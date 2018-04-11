More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

“Purist” Blatter rips idea of VAR at World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
I’m still not entirely comfortable with VAR at the World Cup, but Sepp Blatter’s opposition to it sure is curing what ails me.

Calling himself a “purist” — Lots of purists are cool with bribes, Joe — Blatter rebelled against the institution of Video Assistant Referee for the 2018 World Cup.

The FIFA Ethics Committee truther claims that referee unfamiliarity and fan discomfort are big issues. That makes some sense, but we can’t help but consider the source. From the BBC:

“For a purist in football, as I am, I think it is an innovation which is going too fast,” said the 82-year-old. “Most of the referees have never worked this system. To go to the World Cup and introduce this system in the World Cup, I think it is not very clever. I don’t feel comfortable, definitely not, and spectators don’t feel comfortable.”

There’s another point to be made that some of the World Cup’s most memorable moments at here and abroad would’ve been undone by VAR: Diego Maradona’s Hand of God, Frank Lampard versus Germany in 2010, and Torsten Frings’ handball against the USMNT in 2002.

Is the game better off without the controversy caused by such moments, or did they serve to add to its mystique?

There are interesting discussions to be had here. I don’t know about you but Blatter ruins many of my considerations. No more microphones, Sepp. You’re done.

That said, let’s talk about replay.

Real Madrid blows 3-0 lead, advances on controversial PK

AP Photo/Paul White
By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 4:47 PM EDT
Real Madrid blew a 3-0 lead but was rescued by a stoppage time penalty kick and sending off of Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty kick to send the hosts into the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Real fell 3-1 in the second leg at the Bernabeu, when Ronaldo beat backup keeper Wojciech Szczesny to give the reigning UCL champions a 4-3 aggregate win.

Juventus got two goals from Mario Mandzukic and another from Blaise Matuidi.

Sergio Ramos did not play for Real thanks to a suspension.

Mario Mandzukic has several opportunities in the first quarter hour, highlighted by his fourth minute goal. Sami Khedira lofted a diagonal ball toward the back post and the big Croatian thumped a header home to give Juve its first goal.

Isco had the ball in the net soon after the goal, as Real was unbowed, but was whistled for offside. He found himself denied by Gianluigi Buffon in the 34th.

Mandzukic was back at it in the 37th minute, again at the back post to smash a header past Keylor Navas. This time, the assist went to early substitute Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Raphael Varane slapped a header off the cross bar in first half stoppage, and Real maintained its aggregate lead into halftime.

Buffon stopped a 58th minute Cristiano Ronaldo bid to put Real on the scoreboard.

At the other end, Navas got low to his right and denied a Gonzalo Higuain effort in the 60th.

That’s when Matuidi struck, taking care of a poor collection effort from Navas to jab home from well inside the six.

Buffon made an outstanding save on a deflected shot with 12 minutes to go, as Real collected momentum in front of its home crowd. And Giorgio Chiellini stopped a cross from getting to Ronaldo with a headed clearance just over the bar.

It’s difficult to deny Michael Oliver’s penalty kick call, but he sent off Buffon who may have been shoved into the referee. Backup backstop Szczesny went the wrong way on Ronaldo’s PK and the Bernabeu erupted in joy.

Bayern Munich clinches Champions League semi berth

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Maybe the Allianz Arena video board was streaming the thriller between Juventus and Real Madrid, because a whole lot of nothing happened in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg between Bayern Munich and Sevilla on Wednesday.

A scoreless draw propelled Bayern into the semis via their 2-1 win at Sevilla last week.

Bayern out shot Sevilla, 17-9.

The early threats came from the visitors, who knew they needed goals, but Bayern eased into control by the time the match was a half-hour old. Sevilla backstop David Soria was busy.

Cincinnati schools OK land swap with FC Cincinnati

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 11, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (AP) Cincinnati Public Schools have agreed to a land swap with the city’s professional soccer team so the club can build a new $200 million stadium on the site where a high school stadium now sits.

The school board approved the swap Tuesday. As part of the deal, FC Cincinnati agreed to build Taft High School a new $10 million stadium near the school’s current stadium in the city’s west end.

The deal is contingent on the minor league team getting an invitation to join Major League Soccer.

The school board initially rejected the offer because the team was seeking to make reduced property tax payments on the new stadium. The team later agreed to pay about $25 million over the life of the stadium.

LIVE, UCL quarterfinals: Real Madrid v. Juventus, Bayern Munich v. Sevilla

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
The quarterfinal round of the UEFA Champions League wraps up on Wednesday as Real Madrid look to finish off Juventus and Bayern Munich looks to do the same to Sevilla.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a Goal of the Year candidate in the first leg, perfectly connecting on an audacious bicycle kick to give Real Madrid its 3-0 advantage heading into the Bernabeu. Ronaldo starts again in the second leg while Gareth Bale comes off the bench to start up top with the Portuguese international.

Juventus meanwhile have a huge hole to dig out of and ultimately need a minimum of three goals and a clean sheet to force extra time. This could be the final Champions League game for Gianluigi Buffon, and what a place to make your final appearance.

Bayern meanwhile picked up a 2-1 win on the road at Sevilla, and could cruise into the semifinals with a goal at the Allianz Arena. Both Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery start, with younger players such as Corentin Tolisso available off the bench. Sevilla has a big job to do, and its fans will be hoping Wissam Ben Yedder can come up with another couple of big goals in Germany.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while the schedule and lineups for both games is below.

We will have analysis and reaction from both games right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg

Real Madrid v. Juventus- 2:45 p.m. ET (3-1 aggregate)
Bayern Munich v. Sevilla- 2:45 p.m. ET (2-1 aggregate)