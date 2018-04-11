More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Europa League preview: Ranking the comeback bids

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 9:47 PM EDT
If the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals taught us anything, it’s to not rule out comebacks.

Thursday’s Europa League quarterfinal hosts all trail heading into the second leg, and only two of them are bringing away goals back to the crib.

All matches kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET.

4. CSKA Moscow 1-4 Arsenal

The hosts have scored three or more goals just five times this season, and they’d need to blank the Gunners for three goals to do the trick. Throw in Arsene Wenger‘s motivation to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, and the odds are not in their favor.

The read: Extremely unlikely

3. Sporting Lisbon 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Scoring two against Atleti is a rarity, only happening six times this season. But Sporting has the horses, from 31-goal man Bas Dost to versatile Bruno Fernandes and Gelson Martins.

The read: Not impossible, but a big ask.

2. Red Bull Salzburg 2-4 Lazio

Two away goals is a nice pull, but outscoring Lazio by a pair requires keeping a lid on Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The read: Puncher’s chance.

1. Marseille 0-1 RB Leipzig

The read: To win by two goals at home is not absurd for OM.

Three things as NYCFC rolls Real Salt Lake

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 8:57 PM EDT
It was a Bronx beatdown on the postage stamp pitch of Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, as New York City FC improved to 5W-1T on the season with a 4-0 win over Long Island native Mike Petke’s Real Salt Lake.

NYCFC is good (and short weeks with long trips don’t help beat them)

David Villa and Alexander Ring were sitting on the subs bench, and it became clear within 20 minutes they could stay there if they wanted to rest up for the weekend’s match-up with Atlanta United (Villa did manage 32 minutes in returning from a calf injury, while Ring subbed on for the final 25).

That’s because NYCFC can beat you in so many ways, as evidenced by the quartet of goal scorers on display in the first half. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi is as hot as any non-huge name in the league, Jo Inge Berget as hot as any gigantic beard in the league, and Maxi Moralez is that controlled tornado playmaker so dangerous on our shores. And Ebenezer Ofori, well, maybe you’ve read an article about him or something. Team = Deep.

But as good as Patrick Vieira’s men are this season, the schedule makers predestined this one a bit. Real Salt Lake played Saturday in Utah, then had to skip across the country for a match against rested NYCFC. And given the propensity of road teams to lose in MLS when all other things are equal, well, see ya.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi is a real talent

Maybe file this under “Things We Are Relearning,” because the Swiss-born Libyan international is impressing at every turn. His goal Wednesday came off a garbage clearing attempt, but the 24-year-old now has four goals and an assist in four MLS starts since arriving from Austria Wien.

Maxi Moralez can win a sly penalty

Justen Glad was on the deck when he stabbed his foot at Moralez in a desperate attempt to get the ball off the Argentine atop the 18.

He missed, and barely caught a piece of leg. That didn’t stop Moralez from going down, and he finished his penalty kick past Nick Rimando (never an easy task).

Rough call, and a 2-0 hole at Yankee Stadium is a tough climb.

Ranking the potential Champions League finals

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League will have its semifinal ties drawn early Friday, and as usual there are some juicy potential subplots to go with the main story line: Getting to a UCL Final.

There are varying degrees of experience in finals for these four historic clubs.

— Real Madrid is vying to increase its all-time high of titles to 13, and become the first club to win three-straight finals since Bayern Munich from 1973-76 (which came after Ajax won three in-a-row).

— Bayern Munich is 5-5 all-time in finals, last winning in 2013’s Der Klassiker final.

— Liverpool has played in seven European Cup finals, winning five, but last earned a finalist’s spot in a 2007 loss to AC Milan.

— Roma hasn’t played for a European Cup final since a 1984 home loss to Liverpool, its lone appearance in the final.

There are six final pairings possible amongst the semifinalists, and we’re power rankings the least to most appealing in this post.

6. Bayern Munich vs. Roma — If only because this is one of two matches, statistically speaking, that would give the highest probability of a blowout.

