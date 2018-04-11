Bayern Munich clinches Champions League semi berth

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid blew a 3-0 lead but was rescued by a stoppage time penalty kick and sending off of Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty kick to send the hosts into the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Real fell 3-1 in the second leg at the Bernabeu, when Ronaldo beat backup keeper Wojciech Szczesny to give the reigning UCL champions a 4-3 aggregate win.

Juventus got two goals from Mario Mandzukic and another from Blaise Matuidi.

Sergio Ramos did not play for Real thanks to a suspension.

Mario Mandzukic has several opportunities in the first quarter hour, highlighted by his fourth minute goal. Sami Khedira lofted a diagonal ball toward the back post and the big Croatian thumped a header home to give Juve its first goal.

Juventus needed an early goal and Mandzukic delivered! They lead 1-0 on the night, but Real Madrid still lead 3-1 on aggregate. pic.twitter.com/3X48J5C8hu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 11, 2018

Isco had the ball in the net soon after the goal, as Real was unbowed, but was whistled for offside. He found himself denied by Gianluigi Buffon in the 34th.

Mandzukic was back at it in the 37th minute, again at the back post to smash a header past Keylor Navas. This time, the assist went to early substitute Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Raphael Varane slapped a header off the cross bar in first half stoppage, and Real maintained its aggregate lead into halftime.

2 – Real Madrid are trailing by two goals at half-time in a #UCL home game for the first time since February 2000 (1-3 vs Bayern Munich). Upset. #RMAJUV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2018

Buffon stopped a 58th minute Cristiano Ronaldo bid to put Real on the scoreboard.

At the other end, Navas got low to his right and denied a Gonzalo Higuain effort in the 60th.

That’s when Matuidi struck, taking care of a poor collection effort from Navas to jab home from well inside the six.

COMEBACKS ON COMEBACKS. Matuidi pounces on Keylor Navas' mistake to put Juventus up 3-0 on the night and pull them level at 3 on aggregate! 😱 pic.twitter.com/CQtZx5CtOP — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 11, 2018

Buffon made an outstanding save on a deflected shot with 12 minutes to go, as Real collected momentum in front of its home crowd. And Giorgio Chiellini stopped a cross from getting to Ronaldo with a headed clearance just over the bar.

It’s difficult to deny Michael Oliver’s penalty kick call, but he sent off Buffon who may have been shoved into the referee. Backup backstop Szczesny went the wrong way on Ronaldo’s PK and the Bernabeu erupted in joy.

