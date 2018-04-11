Red Bulls lament “almost impossible” failure to advance past Chivas

One, two, three, four… all the way up to 20 shot attempts to Chivas Guadalajara’s one.
New York Red Bulls, as it turns out, were agonizingly close to qualifying for an All-MLS CONCACAF Champions League Final.
Yet manager Jesse Marsch saw his side not manage a goal over two legs despite 20 shots in Wednesday’s scoreless second leg, allowing Chivas a 1-0 aggregate win and two dates with Toronto FC for a berth in the Club World Cup.
“It’s almost impossible, right, the way the game plays out,” Marsch said after the game, courtesy RBNY. “It’s almost impossible that you can somehow not find a way to score a goal and find a way to be so dangerous around the goal all night long but not make that final play.”
“I told the team after the game that I was very proud of them, very proud of them. I thought they established themselves in the series as the better team, a very good team. And that this group has a really bright future. I told them I would go down swinging with them, any day, any day. It’s a bitter pill to swallow right now. We had our hopes very high that we can push it over the hump and really, you know, make a run at this all the way to the end.”
It was difficult to watch because the match had the feel of an inevitable Red Bulls goal and the first MLS vs. MLS CCL Final yet didn’t deliver for Marsch and Co.
Sometimes a club doesn’t get its just desserts.
Jonathan Osorio’s early goal gave Toronto FC insurance, and Alex Bono made sure it wasn’t needed as the Reds drew Club America 1-1 at Azteca Stadium to beat the Liga MX powers 4-2 over two legs, to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League Final.
The MLS champions and manager Greg Vanney will face Chivas Guadalajara home and away between April 17-19 and April 24-26.
The first leg will be at BMO Field in Canada, and the winner will advance to the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates this December 12-22.
Osorio, 26, has been with TFC since 2013, and this was his 176th appearance for the club. Club America scored via stoppage time penalty kick, with Andres Uribe converting the chance.
TFC is just the third MLS team to make a final in the CCL era, and the first since Montreal in 2015.
America has seven CCL titles, the most of any team.
This was a bad sign, an injury to Jozy Altidore:
This was a much better one: Osorio netting an away goal that demanded Club America find three goals or more over the final 78 minutes.
Club America looked like a TFC own goal would put it on the board, but offside was given against the Liga MX powers.
Bono was very, very good.
Dominant, sure, but the New York Red Bulls could not find the goals they needed to reach the CONCACAF Champions League final.
Tuesday’s second leg in New Jersey saw RBNY fail to overcome a 1-0 deficit suffered last week in Guadalajara, drawing Chivas 0-0 (0-1 on aggregate) at Red Bull Arena.
Total control didn’t lead to finish, including a 73rd minute blast from inspired attacker Derrick Etienne Jr. and an 80th minute offering from Kaku.
The Red Bulls outshot Chivas 20-1. That’s not a joke.
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich watched two of the biggest obstacles toward their reaching the UEFA Champions League Final fall on Tuesday, and now will hope to avoid losing their first leg advantages.
Real Madrid vs. Juventus
First leg: Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo’s reigning champions bring three away goals home from Turin, and it’s difficult to believe even a club as storied as Juve can collect a three-goal win given the opposition and the venue of the Bernabeu. But if Juventus can score early, and it won’t be off the boots of suspended Paulo Dybala, maybe they can bring the whistles out in Madrid.
Manager Zinedine Zidane didn’t want to hear his side proclaimed favorites even before Man City and Barcelona bowed out of the tournament.
“I’m not interested in talk of favorites, I prefer to show it out on the pitch and we must respect all clubs and all aspects of football. In the match against Atlético we could have lost and I can’t give an explanation for that. That’s how the game goes. In any move you make, there is the chance to mess it up. If we put in a great performance and we focused throughout the match we have a good chance of battling through, but we must keep that idea in mind.”
Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla
First leg: Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich
Sevilla winning by one isn’t a crazy thought, especially considering the turned the same scoreline on Manchester United in the last round. Arjen Robben has been impressed by the game tape.
“They played really well in Manchester. They’re still a really good team.We have to be prepared for everything and concentrate in particular on ourselves. We won’t be playing for a draw. We always play to win. You always need top performances in the Champions League, and the same goes for tomorrow.”
James Rodriguez has plenty of experience against Sevilla, scoring four times in seven matches during his time at Real Madrid. He’s in the first year of a 2-year loan from the Madrid powers.
Like Liverpool, AS Roma’s domestic season hasn’t gone according to plan. In a battle for third, not first, i Lupi is not in the running for an elusive scudetto.
Like Liverpool, they don’t care much about that right now.
[ RECAP: Roma 3-0 (4-4 agg.) Barcelona ]
AS Roma has reached its first UEFA Champions League semifinal, and has done it in stunning fashion by defeating a Barcelona team which is unbeaten in league play and has lost a single match — a Jan. 17 Copa del Rey first leg — since La Liga’s slate started Aug. 20.
Oh, and that defeat was a 3-0 home romp which overturned a 4-1 away deficit.
Edin Dzeko scored the away goal, one which looked like a mere door prize at the time, and also scored Tuesday as Roma rallied for glory. He was asked if the best was yet to come.
“The best came tonight but it could come again in a few weeks’ time! We can beat anyone playing the way we did tonight. We could have scored more too. We got at them right from the off – I’ve never seen Barcelona struggle like that before.”
Dzeko told PST before the season that he’d love to meet old club Man City in the Champions League. We’re sure he didn’t expect to outlast them.
Manager Eusebio Di Francesco is relishing the win, a second time he’s split results against Ernesto Valverde in his career dating back to last season’s Europa League group stage split between Sassuolo and Athletic Bilbao.
“You must always aim higher, but we’d produced some great performances in the league too. We’re reaping the rewards for all the hard work we’ve put in. I’m the coach so I’ll take the praise just as I take the criticism but I want to look forward. Why shouldn’t we believe we can reach the final? That has to be our target. I don’t want to stop here.”
Who should Roma want to draw in the next round (assuming Bayern Munich and Real Madrid hold onto their leads over Sevilla and Juventus)? The easy answer is Liverpool, but one thing’s for sure: When you control Barcelona in the second leg after deserving better in the first, no one’s going to take you for granted.