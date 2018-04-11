More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Reports: Guardiola charged by UEFA for blasting referee

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola spent the second half of Manchester City’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Liverpool last Tuesday relegated to the stands, and he could be facing an extended stay off the sideline in European competition.

Multiple outlets reported that Guardiola was charged on Wednesday by UEFA for improper conduct after allegedly verbally abusing the match official, a fellow Spaniard Antonio Mateu. It’s unclear what Guardiola said, but it was enough for him to have been sent off at halftime of Liverpool’s massive win.

If proven, Guardiola could face another touch-line ban in next year’s Champions League, as he looks to take Man City to the top of Europe.

Guardiola’s alleged transgression didn’t exactly impact the game. Liverpool went on to score again in the second half and admirably defend the waves of Man City attacks, while the hosts failed to capitalize on their chances and seemed out of ideas. But if Guardiola is given a one-or-two-game touchline ban, it likely won’t affect Man City that much in next year’s Champions League, unless they end up in a group with a massive club and one of the big group stage games takes place at the beginning of the tournament.

Becky Sauerbrunn reflective as US sets sights on World Cup

Associated PressApr 11, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
To hear Becky Sauerbrunn reference the “twilight” of her career is a bit unsettling. It’s abundantly clear from watching the 32-year-old defender on the field that she’s still at her peak.

But Sauerbrunn is thinking about a legacy as the U.S. national team readies for World Cup qualifying this fall. If the defending champions make the field for women’s soccer’s premier event in France next year, it will be her third World Cup.

For Sauerbrunn, that legacy means using her voice to effect change. It includes her team’s public push for equitable pay – which culminated with a new contract last April with U.S. Soccer.

And more recently it includes her effort to send a team of underprivileged girls to the Street Child World Cup in Moscow this summer.

“I’ve been given a platform and I want to do good with it. I’ve been playing sort of in the twilight of my career and I’d really like to leave the game better than when I found it,” she said.

Sauerbrunn spent the beginning of the year recovering from a foot injury. She made her first appearances of the season in a two-game series against Mexico, coming in as a sub in the opening game, a 4-1 U.S. victory, then starting the second, a 6-2 win on Sunday.

“The stress reaction I had in my foot is better. I’ve been getting MRIs and it’s healing, which is great,” she said. “I really feel like I’m coming back healthy and now it’s about getting back into soccer form.”

A center back, Sauerbrunn helped anchor the stellar backline that was key to the team’s title run at the 2015 World Cup in Canada. The difference this time around is that the United States won’t have goalkeeper Hope Solo, who set records during her lengthy career but left the team on bad terms following the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The search for the team’s new goalkeeper continues, with Jane Campbell of the Houston Dash getting the latest starting nod in Sunday’s friendly.

“We’re feeling really good,” Sauerbrunn said about the team’s mentality. “It’s unfortunate because we have quite a few injuries, so we’re missing four or five of our core players (including Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz). But what’s good about that is that it provides the opportunity for other players to show what they have and gain some valuable experience.”

Coach Jill Ellis continues to experiment with the backline although the dependable Sauerbrunn is a lock as a starter if she’s healthy. Crystal Dunn started as a fullback in Sunday’s game but moved up to an attacking position and Ellis indicated she liked versatility.

“I think overall what we’re looking for – these players obviously have to do the job defensively, but it’s also looking at what they can bring to our attack,” Ellis said.

For now Sauerbrunn is busy helping the Utah Royals open their first National Women’s Soccer League season. Sauerbrunn, a three-time NWSL Defender of the Year, played for FC Kansas City since the league’s inception in 2013 – but that team folded earlier this year and the players collectively went to the Royals.

The Royals will be looking for their first win of the season Saturday when they host the Chicago Red Stars.

She’s also lending her voice to raising funds for the Street Child World Cup team. The event in Moscow prior to the men’s World Cup this summer seeks to draw attention to the plight of homeless and orphaned children across the globe.

