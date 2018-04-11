Red Bulls lament “almost impossible” failure to advance past Chivas

One, two, three, four… all the way up to 20 shot attempts to Chivas Guadalajara’s one.

New York Red Bulls, as it turns out, were agonizingly close to qualifying for an All-MLS CONCACAF Champions League Final.

[ MORE: Toronto advances from Azteca ]

Yet manager Jesse Marsch saw his side not manage a goal over two legs despite 20 shots in Wednesday’s scoreless second leg, allowing Chivas a 1-0 aggregate win and two dates with Toronto FC for a berth in the Club World Cup.

“It’s almost impossible, right, the way the game plays out,” Marsch said after the game, courtesy RBNY. “It’s almost impossible that you can somehow not find a way to score a goal and find a way to be so dangerous around the goal all night long but not make that final play.”



“I told the team after the game that I was very proud of them, very proud of them. I thought they established themselves in the series as the better team, a very good team. And that this group has a really bright future. I told them I would go down swinging with them, any day, any day. It’s a bitter pill to swallow right now. We had our hopes very high that we can push it over the hump and really, you know, make a run at this all the way to the end.”

It was difficult to watch because the match had the feel of an inevitable Red Bulls goal and the first MLS vs. MLS CCL Final yet didn’t deliver for Marsch and Co.

Sometimes a club doesn’t get its just desserts.

Follow @NicholasMendola