Kane awarded second goal vs. Stoke, takes goal tally to 25

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2018, 12:18 PM EDT
Harry Kane probably won’t catch Mohamed Salah for the Premier League golden boot race, but he just added another goal to his name.

The Premier League announced a three-person panel reversed an original decision to give Christian Eriksen credit for Tottenham’s second goal in Spurs 2-1 win over, now awarding the goal to Kane. That takes Kane on to 25 Premier League goals this season, four behind Salah’s league total of 29.

Here’s video of the goal.

England’s evolution: How the Three Lions squad has changed from Brazil to Russia

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Even in the smoldering wreck that was England’s 2014 World Cup performance in Brazil, there was a bright light at the end of the tunnel.

Several of the youngsters included in the World Cup squad were beginning to come into their own, and in the Premier League and select matches for the England National Team, showed flashes of their world class talent. This includes Raheem Sterling, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Jordan Henderson, all who have developed into important Premier League players for their clubs.

But there were a number of youngsters, and players in their prime, that many would have presumed would be even better four years from then, and would be players England fans could count on at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ross Barkley. Luke Shaw. Daniel Sturridge. Jack Wilshere. Phil Jones. Chris Smalling. Adam Lallana.

The septet of players, all of whom when fit can be world beaters, have failed to prove they can stay healthy consistantly for their club teams and England, save for Wilshere. But even Wilshere couldn’t stay fit for England’s last two friendly matches.

Then you have the declines of Gary Cahill, Joe Hart and Leighton Baines. Add in the international retirements of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Glen Johnson and this summer’s England World Cup squad will have a much different look. And perhaps that’s a good thing.

After hiring a pragmatist in Roy Hodgson who ultimately saw England fall to Iceland in Euro 2016, Gareth Southgate has taken advantage of his work in the England youth ranks to give plenty of youngsters a chance, ones that weren’t ready yet for the big stage in 2014.

The Tottenham trio of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier are all expected to start in England’s opening match against Tunisia on June 18. Add in Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, as well as Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford (and maybe even Nick Pope) and you have an evolution of young players moving up the national team ladder, as well as performing each week for their clubs. And each of those players are 25-years and under.

From England’s lineup against Italy in the Three Lions’ opener at the 2014 World Cup, it appears that just Henderson and Sterling are locked in for starting places in 2018, with Danny Welbeck potentially making the list. But after a succession of veteran-laden tournaments, perhaps a tournament in Russia (not too far from England compared to Brazil) is the best place to throw out a group of youngsters on the field in the England shirt, and see what they can do.

Expectations for England remain grounded, and for good reason considering its last two tournament performances. But with so many fresh young faces, there’s still a chance that, like their counterparts at the Under-20 and Under-17 levels, they can put a run together.

England will certainly miss out on what could have been with Barkley and Sturridge in the attack, Wilshere in midfield, Smalling and Jones along the backline and Shaw bombing down the left. But with the introduction of more young players playing at a high level, this team has the talent to compete at the World Cup, and potentially get out of their group.

Miazga’s manager at Vitesse fired

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2018, 11:16 AM EDT
Matt Miazga will have to impress a new manager in the final month of the season, as Vitesse announced on Wednesday it had fired coach Henk Fraser.

The club are in a rough patch of form, winless in its last four games including two crushing defeats, and one win in its last seven games. That one win, though, came against Ajax.

Strangely, the dismissal of Fraser just moved up the timeline. Fraser had already announced he was leaving the club at the end of the season, with former Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky signing a two-year contract to begin on July 1.

But with the recent run of form, Vitesse dropped towards the edge of European qualification, with just a two-point gap in the seventh and final place for Europe. The teams who finish between fourth and seventh play each other in an end-of-season playoff to determine one winner for a spot in the UEFA Europa League.

What does this mean for Miazga? Well, for starters, he’s in his second year on loan in the Netherlands with a big, empty summer ahead. His parent club, Chelsea, could very well have a new manager, giving him the chance to impress and perhaps break into the first team.

But according to a report, Vitesse wants to bring Miazga back for yet another season, along with a couple of other Chelsea loanees.

At this point in his career, it’s crucial for Miazga to get regular minutes, but perhaps a loan to the Bundesliga or the English Championship would be more beneficial if Chelsea do actually see his future in blue, or if they’re just waiting for a bid to come in for the 22-year-old.

Reports: Guardiola charged by UEFA for blasting referee, Liverpool also charged

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola spent the second half of Manchester City’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Liverpool last Tuesday relegated to the stands, and he could be facing an extended stay off the sideline in European competition.