Sauerbrunn caused a stir recently on social media when she posted a photo of a baby soccer jersey and shorts, along with her cat. The tweet sent shockwaves through soccer fandom with speculation that she was pregnant.

“I’m like internally cringing just thinking about that. That was a prank gone awry. Do not use Twitter as a format for pranks,” she said. “I was cleaning out my apartment and saw this little Nike uniform and I thought, `Wow, it would be so funny to pull a prank.’ Such a backfire. Mia Hamm texted me and said, `Congratulations,’ and I thought, `I’m a terrible, terrible person, I just tricked Mia Hamm.’ Never again.”

For the record, she’s not pregnant. She’s got some things she’d like to accomplish on and off the field first.

Watch: Roma’s American owner Pallotta celebrates in style

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2018, 7:15 AM EDT
Usually you’re not allowed to dive into one of Rome’s many beautifully sculpted fountains scattered across the city, but on Tuesday night, no one was stopping James Pallotta.

On one of the biggest nights in recent club history, the American AS Roma president dove in backwards into a fountain, surrounded by hundreds of his closest friends, Roma fans celebrating the club’s amazing 3-0 win to advance past Barcelona on away goals into the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Pallotta hasn’t always been a favorite in Rome since purchasing the club with two other investors in 2011, but he’s been part of a transformation at the club that’s lifted it back into title contention every year, a brand new stadium of their own coming in 2020 and a team with the talent to defeat Barcelona. It’s a night that will live long in the memories of Roma fans.

Red Bulls lament “almost impossible” failure to advance past Chivas

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 12:35 AM EDT
One, two, three, four… all the way up to 20 shot attempts to Chivas Guadalajara’s one.

New York Red Bulls, as it turns out, were agonizingly close to qualifying for an All-MLS CONCACAF Champions League Final.

Yet manager Jesse Marsch saw his side not manage a goal over two legs despite 20 shots in Wednesday’s scoreless second leg, allowing Chivas a 1-0 aggregate win and two dates with Toronto FC for a berth in the Club World Cup.

“It’s almost impossible, right, the way the game plays out,” Marsch said after the game, courtesy RBNY. “It’s almost impossible that you can somehow not find a way to score a goal and find a way to be so dangerous around the goal all night long but not make that final play.”

“I told the team after the game that I was very proud of them, very proud of them. I thought they established themselves in the series as the better team, a very good team. And that this group has a really bright future. I told them I would go down swinging with them, any day, any day. It’s a bitter pill to swallow right now. We had our hopes very high that we can push it over the hump and really, you know, make a run at this all the way to the end.”

It was difficult to watch because the match had the feel of an inevitable Red Bulls goal and the first MLS vs. MLS CCL Final yet didn’t deliver for Marsch and Co.

Sometimes a club doesn’t get its just desserts.

Toronto FC to meet Chivas in CCL Final

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 12:06 AM EDT
1 Comment

Jonathan Osorio’s early goal gave Toronto FC insurance, and Alex Bono made sure it wasn’t needed as the Reds drew Club America 1-1 at Azteca Stadium to beat the Liga MX powers 4-2 over two legs, to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League Final.

The MLS champions and manager Greg Vanney will face Chivas Guadalajara home and away between April 17-19 and April 24-26.

The first leg will be at BMO Field in Canada, and the winner will advance to the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates this December 12-22.

Osorio, 26, has been with TFC since 2013, and this was his 176th appearance for the club. Club America scored via stoppage time penalty kick, with Andres Uribe converting the chance.

TFC is just the third MLS team to make a final in the CCL era, and the first since Montreal in 2015.

America has seven CCL titles, the most of any team.

This was a bad sign, an injury to Jozy Altidore:

This was a much better one: Osorio netting an away goal that demanded Club America find three goals or more over the final 78 minutes.

Club America looked like a TFC own goal would put it on the board, but offside was given against the Liga MX powers.

Bono was very, very good.