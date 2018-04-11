More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

LIVE, UCL quarterfinals: Real Madrid v. Juventus, Bayern Munich v. Sevilla

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The quarterfinal round of the UEFA Champions League wraps up on Wednesday as Real Madrid look to finish off Juventus and Bayern Munich looks to do the same to Sevilla.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a Goal of the Year candidate in the first leg, perfectly connecting on an audacious bicycle kick to give Real Madrid its 3-0 advantage heading into the Bernabeu. Ronaldo starts again in the second leg while Gareth Bale comes off the bench to start up top with the Portuguese international.

Juventus meanwhile have a huge hole to dig out of and ultimately need a minimum of three goals and a clean sheet to force extra time. This could be the final Champions League game for Gianluigi Buffon, and what a place to make your final appearance.

Bayern meanwhile picked up a 2-1 win on the road at Sevilla, and could cruise into the semifinals with a goal at the Allianz Arena. Both Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery start, with younger players such as Corentin Tolisso available off the bench. Sevilla has a big job to do, and its fans will be hoping Wissam Ben Yedder can come up with another couple of big goals in Germany.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while the schedule and lineups for both games is below.

We will have analysis and reaction from both games right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg

Real Madrid v. Juventus- 2:45 p.m. ET (3-1 aggregate)
Bayern Munich v. Sevilla- 2:45 p.m. ET (2-1 aggregate)

England’s evolution: How the Three Lions squad has changed from Brazil to Russia

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even in the smoldering wreck that was England’s 2014 World Cup performance in Brazil, there was a bright light at the end of the tunnel.

Several of the youngsters included in the World Cup squad were beginning to come into their own, and in the Premier League and select matches for the England National Team, showed flashes of their world class talent. This includes Raheem Sterling, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Jordan Henderson, all who have developed into important Premier League players for their clubs.

But there were a number of youngsters, and players in their prime, that many would have presumed would be even better four years from then, and would be players England fans could count on at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ross Barkley. Luke Shaw. Daniel Sturridge. Jack Wilshere. Phil Jones. Chris Smalling. Adam Lallana.

The septet of players, all of whom when fit can be world beaters, have failed to prove they can stay healthy consistantly for their club teams and England, save for Wilshere. But even Wilshere couldn’t stay fit for England’s last two friendly matches.

Then you have the declines of Gary Cahill, Joe Hart and Leighton Baines. Add in the international retirements of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Glen Johnson and this summer’s England World Cup squad will have a much different look. And perhaps that’s a good thing.

After hiring a pragmatist in Roy Hodgson who ultimately saw England fall to Iceland in Euro 2016, Gareth Southgate has taken advantage of his work in the England youth ranks to give plenty of youngsters a chance, ones that weren’t ready yet for the big stage in 2014.

The Tottenham trio of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier are all expected to start in England’s opening match against Tunisia on June 18. Add in Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, as well as Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford (and maybe even Nick Pope) and you have an evolution of young players moving up the national team ladder, as well as performing each week for their clubs. And each of those players are 25-years and under.

From England’s lineup against Italy in the Three Lions’ opener at the 2014 World Cup, it appears that just Henderson and Sterling are locked in for starting places in 2018, with Danny Welbeck potentially making the list. But after a succession of veteran-laden tournaments, perhaps a tournament in Russia (not too far from England compared to Brazil) is the best place to throw out a group of youngsters on the field in the England shirt, and see what they can do.

Expectations for England remain grounded, and for good reason considering its last two tournament performances. But with so many fresh young faces, there’s still a chance that, like their counterparts at the Under-20 and Under-17 levels, they can put a run together.

England will certainly miss out on what could have been with Barkley and Sturridge in the attack, Wilshere in midfield, Smalling and Jones along the backline and Shaw bombing down the left. But with the introduction of more young players playing at a high level, this team has the talent to compete at the World Cup, and potentially get out of their group.

Kane awarded second goal vs. Stoke, takes goal tally to 25

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2018, 12:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Kane probably won’t catch Mohamed Salah for the Premier League golden boot race, but he just added another goal to his name.

[READ: UEFA charges Guardiola, Liverpool with improper conduct]

The Premier League announced a three-person panel reversed an original decision to give Christian Eriksen credit for Tottenham’s second goal in Spurs 2-1 win over, now awarding the goal to Kane. That takes Kane on to 25 Premier League goals this season, four behind Salah’s league total of 29.

Here’s video of the goal.

Miazga’s manager at Vitesse fired

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2018, 11:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt Miazga will have to impress a new manager in the final month of the season, as Vitesse announced on Wednesday it had fired coach Henk Fraser.

The club are in a rough patch of form, winless in its last four games including two crushing defeats, and one win in its last seven games. That one win, though, came against Ajax.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game ]

Strangely, the dismissal of Fraser just moved up the timeline. Fraser had already announced he was leaving the club at the end of the season, with former Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky signing a two-year contract to begin on July 1.

But with the recent run of form, Vitesse dropped towards the edge of European qualification, with just a two-point gap in the seventh and final place for Europe. The teams who finish between fourth and seventh play each other in an end-of-season playoff to determine one winner for a spot in the UEFA Europa League.

What does this mean for Miazga? Well, for starters, he’s in his second year on loan in the Netherlands with a big, empty summer ahead. His parent club, Chelsea, could very well have a new manager, giving him the chance to impress and perhaps break into the first team.

But according to a report, Vitesse wants to bring Miazga back for yet another season, along with a couple of other Chelsea loanees.

At this point in his career, it’s crucial for Miazga to get regular minutes, but perhaps a loan to the Bundesliga or the English Championship would be more beneficial if Chelsea do actually see his future in blue, or if they’re just waiting for a bid to come in for the 22-year-old.

Reports: Guardiola charged by UEFA for blasting referee, Liverpool also charged

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
1 Comment

Pep Guardiola spent the second half of Manchester City’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Liverpool last Tuesday relegated to the stands, and he could be facing an extended stay off the sideline in European competition.

Multiple outlets reported that Guardiola was charged on Wednesday by UEFA for improper conduct after allegedly verbally abusing the match official, a fellow Spaniard Antonio Mateu. It’s unclear what Guardiola said, but it was enough for him to have been sent off at halftime of Liverpool’s massive win.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

If proven, Guardiola could face another touch-line ban in next year’s Champions League, as he looks to take Man City to the top of Europe.

Liverpool was also charged by UEFA after its fans set off fireworks and threw objects onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola’s alleged transgression didn’t exactly impact the game. Liverpool went on to score again in the second half and admirably defend the waves of Man City attacks, while the hosts failed to capitalize on their chances and seemed out of ideas. But if Guardiola is given a one-or-two-game touchline ban, it likely won’t affect Man City that much in next year’s Champions League, unless they end up in a group with a massive club and one of the big group stage games takes place at the beginning of the tournament.