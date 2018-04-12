Analyzing Premier League relegation battle

It’s okay. You can come out from hiding behind your sofa. For now…
Fans of up to eight teams in the Premier League are still having sleepless nights as their clubs battle against relegation heading into the final weeks of the season.
In the video above we break down the situation for West Brom, Stoke City, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City, while the likes of West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion aren’t out of danger just yet.
Below is a look at the remaining schedule for those eight aforementioned teams, with West Brom the only team who seem truly doomed to the drop to the second-tier (the Baggies can be relegated this weekend if they lost at Man United and Swansea, Huddersfield and Crystal Palace all win) while time is running out for both Stoke and Southampton.
West Brom (20th place, 21 points)
Man United (A)
Liverpool (H)
Newcastle (A)
Tottenham (H)
Crystal Palace (A)
Stoke City (19th place, 27 points)
West Ham (A)
Burnley (H)
Liverpool (A)
Crystal Palace (H)
Swansea City (A)
Southampton (18th place, 28 points)
Chelsea (H)
Leicester City (A)
Bournemouth (H)
Everton (A)
Swansea City (A)
Man City (H)
Crystal Palace (17th place, 31 points)
Brighton (H)
Watford (A)
Leicester City (H)
Stoke City (A)
West Brom (H)
Huddersfield Town (16th place, 32 points)
Watford (H)
Everton (H)
Man City (A)
Chelsea (A)
Arsenal (H)
Swansea City (15th place, 32 points)
Everton (H)
Man City (A)
Chelsea (H)
Bournemouth (A)
Southampton (H)
Stoke City (H)
West Ham United (14th place, 34 points)
Stoke City (H)
Arsenal (A)
Man City (H)
Leicester City (A)
Man United (H)
Everton (H)
Brighton & Hove Albion (13th place, 35 points)
Crystal Palace (A)
Tottenham (H)
Burnley (A)
Man United (H)
Man City (A)
Liverpool (A)