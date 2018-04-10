Slumping Grasshoppers fires coach Murat Yakin

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez seems to be keen on leaving West Ham United this summer.

Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer, 29, jumped off the bench to score the equalizer at Chelsea on Sunday as the Hammers grabbed a vital point as they continue to climb clear of the relegation zone.

However, Hernandez spoke after the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge and it seems like he would prefer to be elsewhere next season.

“I am looking to play 90 minutes every game. I want to give a headache to the manager like he has all over the squad. Some players are injured and coming back. We all want to play more than 20 minutes. Everybody wants to give everything to be in the team,” Hernandez said. “I say thank you to the fans. Since my first day here, they have supported me well. They shout my name and sing my songs. It was a good weekend for us because they were singing my name, then I scored and I could celebrate with them. It was a very good point. We are all very happy.”

Earlier this season the predatory striker said something similar as injuries and Moyes’ arrival impacted his minutes significantly.

That said, Hernandez has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season and has four in limited minutes since Moyes took charge in November. The El Tri star started his first 11 games at West Ham and scored four times and since then he has started just five times in his last 14 appearances, also scoring four times in that stretch with two off the bench.

Hernandez has played in 1,455 minutes this season and has four goals in his last seven games.

Whatever way you slice it up, Marko Arnautovic is the main striker at West Ham and Moyes prefers to play with just one central striker. The fact that Moyes benched Hernandez often when he was in charge of Man United in the past is irrelevant as the attacking talent at his disposal back then was far superior to his options at West Ham.

Should Hernandez play more at West Ham? Probably. Will he? Probably not.

Hernandez needs to find a team where he will be the main central striker or one of two up front and play regularly. He left Bayer Leverkusen to come back to the PL and it will be intriguing to see where he wants to go in the summer after the World Cup with Mexico. It seems like plenty of Premier League clubs will want to snap him up and despite limited minutes at West Ham this season his stock hasn’t dropped.

