MLS at Week 7: Atlanta hosts NYCFC in massive East clash

Two Eastern Conference giants meet on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a battle that could gauge which club is the king of MLS right now, while Week 7 kicked off with another impressive performance from an Eastern Conference side.

New York City FC kicked off the week’s action with a convincing 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake to keep Patrick Vieira’s side unbeaten in 2018, but the rest of the weekend’s matches feature several more enticing fixtures.

Expansion side Los Angeles FC hopes to get back on the winning side of things against the Vancouver Whitecaps, after Bob Bradley‘s side suffered a brutal 5-0 road defeat to Atlanta United last weekend.

Meanwhile, Atlanta will be in action on Sunday in a major clash of the East’s elite when the Five Stripes take on NYCFC down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.

Out West, Sporting KC aims to keep its place at the top of the conference against a struggling Seattle Sounders side that has yet to take a point out of its opening three matches this season.

Below is the full schedule for this weekend’s MLS action.

Wednesday

NYCFC 4-0 Real Salt Lake

Friday

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Los Angeles FC

Saturday

New York Red Bulls vs. Montreal Impact

Colorado Rapids vs. Toronto FC

Chicago Fire vs. LA Galaxy

D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew

New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas

Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo

Sunday

Sporting KC vs. Seattle Sounders

Atlanta United vs. New York City FC