AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Three things as NYCFC rolls Real Salt Lake

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 8:57 PM EDT
It was a Bronx beatdown on the postage stamp pitch of Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, as New York City FC improved to 5W-1T on the season with a 4-0 win over Long Island native Mike Petke’s Real Salt Lake.

NYCFC is good (and short weeks with long trips don’t help beat them)

David Villa and Alexander Ring were sitting on the subs bench, and it became clear within 20 minutes they could stay there if they wanted to rest up for the weekend’s match-up with Atlanta United (Villa did manage 32 minutes in returning from a calf injury, while Ring subbed on for the final 25).

That’s because NYCFC can beat you in so many ways, as evidenced by the quartet of goal scorers on display in the first half. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi is as hot as any non-huge name in the league, Jo Inge Berget as hot as any gigantic beard in the league, and Maxi Moralez is that controlled tornado playmaker so dangerous on our shores. And Ebenezer Ofori, well, maybe you’ve read an article about him or something. Team = Deep.

But as good as Patrick Vieira’s men are this season, the schedule makers predestined this one a bit. Real Salt Lake played Saturday in Utah, then had to skip across the country for a match against rested NYCFC. And given the propensity of road teams to lose in MLS when all other things are equal, well, see ya.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi is a real talent

Maybe file this under “Things We Are Relearning,” because the Swiss-born Libyan international is impressing at every turn. His goal Wednesday came off a garbage clearing attempt, but the 24-year-old now has four goals and an assist in four MLS starts since arriving from Austria Wien.

Maxi Moralez can win a sly penalty

Justen Glad was on the deck when he stabbed his foot at Moralez in a desperate attempt to get the ball off the Argentine atop the 18.

He missed, and barely caught a piece of leg. That didn’t stop Moralez from going down, and he finished his penalty kick past Nick Rimando (never an easy task).

Rough call, and a 2-0 hole at Yankee Stadium is a tough climb.

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League will have its semifinal ties drawn early Friday, and as usual there are some juicy potential subplots to go with the main story line: Getting to a UCL Final.

There are varying degrees of experience in finals for these four historic clubs.

— Real Madrid is vying to increase its all-time high of titles to 13, and become the first club to win three-straight finals since Bayern Munich from 1973-76 (which came after Ajax won three in-a-row).

— Bayern Munich is 5-5 all-time in finals, last winning in 2013’s Der Klassiker final.

— Liverpool has played in seven European Cup finals, winning five, but last earned a finalist’s spot in a 2007 loss to AC Milan.

— Roma hasn’t played for a European Cup final since a 1984 home loss to Liverpool, its lone appearance in the final.

There are six final pairings possible amongst the semifinalists, and we’re power rankings the least to most appealing in this post.

6. Bayern Munich vs. Roma — If only because this is one of two matches, statistically speaking, that would give the highest probability of a blowout.

5. Real Madrid vs. Roma — Same as above but with Cristiano Ronaldo and Real angling for a third-straight title.

4. Real Madrid vs. Liverpool — Two teams whose defending can be suspect and attacks are often lightning in respective bottles.

3. Liverpool vs. Roma — Would be an all-underdog tie with a guaranteed first winner in more than a decade (or ever in the case of i Lupi). Plus, the idea of Mohamed Salah going up against his old mates is pretty juicy. American-owned clubs, to boot.

2. Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool — Jurgen Klopp gets a chance at UCL final revenge from the 2013 loss at Wembley.

  1. Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid —  James Rodriguez meets his parent club. Arjen Robben his former club, and Toni Kroos the same. There were questions of how Bayern would respond to the retirements of Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

Juventus manager Max Allegri says referees, yes plural, decided the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal between his club and Real Madrid.

The Serie A powers clawed their way back from a 3-0 first leg deficit and seemed destined for extra time after two goals from Mario Mandzukic and an equalizer from Blaise Matuidi.

[ RECAP: Real 1-3 (4-3 agg.) Juve ]

But Mehdi Benatia knocked down Lucas Vasquez before the latter could head home a stoppage time winner, and Cristiano Ronaldo converted the penalty awarded by Michael Oliver.

That added to Allegri’s frustration from a first leg, stoppage time penalty not given to Juve in Turin.

“I feel bad for the lads who did well in Turin for 60 minutes and didn’t score the goals they did tonight,” Allegri said via Football Italia. “The penalty tonight was basically the reverse of what happened on Juan Cuadrado in the first leg… I said even at the time that incident would decide qualification.”

