LIVE, Europa League: Arsenal, Atletico aim to reach semifinals

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
The second legs of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals take place on Thursday with plenty of the big boys taking big leads on the road as they aim to make the final four.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Arsenal have a 4-1 leading against CSKA Moscow ahead of their second leg in Russia but we’ve all seen how precarious a three-goal first leg lead can be this week…

Arsene Wenger‘s men are the heavy favorites and they should be joined in the semifinals by Atletico Madrid who take a 2-0 lead to Sporting Lisbon and Lazio who have a 4-2 advantage from their first leg at home against Red Bull Salzburg.

The only tie which hangs in the balance is Marseille against Red Bull Leipzig as the French giants have a one-goal deficit to overturn in the second leg at the Stade Velodrome.

Below is the schedule for the games on Thursday, while you can hit the link above to follow all the action live.

We will have analysis and reaction from the quarterfinal second legs right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Thursday’s UEFA Europa League schedule second legs
CSKA Moscow vs. Arsenal (1-4) – 3:05 p.m. ET
Lazio vs. Red Bull Salzburg (4-2) – 3:05 p.m. ET
Marseille vs. Red Bull Leipzig (0-1) – 3:05 p.m. ET
Sporting Lisbon vs. Atletico Madrid (0-2) – 3:05 p.m. ET

What would expanded World Cup format look like in 2018?

AP Photo/Amel Emric
By Matt ReedApr 12, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
An expanded World Cup field appears to be on track for 2026, but with the news breaking on Thursday regarding a decision to fast-track the expansion we could see it happen sooner rather than later.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s proposal to expand the World Cup to 48 teams originally looked in line to debut in 2026 (either in North America or Morocco), however, CONMEBOL appears eager to enhance the tournament’s field four years prior in Qatar.

[ MORE: FIFA visits Atlanta as part of 2026 World Cup evaluation ]

The addition of 16 teams would certainly benefit smaller countries across the globe, particularly within the ranks of CONCACAF, AFC and CAF, where as many as four nations would be able to join the World Cup from their respective confederation.

Here at Pro Soccer Talk, we decided to take a look at how the 2018 World Cup would select its 48-team field.

AFC (expanded from four or five to eight teams)

Two existing groups would select top four nations from each group

Iran, South Korea, Syria, Uzbekistan, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, United Arab Emirates

CAF (previously five, up to nine teams)

Five existing group winners advance, as well as four leading second-place nations

Tunisia, DR Congo, Nigeria, Morocco, Ivory Coast (Zambia left out because Ivory Coast has superior goal difference), Senegal, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Uganda

CONCACAF (six countries qualify; previously was three or four)

Six final nations (Hexagonal) reach the World Cup

Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras, United States, Trinidad & Tobago

CONMEBOL (six nations; previously four or five)

Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile

OFC (one nation automatically qualifies)

New Zealand

UEFA (previously 13 nations, now 16)

Nine group winners automatically qualify, while seven best second-place finishers advance

France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium, Iceland, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, Sweden, Northern Ireland, Greece

At this point, 46 teams have been selected for the tournament. That leaves two remaining spots available, which would be determined by a playoff involving five of the six confederations.

The proposed playoff would include representatives from AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and OFC, withholding an entry from UEFA unless a European nation is hosting the World Cup — as is the case in 2018 with Russia.

In this instance, we’d take China (AFC), Zambia (CAF), Paraguay (CONMEBOL), Guatemala (CONCACAF) and the Solomon Islands (OFC), while the UEFA team would be the Republic of Ireland.

Based on the latest FIFA rankings, the Republic of Ireland and Paraguay would be the top-seeded teams and have a bye until the semifinal round. That leaves China, Zambia, Guatemala and the Solomon Islands to face one another.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
It is that time of the week again, folks. Prediction time!

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Crystal Palace 2-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 4-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Newcastle United 1-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Manchester United 3-0 West Brom – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham United 2-0 Stoke City – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Swansea City 1-2 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester City – (Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 2-2 Chelsea – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2018, 1:18 PM EDT
Matchweek 34 is almost here in the Premier League and it is getting serious across the entire table.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Everton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth – NBC [STREAM
2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM
11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM

Monday
3 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Stoke City – NBCSN [STREAM

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
The Premier League has reached the business end of the season and the cream is rising to the top.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are all in great form and the latest rankings reflect that.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Up 1
  2. David De Gea (Man United) – Up 7
  3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Up 11
  4. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – Up 12
  5. Paul Pogba (Man United) – New entry
  6. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Down 3
  7. Alexis Sanchez (Man United) – New entry
  8. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 3
  9. David Silva (Man City) – Down 3
  10. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 6
  11. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
  12. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 2
  13. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  14. Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham) – New entry
  15. Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) – New entry
  16. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 8
  17. Kenedy (Newcastle) – New entry
  18. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Down 6
  19. Jordan Pickford (Everton) – New entry
  20. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Down 3