Multiple outlets reported that Guardiola was charged on Wednesday by UEFA for improper conduct after allegedly verbally abusing the match official, a fellow Spaniard Antonio Mateu. It’s unclear what Guardiola said, but it was enough for him to have been sent off at halftime of Liverpool’s massive win.

If proven, Guardiola could face another touch-line ban in next year’s Champions League, as he looks to take Man City to the top of Europe.

Liverpool was also charged by UEFA after its fans set off fireworks and threw objects onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola’s alleged transgression didn’t exactly impact the game. Liverpool went on to score again in the second half and admirably defend the waves of Man City attacks, while the hosts failed to capitalize on their chances and seemed out of ideas. But if Guardiola is given a one-or-two-game touchline ban, it likely won’t affect Man City that much in next year’s Champions League, unless they end up in a group with a massive club and one of the big group stage games takes place at the beginning of the tournament.

Becky Sauerbrunn reflective as US sets sights on World Cup

Associated PressApr 11, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
To hear Becky Sauerbrunn reference the “twilight” of her career is a bit unsettling. It’s abundantly clear from watching the 32-year-old defender on the field that she’s still at her peak.

But Sauerbrunn is thinking about a legacy as the U.S. national team readies for World Cup qualifying this fall. If the defending champions make the field for women’s soccer’s premier event in France next year, it will be her third World Cup.

For Sauerbrunn, that legacy means using her voice to effect change. It includes her team’s public push for equitable pay – which culminated with a new contract last April with U.S. Soccer.

And more recently it includes her effort to send a team of underprivileged girls to the Street Child World Cup in Moscow this summer.

“I’ve been given a platform and I want to do good with it. I’ve been playing sort of in the twilight of my career and I’d really like to leave the game better than when I found it,” she said.

Sauerbrunn spent the beginning of the year recovering from a foot injury. She made her first appearances of the season in a two-game series against Mexico, coming in as a sub in the opening game, a 4-1 U.S. victory, then starting the second, a 6-2 win on Sunday.

“The stress reaction I had in my foot is better. I’ve been getting MRIs and it’s healing, which is great,” she said. “I really feel like I’m coming back healthy and now it’s about getting back into soccer form.”

A center back, Sauerbrunn helped anchor the stellar backline that was key to the team’s title run at the 2015 World Cup in Canada. The difference this time around is that the United States won’t have goalkeeper Hope Solo, who set records during her lengthy career but left the team on bad terms following the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The search for the team’s new goalkeeper continues, with Jane Campbell of the Houston Dash getting the latest starting nod in Sunday’s friendly.

“We’re feeling really good,” Sauerbrunn said about the team’s mentality. “It’s unfortunate because we have quite a few injuries, so we’re missing four or five of our core players (including Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz). But what’s good about that is that it provides the opportunity for other players to show what they have and gain some valuable experience.”

Coach Jill Ellis continues to experiment with the backline although the dependable Sauerbrunn is a lock as a starter if she’s healthy. Crystal Dunn started as a fullback in Sunday’s game but moved up to an attacking position and Ellis indicated she liked versatility.

“I think overall what we’re looking for – these players obviously have to do the job defensively, but it’s also looking at what they can bring to our attack,” Ellis said.

For now Sauerbrunn is busy helping the Utah Royals open their first National Women’s Soccer League season. Sauerbrunn, a three-time NWSL Defender of the Year, played for FC Kansas City since the league’s inception in 2013 – but that team folded earlier this year and the players collectively went to the Royals.

The Royals will be looking for their first win of the season Saturday when they host the Chicago Red Stars.

She’s also lending her voice to raising funds for the Street Child World Cup team. The event in Moscow prior to the men’s World Cup this summer seeks to draw attention to the plight of homeless and orphaned children across the globe.

Sauerbrunn caused a stir recently on social media when she posted a photo of a baby soccer jersey and shorts, along with her cat. The tweet sent shockwaves through soccer fandom with speculation that she was pregnant.

“I’m like internally cringing just thinking about that. That was a prank gone awry. Do not use Twitter as a format for pranks,” she said. “I was cleaning out my apartment and saw this little Nike uniform and I thought, `Wow, it would be so funny to pull a prank.’ Such a backfire. Mia Hamm texted me and said, `Congratulations,’ and I thought, `I’m a terrible, terrible person, I just tricked Mia Hamm.’ Never again.”

For the record, she’s not pregnant. She’s got some things she’d like to accomplish on and off the field first.