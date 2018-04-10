More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Paul White

UEFA Champions League preview: Real, Bayern on pace for semis

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich watched two of the biggest obstacles toward their reaching the UEFA Champions League Final fall on Tuesday, and now will hope to avoid losing their first leg advantages.

Real Madrid vs. Juventus
First leg: Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reigning champions bring three away goals home from Turin, and it’s difficult to believe even a club as storied as Juve can collect a three-goal win given the opposition and the venue of the Bernabeu. But if Juventus can score early, and it won’t be off the boots of suspended Paulo Dybala, maybe they can bring the whistles out in Madrid.

Manager Zinedine Zidane didn’t want to hear his side proclaimed favorites even before Man City and Barcelona bowed out of the tournament.

“I’m not interested in talk of favorites, I prefer to show it out on the pitch and we must respect all clubs and all aspects of football. In the match against Atlético we could have lost and I can’t give an explanation for that. That’s how the game goes. In any move you make, there is the chance to mess it up. If we put in a great performance and we focused throughout the match we have a good chance of battling through, but we must keep that idea in mind.”

Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla
First leg: Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich

Sevilla winning by one isn’t a crazy thought, especially considering the turned the same scoreline on Manchester United in the last round. Arjen Robben has been impressed by the game tape.

“They played really well in Manchester. They’re still a really good team.We have to be prepared for everything and concentrate in particular on ourselves. We won’t be playing for a draw. We always play to win. You always need top performances in the Champions League, and the same goes for tomorrow.”

James Rodriguez has plenty of experience against Sevilla, scoring four times in seven matches during his time at Real Madrid. He’s in the first year of a 2-year loan from the Madrid powers.

Dominance without finish: RBNY drops out of CCL

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
Dominant, sure, but the New York Red Bulls could not find the goals they needed to reach the CONCACAF Champions League final.

Tuesday’s second leg in New Jersey saw RBNY fail to overcome a 1-0 deficit suffered last week in Guadalajara, drawing Chivas 0-0 (0-1 on aggregate) at Red Bull Arena.

Total control didn’t lead to finish, including a 73rd minute blast from inspired attacker Derrick Etienne Jr. and an 80th minute offering from Kaku.

The Red Bulls outshot Chivas 20-1. That’s not a joke.

Roma’s Dzeko, Di Francesco relish Barcelona stunner

AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2018, 7:58 PM EDT
Like Liverpool, AS Roma’s domestic season hasn’t gone according to plan. In a battle for third, not first, i Lupi is not in the running for an elusive scudetto.

Like Liverpool, they don’t care much about that right now.

[ RECAP: Roma 3-0 (4-4 agg.) Barcelona ]

AS Roma has reached its first UEFA Champions League semifinal, and has done it in stunning fashion by defeating a Barcelona team which is unbeaten in league play and has lost a single match — a Jan. 17 Copa del Rey first leg — since La Liga’s slate started Aug. 20.

Oh, and that defeat was a 3-0 home romp which overturned a 4-1 away deficit.

Edin Dzeko scored the away goal, one which looked like a mere door prize at the time, and also scored Tuesday as Roma rallied for glory. He was asked if the best was yet to come.

“The best came tonight but it could come again in a few weeks’ time! We can beat anyone playing the way we did tonight. We could have scored more too. We got at them right from the off – I’ve never seen Barcelona struggle like that before.”

Dzeko told PST before the season that he’d love to meet old club Man City in the Champions League. We’re sure he didn’t expect to outlast them.

Manager Eusebio Di Francesco is relishing the win, a second time he’s split results against Ernesto Valverde in his career dating back to last season’s Europa League group stage split between Sassuolo and Athletic Bilbao.

“You must always aim higher, but we’d produced some great performances in the league too. We’re reaping the rewards for all the hard work we’ve put in. I’m the coach so I’ll take the praise just as I take the criticism but I want to look forward. Why shouldn’t we believe we can reach the final? That has to be our target. I don’t want to stop here.”

Who should Roma want to draw in the next round (assuming Bayern Munich and Real Madrid hold onto their leads over Sevilla and Juventus)? The easy answer is Liverpool, but one thing’s for sure: When you control Barcelona in the second leg after deserving better in the first, no one’s going to take you for granted.

Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay agree on 2030 World Cup bid

AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano
Associated PressApr 10, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay have agreed on 12 cities where they want to host the centenary World Cup in 2030.

The Argentine Football Association said on Monday the plan would grant eight cities to Argentina and two each for Paraguay and Uruguay. The names of the cities were not disclosed.

Bidding is not due to open for another four years but leaders of all three national bodies say they want to make a joint bid.

The South American nations are expected to face tough competition for the hosting rights of a tournament that will likely feature 48 teams.

Uruguay staged the first World Cup in 1930 and has long been expected to seek hosting rights with Argentina. Paraguay later joined the initiative.

Argentine soccer officials said they met with national captain Lionel Messi during a recent trip to Spain.

“At all times we found (Messi) willing to help us spread the word about the possibility that the three countries organize the World Cup,” Argentina’s Sport Secretary Carlos Mac Allister said. “It’s very important for us to feel that we have the support of players and that it is completely unattached from any political connotation.”

Messi and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez have already publicly backed the plan. During a recent Argentina-Spain friendly, Messi was expected to wear a bracelet that read “2030 together,” but he was sidelined due to an injury. The bracelet was worn instead by Javier Mascherano.

So far, the co-organizers have not said how much the tournament would cost if they were to win the bid.

“Today, we can’t say what the final costs will be to each of our countries, but it cannot be measured only in the building of infrastructure,” Uruguay Sports Secretary Fernando Caceres said.

“There’s an intangible measure, which is how much a country earns in coexistence, in integration, identity, and the construction of citizenship by hosting an event of this magnitude.”

Klopp magnanimous after Liverpool overruns Man City

Richard Sellers/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp was humble in defeat, perhaps knowing the stage was a bit bigger than his usual biting quips (though let’s face it: They would’ve been beautiful on Tuesday).

Liverpool beat Man City 2-1 on the day and 5-1 over two legs to earn a trip to the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

That statement would’ve seemed farfetched a couple of months ago, and the score line is an eye-rubber even after witnessing the tie.

Did Klopp salute his team for gorgeous football or “the way the game is supposed to look?” Not this time, perhaps to his credit, even lauding rival boss Pep Guardiola for the chances he took in formation and personnel.

From the BBC:

“He (Pep Guardiola) took all the risks and it was his decision and it could’ve been the absolute right one, it’s easy to say afterwards. They could’ve scored two or three goals in the first half but it was 100 percent clear that if we win the ball we’d have an opportunity.

“The last situation in the first half was how you do the counter-attack and that’s how we scored the two goals. It’s not about perfection it’s about the result, the character, the mentality, really fighting for the result. We defended well, it’s not our best game but we deserved it at the end.”

Fine margins. Liverpool was scrappy and unquestionably deserved their win, but Man City’s finishing was off in both contests. The Reds advanced having been out-attempted 31-14, converting five times against one of the best defenses in the world this season. Klopped!