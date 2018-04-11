Ronaldo reacts to controversial win, blown lead: “It helps us to learn”

Cristiano Ronaldo saved the day for Real Madrid, even if all eyes are on referee Michael Oliver’s decision to give him that platform.
[ RECAP: Real 1-3 (4-3 agg.) Juve ]
The penalty has been labeled everything from “stone cold” to “scandalous” — we lean hard toward the former — as Mehdi Benatia knocked down Lucas Vasquez before the latter could head home a stoppage time winner.
Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon didn’t get to face the penalty, as he was sent off for protesting the call to Oliver in what may have been the Italian’s UCL last match.
For Ronaldo, he doesn’t understand the protests.
“I don’t understand why they are protesting,” Ronaldo said. “Lucas was tackled from behind and if they don’t give him the penalty, it’s a goal.”
No surprise that Ronaldo scored, but he admits it wasn’t 100 percent cool, calm, and collected.
The match had been headed to stoppage time after Madrid tossed away a 3-0 first leg advantage.
“We have suffered, but it helps us to learn,” he added. “In football, nothing is given away, you have to fight until the end. Madrid could’ve scored more goals, but Juve and Buffon were good.”
Real and Bayern Munich will be the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League, with Liverpool slightly behind, and Roma the clear underdogs.