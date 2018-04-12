More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Analyzing Premier League relegation battle

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2018, 11:08 AM EDT
It’s okay. You can come out from hiding behind your sofa. For now…

Fans of up to eight teams in the Premier League are still having sleepless nights as their clubs battle against relegation heading into the final weeks of the season.

In the video above we break down the situation for West Brom, Stoke City, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City, while the likes of West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion aren’t out of danger just yet.

Below is a look at the remaining schedule for those eight aforementioned teams, with West Brom the only team who seem truly doomed to the drop to the second-tier (the Baggies can be relegated this weekend if they lost at Man United and Swansea, Huddersfield and Crystal Palace all win) while time is running out for both Stoke and Southampton.

West Brom (20th place, 21 points)
Man United (A)
Liverpool (H)
Newcastle (A)
Tottenham (H)
Crystal Palace (A)

Stoke City (19th place, 27 points)
West Ham (A)
Burnley (H)
Liverpool (A)
Crystal Palace (H)
Swansea City (A)

Southampton (18th place, 28 points)
Chelsea (H)
Leicester City (A)
Bournemouth (H)
Everton (A)
Swansea City (A)
Man City (H)

Crystal Palace (17th place, 31 points)
Brighton (H)
Watford (A)
Leicester City (H)
Stoke City (A)
West Brom (H)

Huddersfield Town (16th place, 32 points)
Watford (H)
Everton (H)
Man City (A)
Chelsea (A)
Arsenal (H)

Swansea City (15th place, 32 points)
Everton (H)
Man City (A)
Chelsea (H)
Bournemouth (A)
Southampton (H)
Stoke City (H)

West Ham United (14th place, 34 points)
Stoke City (H)
Arsenal (A)
Man City (H)
Leicester City (A)
Man United (H)
Everton (H)

Brighton & Hove Albion (13th place, 35 points)
Crystal Palace (A)
Tottenham (H)
Burnley (A)
Man United (H)
Man City (A)
Liverpool (A)

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
The Premier League has reached the business end of the season and the cream is rising to the top.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are all in great form and the latest rankings reflect that.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Up 1
  2. David De Gea (Man United) – Up 7
  3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Up 11
  4. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – Up 12
  5. Paul Pogba (Man United) – New entry
  6. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Down 3
  7. Alexis Sanchez (Man United) – New entry
  8. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 3
  9. David Silva (Man City) – Down 3
  10. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 6
  11. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
  12. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 2
  13. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  14. Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham) – New entry
  15. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) – New entry
  16. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 8
  17. Kenedy (Newcastle) – New entry
  18. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Down 6
  19. Jordan Pickford (Everton) – New entry
  20. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Down 3

FIFA asked to expand 2022 World Cup to 48 teams

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2018, 11:46 AM EDT
The South American soccer confederation (CONMEBOL) has asked FIFA to expand the 2022 World Cup tournament to 48 teams, with the first-ever 48-team World Cup currently schedule to take place in 2026.

According to CONMEBOL, their president Alejandro Dominguez has asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to speed up the expansion of the World Cup.

Having an expanded tournament in Qatar would produce plenty of problems as the tiny Middle East nation would have to increase the tournament from 64 to 80 games.

With the 2022 World Cup set to take place in November/December instead of the usual June/July timeframe due to concerns over the extreme heat in Qatar, expanding the tournament beyond 28 days during a break in the domestic seasons in Europe would also create plenty of issues.

This is certainly an intriguing request from the South American nations but if FIFA is serious about getting as many teams involved as possible, surely they won’t be that against a 48-team World Cup in Qatar having already sanctioned it for 2026?

FIFA visits Atlanta as part of 2026 World Cup evaluation

Associated PressApr 12, 2018, 10:26 AM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) A FIFA evaluation committee wrapped up its visit to Atlanta on Wednesday, checking out possible sites for the 2026 World Cup.

The committee toured Mercedes-Benz Stadium, one of the proposed venues for the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico. The $1.6 billion, retractable-roof facility opened last year and hosted the largest single-game crowd in Major League Soccer history when 71,874 fans turned out for Atlanta United’s match against Toronto FC.

The visit also included stops at the Georgia World Congress Center, which could presumably serve as the media headquarters, as well as Atlanta United’s suburban training facility.

Atlanta is one 23 potential sites proposed for the World Cup – 17 in the United States, plus three each in Canada and Mexico. Up to 16 stadiums will be used in 2026, when the tournament will expand from 32 to 48 teams, and each city must also provide a plethora of training facilities.

The evaluation committee has already visited Mexico City, and plans stops in New York/New Jersey and Toronto.

FIFA will select the winning bid in June. Morocco is the only other contender.

Carlos Bocanegra, technical director of Atlanta United and a member of the bid committee’s board of directors, pointed out that Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted college football’s national championship game in January and will be site of the Super Bowl and the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four over the next two years.

Atlanta United, which recently began its second season in MLS, is already a huge success story. In addition to the single-game record, the team set a total attendance mark by averaging 48,200 per game in its debut season.

The Georgia World Congress Center has 1.4-million square feet of exhibition space, making it the fourth-largest convention venue in the U.S. and a logical hub of media operations in 2026. During the 1996 Summer Olympics, it hosted the main broadcast center as well as temporary venues for seven sports.

“Atlanta can host a world-class event,” Bocanegra said. “We’re really proud of this city, and we were able to show a bit of the fan culture here – the excitement in the city surrounding the soccer team, and just how much that would grow and exponentially be greater if we were able to host a World Cup here.”

Tottenham announce 2018 US tour

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur is heading back to the USA this summer.

Spurs have announced that for the second-straight year they will spend preseason Stateside, with Mauricio Pochettino‘s men to be part of the International Champions Cup.

Tottenham played in New York, Orlando and Nashville last summer as they faced AS Roma, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in ICC action.

It is not known where and when Spurs will be playing Stateside, but more details will emerge as to the dates of their games and training camp in the USA.

Tottenham’s chairman Daniel Levy had the following to say about the upcoming tour.

“This summer’s tour will be the sixth time in nine years that we have toured the US and we are all excited to be returning again later this year. Our following in North America has grown considerably during this time with the number of Official Supporters Clubs alone more than quadrupling. We are grateful to have such strong support in the US and we are fully aware of the sacrifices they make to watch us play at any hour of the day.  We look forward to showing them our appreciation when we visit this summer.

With both Manchester City and Manchester United already confirming they will head to the U.S this summer to prepare for the 2018-19 campaign, plus releasing some initial dates for games, it is also believed that Liverpool will be heading to the USA but no official confirmation has arrived from the Anfield club.

Reports suggest Liverpool will play against Man United in “the Big House” in Michigan with over 107,000 fans expected.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Arsenal, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Benfica, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are all confirmed for ICC games this summer, but it is unsure how many of those teams will be in the U.S. as previous editions of the ICC has seen games played in Australia and the Far East.

Dortmund, Man United, Man City, Bayern and Spurs are the five teams who have so far confirmed their participation in games in the USA.

Here’s a look at Spurs’ Stateside trip in 2017 to get you in the mood.

 