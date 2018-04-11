Europa League preview: Ranking the comeback bids

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

If the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals taught us anything, it’s to not rule out comebacks.

Thursday’s Europa League quarterfinal hosts all trail heading into the second leg, and only two of them are bringing away goals back to the crib.

All matches kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET.

4. CSKA Moscow 1-4 Arsenal

The hosts have scored three or more goals just five times this season, and they’d need to blank the Gunners for three goals to do the trick. Throw in Arsene Wenger‘s motivation to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, and the odds are not in their favor.

The read: Extremely unlikely

3. Sporting Lisbon 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Scoring two against Atleti is a rarity, only happening six times this season. But Sporting has the horses, from 31-goal man Bas Dost to versatile Bruno Fernandes and Gelson Martins.

The read: Not impossible, but a big ask.

2. Red Bull Salzburg 2-4 Lazio

Two away goals is a nice pull, but outscoring Lazio by a pair requires keeping a lid on Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The read: Puncher’s chance.

1. Marseille 0-1 RB Leipzig

The read: To win by two goals at home is not absurd for OM.

