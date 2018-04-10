Villarreal loses again, drops to sixth in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) Villarreal followed its surprise loss to last-place Malaga by falling at home to Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Monday, dropping to sixth place in the Spanish league.
The new setback leaves Villarreal in danger of missing out on a Europa League spot next season, as only the teams in fifth, sixth, and seventh places qualify.
It was the first win in four matches in all competitions for Athletic, which stayed 12th in the league.
Inigo Cordoba put the visitors ahead less than five minutes in, and Inaki Williams doubled the lead early in the second half. Carlos Bacca halved the deficit in the 67th, but Iker Muniain sealed Athletic’s victory in the final minutes at Ceramica Stadium.
“We conceded too early,” Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo said. “They pressured us and created many chances.”
Villarreal’s Alvaro Gonzalez was sent off with a second yellow card shortly after Athletic’s third goal.
Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals passed out a few minutes into the match, collapsing to the ground and prompting doctors to rush to his assistance. Fornals had to be substituted, but left the field on his own.
Fresh from making his first Premier League start in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Southampton on Sunday, Reiss Nelson has revealed he is ready to commit his future to the Gunnes.
The Arsenal academy product, 18, is only signed on a contract until the end of next season and the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were said to be interested in the highly-rated England U-19 international.
Speaking to the London Evening Standard after his full PL debut at the weekend, Nelson had the following to say when asked about his future.
“It is a big achievement to sign for a big club like Arsenal so I’m just delighted with the contract and hopeful that I can sign it soon,” Nelson said. “Wenger is one of the biggest [influences] for me, he keeps pushing the youngsters — me, Eddie [Nketiah] and Joe [Willock] – I think he has got a bright future planned for us. We just have to keep training well and he is always going to push us and will give us first-team football when the opportunities arise.”
Nelson played 64 minutes against Southampton and played out wide on the right in a 4-3-3 formation. He is known for his silky skills on the ball and ability to complete key passes in the final third and certainly showed that against Saints as he cut inside and caused problems.
After some promising displays in preseason the Londoner has made 15 appearances for the first team in all competitions as Arsene Wenger has used the Europa League to give Nelson and some of Arsenal’s other youngsters (such as Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah) valuable minutes as they continue their development.
Nelson is nailed on as the next star at Arsenal and we know that if they’re good enough, Wenger will give young players a chance.
We all know how well Arsenal do financially and it appears the north London club are set for another cash windfall.
A report from the Daily Mail states that adidas are in talks with Arsenal about becoming their official kit supplier for the 2019-20 season onwards.
That is when Arsenal’s deal with current supplier Puma ends.
Per the report, adidas are willing to pay $56 million a season which is substantially more than the $42 million Puma currently pay them. However it is believed Puma can match any counter offer.
Where does this rank in terms of other Premier League kit deals?
Manchester United top the list as adidas pay them over $106 million per season, while Chelsea receive over $85 million a season from Nike.
Ahead of Manchester City’s monster clash with Liverpool on Tuesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League, we thought City’s fans may need a little bit of inspiration as to how on earth their team can overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg at Anfield last week.
[ MORE: UCL Tuesday preview ]
Teams have been in a worse position than Pep Guardiola and Co. going into the second leg of a UCL knockout game and still advance… but it hasn’t happened often.
In fact, it has happened just twice in the history of the Champions League in its current format.
Barcelona v. PSG (2017)
It’s quite difficult to forget this incredible comeback as it was just last season. This will probably go down as the greatest comeback in Champions League, if not soccer, history. Trailing 4-0 from the first leg in Paris, nobody gave even this great Barca side a chance. Barcelona led 3-0 at the Nou Camp in the second leg but then Edinson Cavani scored with 28 minutes to go. That meant Barcelona would need three more goals and to win 6-1 on the night. They did it with goals from Neymar and Sergi Roberto as they led 3-1 with just two minutes of normal time remaining. Truly epic.
Deportivo La Coruna v. AC Milan (2004)
Remember those rainy European encounters at the Riazor being commonplace well over a decade ago? Deportivo had plenty of fine players (Diego Tristan and Juan Carlos Valeron to name a few) but after losing the first leg at the San Siro 4-1 with Kaka, Andrea Pirlo and Andrei Shevchenko doing the damage, it was a huge task facing the La Liga outfit. Tucked away in the far north of Spain, a fantastic atmosphere was created for the second leg and Depor were soon 3-0 up with Fran netting a late fourth to complete the epic comeback. Milan were stunned.
Marcus Rashford is reportedly thinking about a move away from Manchester United this summer.
The 20-year-old forward came on as a late substitute in the dramatic 3-2 comeback win at Manchester City on Saturday and has started five of United’s 16 games.
Rashford has made 43 appearances for United this season but just 22 have been starts as the England international is said be frustrated with his role as a substitute.
Should Rashford really think about moving away from United?
Right now it’s tough to see his situation changing for the next two or three seasons. Rashford is the back-up for Romelu Lukaku as the central forward, while Alexis Sanchez’s arrival has seen the Chilean make the left wing spot his own. With Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard often favored in the other wide spot to give Mourinho balance, Rashford has increasingly found himself the odd man out.
A loan move could be the best option for him next season but it seems like Rashford shouldn’t leave United that soon, just two years since breaking into the first team as a teenager under Louis Van Gaal amid a spate of injuries to forwards.
This season has been his most productive yet with 12 goals in all competitions and he seems to have a knack of popping up with goals in big games, including a double in United’s 2-1 win over bitter rivals Liverpool in March. And let’s not forget, Rashford came third in the voting for the 2017 Golden Boy Award. But a key fact in all of this could be Rashford losing his spot in the English national team if he isn’t playing regularly.
If he does seriously want to leave United, then clubs across Europe will be queuing up to sign him.
Rashford joined United as a seven-year-old and has made his way through the academy, winning three major trophies during his short spell at the club. His situation may not change anytime soon due to Lukaku being 24 years old and Sanchez United’s highest-earner but the way he could play regularly is if Sanchez starts in-behind Lukaku and he then starts on the left. That would require a change in formation from Mourinho and we all know how he loathes to move from his 4-3-3 system.
If Mourinho remains at Old Trafford then Rashford will have a big decision to make. Does he want to be a squad player for his hometown club and challenge for trophies? Or does he want to be the main man elsewhere, as he’s clearly capable of carrying a team on his back?