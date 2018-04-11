More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Michael Oliver branded “total chaos” by Juve president; Buffon seethes

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Juventus manager Max Allegri says referees, yes plural, decided the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between his club and Real Madrid.

The Serie A powers clawed their way back from a 3-0 first leg deficit and seemed destined for extra time after two goals from Mario Mandzukic and an equalizer from Blaise Matuidi.

[ RECAP: Real 1-3 (4-3 agg.) Juve ]

But Mehdi Benatia knocked down Lucas Vasquez before the latter could head home a stoppage time winner, and Cristiano Ronaldo converted the penalty awarded by Michael Oliver.

That added to Allegri’s frustration from a first leg, stoppage time penalty not given to Juve in Turin.

“I feel bad for the lads who did well in Turin for 60 minutes and didn’t score the goals they did tonight,” Allegri said via Football Italia. “The penalty tonight was basically the reverse of what happened on Juan Cuadrado in the first leg… I said even at the time that incident would decide qualification.”

[ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts ]

Allegri also said he was saving a pair of what he believed to be game-changing substitutions for extra time, and said the ref decided the tie.

Gianluigi Buffon, who was sent off for his protest of Oliver’s decision, was less reserved, saying Oliver wanted to play a major role in the match (from Football Italia):

“Clearly you cannot have a heart in your chest, but a garbage bin. On top of that, if you don’t have the character to walk on a pitch like this in a stadium like this, you can sit in the stands with your wife, your kids, drinking your Sprite and eating crisps.

“You cannot ruin the dreams of a team. I could’ve told the referee anything at that moment, but he had to understand the degree of the disaster he was creating. If you can’t handle the pressure and have the courage to make a decision, then you should just sit in the stands and eat your crisps.”

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was also quite angry, calling for VAR after the game.

“The referee tonight was in total chaos,” Agnelli said. “It’s a pity, the performance of the boys remains, we confirmed – as did PSG last season and Roma last night – proved you can come back from 3-0 down to turn things around.”

The penalty is one of those calls that is only controversial because of when it took place, as most wouldn’t begrudge the award were it not stoppage time of a UEFA Champions League decider.

Ronaldo reacts to controversial win, blown lead: “It helps us to learn”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 5:22 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo saved the day for Real Madrid, even if all eyes are on referee Michael Oliver’s decision to give him that platform.

[ RECAP: Real 1-3 (4-3 agg.) Juve ]

The penalty has been labeled everything from “stone cold” to “scandalous” — we lean hard toward the former — as Mehdi Benatia knocked down Lucas Vasquez before the latter could head home a stoppage time winner.

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon didn’t get to face the penalty, as he was sent off for protesting the call to Oliver in what may have been the Italian’s UCL last match.

For Ronaldo, he doesn’t understand the protests.

“I don’t understand why they are protesting,” Ronaldo said. “Lucas was tackled from behind and if they don’t give him the penalty, it’s a goal.”

No surprise that Ronaldo scored, but he admits it wasn’t 100 percent cool, calm, and collected.

The match had been headed to stoppage time after Madrid tossed away a 3-0 first leg advantage.

From MARCA:

“We have suffered, but it helps us to learn,” he added. “In football, nothing is given away, you have to fight until the end. Madrid could’ve scored more goals, but Juve and Buffon were good.”

Real and Bayern Munich will be the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League, with Liverpool slightly behind, and Roma the clear underdogs.

Real Madrid blows 3-0 lead, advances on controversial PK

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 4:47 PM EDT
Real Madrid blew a 3-0 lead but was rescued by a stoppage time penalty kick and sending off of Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty kick to send the hosts into the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Real fell 3-1 in the second leg at the Bernabeu, when Ronaldo beat backup keeper Wojciech Szczesny to give the reigning UCL champions a 4-3 aggregate win.

Juventus got two goals from Mario Mandzukic and another from Blaise Matuidi.

Sergio Ramos did not play for Real thanks to a suspension.

Mario Mandzukic has several opportunities in the first quarter hour, highlighted by his fourth minute goal. Sami Khedira lofted a diagonal ball toward the back post and the big Croatian thumped a header home to give Juve its first goal.

Isco had the ball in the net soon after the goal, as Real was unbowed, but was whistled for offside. He found himself denied by Gianluigi Buffon in the 34th.

Mandzukic was back at it in the 37th minute, again at the back post to smash a header past Keylor Navas. This time, the assist went to early substitute Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Raphael Varane slapped a header off the cross bar in first half stoppage, and Real maintained its aggregate lead into halftime.

Buffon stopped a 58th minute Cristiano Ronaldo bid to put Real on the scoreboard.

At the other end, Navas got low to his right and denied a Gonzalo Higuain effort in the 60th.

That’s when Matuidi struck, taking care of a poor collection effort from Navas to jab home from well inside the six.

Buffon made an outstanding save on a deflected shot with 12 minutes to go, as Real collected momentum in front of its home crowd. And Giorgio Chiellini stopped a cross from getting to Ronaldo with a headed clearance just over the bar.

It’s difficult to deny Michael Oliver’s penalty kick call, but he sent off Buffon who may have been shoved into the referee. Backup backstop Szczesny went the wrong way on Ronaldo’s PK and the Bernabeu erupted in joy.

Bayern Munich clinches Champions League semi berth

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Maybe the Allianz Arena video board was streaming the thriller between Juventus and Real Madrid, because a whole lot of nothing happened in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg between Bayern Munich and Sevilla on Wednesday.

A scoreless draw propelled Bayern into the semis via their 2-1 win at Sevilla last week.

Bayern out shot Sevilla, 17-9.

The early threats came from the visitors, who knew they needed goals, but Bayern eased into control by the time the match was a half-hour old. Sevilla backstop David Soria was busy.

“Purist” Blatter rips idea of VAR at World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
I’m still not entirely comfortable with VAR at the World Cup, but Sepp Blatter’s opposition to it sure is curing what ails me.

Calling himself a “purist” — Lots of purists are cool with bribes, Joe — Blatter rebelled against the institution of Video Assistant Referee for the 2018 World Cup.

[ MORE: Toronto makes CCL Final ]

The FIFA Ethics Committee truther claims that referee unfamiliarity and fan discomfort are big issues. That makes some sense, but we can’t help but consider the source. From the BBC:

“For a purist in football, as I am, I think it is an innovation which is going too fast,” said the 82-year-old. “Most of the referees have never worked this system. To go to the World Cup and introduce this system in the World Cup, I think it is not very clever. I don’t feel comfortable, definitely not, and spectators don’t feel comfortable.”

There’s another point to be made that some of the World Cup’s most memorable moments at here and abroad would’ve been undone by VAR: Diego Maradona’s Hand of God, Frank Lampard versus Germany in 2010, and Torsten Frings’ handball against the USMNT in 2002.

Is the game better off without the controversy caused by such moments, or did they serve to add to its mystique?

There are interesting discussions to be had here. I don’t know about you but Blatter ruins many of my considerations. No more microphones, Sepp. You’re done.

That said, let’s talk about replay.