5. Real Madrid vs. Roma — Same as above but with Cristiano Ronaldo and Real angling for a third-straight title.

4. Real Madrid vs. Liverpool — Two teams whose defending can be suspect and attacks are often lightning in respective bottles.

3. Liverpool vs. Roma — Would be an all-underdog tie with a guaranteed first winner in more than a decade (or ever in the case of i Lupi). Plus, the idea of Mohamed Salah going up against his old mates is pretty juicy. American-owned clubs, to boot.

2. Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool — Jurgen Klopp gets a chance at UCL final revenge from the 2013 loss at Wembley.

  1. Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid —  James Rodriguez meets his parent club. Arjen Robben his former club, and Toni Kroos the same. There were questions of how Bayern would respond to the retirements of Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso.

Michael Oliver branded “total chaos” by Juve president; Buffon seethes

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Juventus manager Max Allegri says referees, yes plural, decided the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between his club and Real Madrid.

The Serie A powers clawed their way back from a 3-0 first leg deficit and seemed destined for extra time after two goals from Mario Mandzukic and an equalizer from Blaise Matuidi.

[ RECAP: Real 1-3 (4-3 agg.) Juve ]

But Mehdi Benatia knocked down Lucas Vasquez before the latter could head home a stoppage time winner, and Cristiano Ronaldo converted the penalty awarded by Michael Oliver.

That added to Allegri’s frustration from a first leg, stoppage time penalty not given to Juve in Turin.

“I feel bad for the lads who did well in Turin for 60 minutes and didn’t score the goals they did tonight,” Allegri said via Football Italia. “The penalty tonight was basically the reverse of what happened on Juan Cuadrado in the first leg… I said even at the time that incident would decide qualification.”

Allegri also said he was saving a pair of what he believed to be game-changing substitutions for extra time, and said the ref decided the tie.

Gianluigi Buffon, who was sent off for his protest of Oliver’s decision, was less reserved, saying Oliver wanted to play a major role in the match (from Football Italia):

“Clearly you cannot have a heart in your chest, but a garbage bin. On top of that, if you don’t have the character to walk on a pitch like this in a stadium like this, you can sit in the stands with your wife, your kids, drinking your Sprite and eating crisps.

“You cannot ruin the dreams of a team. I could’ve told the referee anything at that moment, but he had to understand the degree of the disaster he was creating. If you can’t handle the pressure and have the courage to make a decision, then you should just sit in the stands and eat your crisps.”

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was also quite angry, calling for VAR after the game.

“The referee tonight was in total chaos,” Agnelli said. “It’s a pity, the performance of the boys remains, we confirmed – as did PSG last season and Roma last night – proved you can come back from 3-0 down to turn things around.”

The penalty is one of those calls that is only controversial because of when it took place, as most wouldn’t begrudge the award were it not stoppage time of a UEFA Champions League decider.

Ronaldo reacts to controversial win, blown lead: “It helps us to learn”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 5:22 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo saved the day for Real Madrid, even if all eyes are on referee Michael Oliver’s decision to give him that platform.

[ RECAP: Real 1-3 (4-3 agg.) Juve ]

The penalty has been labeled everything from “stone cold” to “scandalous” — we lean hard toward the former — as Mehdi Benatia knocked down Lucas Vasquez before the latter could head home a stoppage time winner.

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon didn’t get to face the penalty, as he was sent off for protesting the call to Oliver in what may have been the Italian’s UCL last match.

For Ronaldo, he doesn’t understand the protests.

“I don’t understand why they are protesting,” Ronaldo said. “Lucas was tackled from behind and if they don’t give him the penalty, it’s a goal.”

No surprise that Ronaldo scored, but he admits it wasn’t 100 percent cool, calm, and collected.

The match had been headed to stoppage time after Madrid tossed away a 3-0 first leg advantage.

From MARCA:

“We have suffered, but it helps us to learn,” he added. “In football, nothing is given away, you have to fight until the end. Madrid could’ve scored more goals, but Juve and Buffon were good.”

Real and Bayern Munich will be the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League, with Liverpool slightly behind, and Roma the clear underdogs.