Europa League wrap: Arsenal advances, RB Salzburg completes furious comeback

Manchester United could follow in the footsteps of Tottenham as the Premier League giants seek a temporary home in order to improve its existing stadium, however, the Red Devils are having issues finding a place to play in the mean time.

The club is seeking a stadium improvement of over 9,000 seats, which the Red Devils believe cannot be done with the team still playing its matches there.

Tottenham, who is currently playing at London’s Wembley Stadium while its own venue is being constructed, is expected to move into its new stadium ahead of the 2018/19 PL season.

There is no current timetable for renovations to occur at Old Trafford.

“We haven’t left the easiest stand until last,” the club’s managing director Richard Arnold told the South China Morning Post. “The South Stand — the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand — is the last unexpanded stand.

“It’s sandwiched in a fairly narrow strip of land between the pitch and the main Manchester to Liverpool railway. There’s not much space on either side of the stand, meaning that it’s a very complex engineering challenge to deliver.

“It would be a multi-season challenge and it isn’t certain that there’s a way of doing it which doesn’t render us homeless. We have the biggest fanbase in the country and we’re not in London, where we could use Wembley.

“So that’s not a light challenge for us and we don’t want to give up the home advantage that we have here. Moving elsewhere would be difficult and the logistical issues associated with expanding the South Stand are not negligible. And that’s before you start getting into how big the expanded stadium should be.”

United has played at Old Trafford since 1910, making it one of the oldest existing PL venues.