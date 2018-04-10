Rising star Reiss Nelson to commit future to Arsenal

Fresh from making his first Premier League start in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Southampton on Sunday, Reiss Nelson has revealed he is ready to commit his future to the Gunnes.

The Arsenal academy product, 18, is only signed on a contract until the end of next season and the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were said to be interested in the highly-rated England U-19 international.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard after his full PL debut at the weekend, Nelson had the following to say when asked about his future.

“It is a big achievement to sign for a big club like Arsenal so I’m just delighted with the contract and hopeful that I can sign it soon,” Nelson said. “Wenger is one of the biggest [influences] for me, he keeps pushing the youngsters — me, Eddie [Nketiah] and Joe [Willock] – I think he has got a bright future planned for us. We just have to keep training well and he is always going to push us and will give us first-team football when the opportunities arise.”

Nelson played 64 minutes against Southampton and played out wide on the right in a 4-3-3 formation. He is known for his silky skills on the ball and ability to complete key passes in the final third and certainly showed that against Saints as he cut inside and caused problems.

After some promising displays in preseason the Londoner has made 15 appearances for the first team in all competitions as Arsene Wenger has used the Europa League to give Nelson and some of Arsenal’s other youngsters (such as Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah) valuable minutes as they continue their development.

Nelson is nailed on as the next star at Arsenal and we know that if they’re good enough, Wenger will give young players a chance.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports