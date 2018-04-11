Ronaldo reacts to controversial win, blown lead: “It helps us to learn”

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo saved the day for Real Madrid, even if all eyes are on referee Michael Oliver’s decision to give him that platform.

[ RECAP: Real 1-3 (4-3 agg.) Juve ]

The penalty has been labeled everything from “stone cold” to “scandalous” — we lean hard toward the former — as Mehdi Benatia knocked down Lucas Vasquez before the latter could head home a stoppage time winner.

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon didn’t get to face the penalty, as he was sent off for protesting the call to Oliver in what may have been the Italian’s UCL last match.

For Ronaldo, he doesn’t understand the protests.

“I don’t understand why they are protesting,” Ronaldo said. “Lucas was tackled from behind and if they don’t give him the penalty, it’s a goal.”

No surprise that Ronaldo scored, but he admits it wasn’t 100 percent cool, calm, and collected.

Ronaldo on TV: "The minutes before taking the penalty felt eternal. My heartrate went up, but I calmed myself as I knew it would be decisive. Thanks to God I scored and we went through.” — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 11, 2018

The match had been headed to stoppage time after Madrid tossed away a 3-0 first leg advantage.

From MARCA:

“We have suffered, but it helps us to learn,” he added. “In football, nothing is given away, you have to fight until the end. Madrid could’ve scored more goals, but Juve and Buffon were good.”

More from Ronaldo: "During the game Benatia and the rest were constantly kicking us from behind. That is their game. But Madrid are happy and in the semi-finals." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 11, 2018

Real and Bayern Munich will be the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League, with Liverpool slightly behind, and Roma the clear underdogs.

