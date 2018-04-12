LIVE, Europa League: Arsenal, Atletico aim to reach semifinals

The second legs of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals take place on Thursday with plenty of the big boys taking big leads on the road as they aim to make the final four.

Arsenal have a 4-1 leading against CSKA Moscow ahead of their second leg in Russia but we’ve all seen how precarious a three-goal first leg lead can be this week…

Arsene Wenger‘s men are the heavy favorites and they should be joined in the semifinals by Atletico Madrid who take a 2-0 lead to Sporting Lisbon and Lazio who have a 4-2 advantage from their first leg at home against Red Bull Salzburg.

The only tie which hangs in the balance is Marseille against Red Bull Leipzig as the French giants have a one-goal deficit to overturn in the second leg at the Stade Velodrome.

Below is the schedule for the games on Thursday, while you can hit the link above to follow all the action live.

We will have analysis and reaction from the quarterfinal second legs right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Thursday’s UEFA Europa League schedule second legs

CSKA Moscow vs. Arsenal (1-4) – 3:05 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Red Bull Salzburg (4-2) – 3:05 p.m. ET

Marseille vs. Red Bull Leipzig (0-1) – 3:05 p.m. ET

Sporting Lisbon vs. Atletico Madrid (0-2) – 3:05 p.m. ET