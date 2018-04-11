Toronto FC to meet Chivas in CCL Final

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Osorio’s early goal gave Toronto FC insurance, and Alex Bono made sure it wasn’t needed as the Reds drew Club America 1-1 at Azteca Stadium to beat the Liga MX powers 4-2 over two legs, to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League Final.

TFC and manager Greg Vanney will face Chivas Guadalajara home and away on April 17-19 and April 24-26. The first leg will be at BMO Field in Canada, and the winner will advance to the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates this December 12-22.

Osorio, 26, has been with TFC since 2013, and this was his 176th appearance for the club. Club America scored via stoppage time penalty kick, with Andres Uribe converting the chance.

TFC is just the third MLS team to make a final in the CCL era, and the first since Montreal in 2015.

America has seven CCL titles, the most of any team.

This was a bad sign, an injury to Jozy Altidore:

This was a much better one: Osorio netting an away goal that demanded Club America find three goals or more over the final 78 minutes.

Club America looked like a TFC own goal would put it on the board, but offside was given against the Liga MX powers.

Bono was very, very good.

