roma 1-0 (2-4 aggregate) Barcelona

Barcelona has only lost once in 48 matches, but that mark is under fire at the minimum as Edin Dzeko‘s sixth minute marker has i Lupi deservedly on top in Rome.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]