Allegri also said he was saving a pair of what he believed to be game-changing substitutions for extra time, and said the ref decided the tie.

Gianluigi Buffon, who was sent off for his protest of Oliver’s decision, was less reserved, saying Oliver wanted to play a major role in the match (from Football Italia):

“Clearly you cannot have a heart in your chest, but a garbage bin. On top of that, if you don’t have the character to walk on a pitch like this in a stadium like this, you can sit in the stands with your wife, your kids, drinking your Sprite and eating crisps.

“You cannot ruin the dreams of a team. I could’ve told the referee anything at that moment, but he had to understand the degree of the disaster he was creating. If you can’t handle the pressure and have the courage to make a decision, then you should just sit in the stands and eat your crisps.”

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was also quite angry, calling for VAR after the game.

“The referee tonight was in total chaos,” Agnelli said. “It’s a pity, the performance of the boys remains, we confirmed – as did PSG last season and Roma last night – proved you can come back from 3-0 down to turn things around.”

The penalty is one of those calls that is only controversial because of when it took place, as most wouldn’t begrudge the award were it not stoppage time of a UEFA Champions League decider.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 5:22 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo saved the day for Real Madrid, even if all eyes are on referee Michael Oliver’s decision to give him that platform.

[ RECAP: Real 1-3 (4-3 agg.) Juve ]

The penalty has been labeled everything from “stone cold” to “scandalous” — we lean hard toward the former — as Mehdi Benatia knocked down Lucas Vasquez before the latter could head home a stoppage time winner.

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon didn’t get to face the penalty, as he was sent off for protesting the call to Oliver in what may have been the Italian’s UCL last match.

For Ronaldo, he doesn’t understand the protests.

“I don’t understand why they are protesting,” Ronaldo said. “Lucas was tackled from behind and if they don’t give him the penalty, it’s a goal.”

No surprise that Ronaldo scored, but he admits it wasn’t 100 percent cool, calm, and collected.

The match had been headed to stoppage time after Madrid tossed away a 3-0 first leg advantage.

From MARCA:

“We have suffered, but it helps us to learn,” he added. “In football, nothing is given away, you have to fight until the end. Madrid could’ve scored more goals, but Juve and Buffon were good.”

Real and Bayern Munich will be the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League, with Liverpool slightly behind, and Roma the clear underdogs.

Real Madrid blows 3-0 lead, advances on controversial PK

AP Photo/Paul White
By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 4:47 PM EDT
4 Comments

Real Madrid blew a 3-0 lead but was rescued by a stoppage time penalty kick and sending off of Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty kick to send the hosts into the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Real fell 3-1 in the second leg at the Bernabeu, when Ronaldo beat backup keeper Wojciech Szczesny to give the reigning UCL champions a 4-3 aggregate win.

Juventus got two goals from Mario Mandzukic and another from Blaise Matuidi.

Sergio Ramos did not play for Real thanks to a suspension.

Mario Mandzukic has several opportunities in the first quarter hour, highlighted by his fourth minute goal. Sami Khedira lofted a diagonal ball toward the back post and the big Croatian thumped a header home to give Juve its first goal.

Isco had the ball in the net soon after the goal, as Real was unbowed, but was whistled for offside. He found himself denied by Gianluigi Buffon in the 34th.

Mandzukic was back at it in the 37th minute, again at the back post to smash a header past Keylor Navas. This time, the assist went to early substitute Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Raphael Varane slapped a header off the cross bar in first half stoppage, and Real maintained its aggregate lead into halftime.

Buffon stopped a 58th minute Cristiano Ronaldo bid to put Real on the scoreboard.

At the other end, Navas got low to his right and denied a Gonzalo Higuain effort in the 60th.

That’s when Matuidi struck, taking care of a poor collection effort from Navas to jab home from well inside the six.

Buffon made an outstanding save on a deflected shot with 12 minutes to go, as Real collected momentum in front of its home crowd. And Giorgio Chiellini stopped a cross from getting to Ronaldo with a headed clearance just over the bar.

It’s difficult to deny Michael Oliver’s penalty kick call, but he sent off Buffon who may have been shoved into the referee. Backup backstop Szczesny went the wrong way on Ronaldo’s PK and the Bernabeu erupted in joy.