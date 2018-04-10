Slumping Grasshoppers fires coach Murat Yakin

ZURICH (AP) Grasshoppers says it has fired coach Murat Yakin as the 27-time Swiss champions fight against relegation.
The former Basel and Spartak Moscow coach will leave the club along with Hakan Yakin, his brother and a former Switzerland teammate.
Grasshoppers says in a statement it regrets firing Yakin, who was appointed only seven months ago.
The Zurich club has won two of nine games since the midseason break. While still sixth in the 10-team Swiss league, it is only four points clear of last place.
Grasshoppers, which won its most recent league title 15 seasons ago, says sporting director Mattias Walther will lead an interim team of coaches.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez seems to be keen on leaving West Ham United this summer.
Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer, 29, jumped off the bench to score the equalizer at Chelsea on Sunday as the Hammers grabbed a vital point as they continue to climb clear of the relegation zone.
However, Hernandez spoke after the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge and it seems like he would prefer to be elsewhere next season.
“I am looking to play 90 minutes every game. I want to give a headache to the manager like he has all over the squad. Some players are injured and coming back. We all want to play more than 20 minutes. Everybody wants to give everything to be in the team,” Hernandez said. “I say thank you to the fans. Since my first day here, they have supported me well. They shout my name and sing my songs. It was a good weekend for us because they were singing my name, then I scored and I could celebrate with them. It was a very good point. We are all very happy.”
Earlier this season the predatory striker said something similar as injuries and Moyes’ arrival impacted his minutes significantly.
That said, Hernandez has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season and has four in limited minutes since Moyes took charge in November. The El Tri star started his first 11 games at West Ham and scored four times and since then he has started just five times in his last 14 appearances, also scoring four times in that stretch with two off the bench.
Hernandez has played in 1,455 minutes this season and has four goals in his last seven games.
Whatever way you slice it up, Marko Arnautovic is the main striker at West Ham and Moyes prefers to play with just one central striker. The fact that Moyes benched Hernandez often when he was in charge of Man United in the past is irrelevant as the attacking talent at his disposal back then was far superior to his options at West Ham.
Should Hernandez play more at West Ham? Probably. Will he? Probably not.
Hernandez needs to find a team where he will be the main central striker or one of two up front and play regularly. He left Bayer Leverkusen to come back to the PL and it will be intriguing to see where he wants to go in the summer after the World Cup with Mexico. It seems like plenty of Premier League clubs will want to snap him up and despite limited minutes at West Ham this season his stock hasn’t dropped.
ROME (AP) Fabio Capello has announced his retirement from coaching.
The former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Roma and Juventus coach tells RAI state radio that he’s not interested in the open job with Italy’s national team.
The 71-year-old Capello left as coach of Chinese club Jiangsu Suning last month just three matches into the season
“I’ve already had experiences with the England and Russia national teams,” Capello said. “I wanted to coach a club once more and Jiangsu was my last football job. I did everything that I wanted to. I’m pleased with what I did and now I’ll enjoy being an analyst. You always win in that role.”
Capello was most successful at Milan, guiding the Rossoneri to four Serie A titles and the 1994 Champions League trophy.
PARIS (AP) The French football league is continuing its expansion in China after signing a four-year deal with the China Central Television group.
The LFP said in a statement its top-flight matches will be accessible to more than one billion people following the agreement with beIN Sports and CCTV. BeIN Sport has a partnership for the international media rights to French league games.
The deal covers four seasons, until 2021. From next season, two games will be broadcast live each match day on CCTV channels. Magazines produced by beIN Sports will also be aired, as well as match summaries.
Financial details were not disclosed.
Didier Quillot, the LFP executive director, said “one year after the opening of our Beijing office, this major breakthrough demonstrates the new-found attractiveness of our league internationally.”
There’s no underestimated the power of eSports, particularly FIFA, who has become one of the most popular games on the market regardless of whether or not you’re a soccer fan.
This past weekend marked the first-ever eMLS Cup, which featured 19 representatives from MLS clubs, and one victor emerged on Sunday.
Guillermo ‘Memo’ Treviño (aka Kid M3Mito) helped the Houston Dynamo take home the inaugural trophy, with a 6-4 win on aggregate in the two-legged final against the Montreal Impact.
Treviño, along with Impact eMLS player Lyes Ould-Ramoul, will each take part in the EA Sports FIFA 18 Global Series Playoffs this summer, which concludes with the eMLS World Cup in August.
NYCFC representative Christopher Holly — who became the first eMLS player in 2017 when he signed with the Eastern Conference side — will also take part in the Global Series Playoffs.