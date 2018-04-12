More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Old Trafford renovations could leave Man United without a temporary home

By Matt ReedApr 12, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
Manchester United could follow in the footsteps of Tottenham as the Premier League giants seek a temporary home in order to improve its existing stadium, however, the Red Devils are having issues finding a place to play in the mean time.

The club is seeking a stadium improvement of over 9,000 seats, which the Red Devils believe cannot be done with the team still playing its matches there.

Tottenham, who is currently playing at London’s Wembley Stadium while its own venue is being constructed, is expected to move into its new stadium ahead of the 2018/19 PL season.

There is no current timetable for renovations to occur at Old Trafford.

“We haven’t left the easiest stand until last,” the club’s managing director Richard Arnold told the South China Morning Post. “The South Stand — the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand — is the last unexpanded stand.

“It’s sandwiched in a fairly narrow strip of land between the pitch and the main Manchester to Liverpool railway. There’s not much space on either side of the stand, meaning that it’s a very complex engineering challenge to deliver.

“It would be a multi-season challenge and it isn’t certain that there’s a way of doing it which doesn’t render us homeless. We have the biggest fanbase in the country and we’re not in London, where we could use Wembley.

“So that’s not a light challenge for us and we don’t want to give up the home advantage that we have here. Moving elsewhere would be difficult and the logistical issues associated with expanding the South Stand are not negligible. And that’s before you start getting into how big the expanded stadium should be.”

United has played at Old Trafford since 1910, making it one of the oldest existing PL venues.

Europa League wrap: Arsenal advances, RB Salzburg completes furious comeback

Twitter/@rumah_onlineku
By Matt ReedApr 12, 2018, 5:28 PM EDT
As if the UEFA Champions League action this week wasn’t enough excitement…

The UEFA Europa League continued on Thursday afternoon, and there was drama all throughout the competition that provided for tremendous angst in the quarterfinals second legs.

Premier League side Arsenal booked its place in the semifinals with a 2-2 draw against CSKA Moscow, with Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey providing late goals to seal their fate into the final four.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg and Marseille completed massive comebacks in front of their home crowds to move into the next round. Red Bull Salzburg overturned a 4-2 opening leg deficit against Lazio with a 4-1 victory in Austria, while Ligue 1 side Marseille scored five goals against Red Bull Leipzig to get past the German Bundesliga club.

For Salzburg, all four goals came after halftime, with the decisive finish from Stefan Lainer coming with 14 minutes remaining in the match.

In Portugal, Atletico Madrid fell 1-0 to Sporting CP behind Fredy Montero’s lone finish, but it wasn’t enough for the Portuguese side to move through to the semifinals.

CSKA Moscow 2-2 (3-6 on agg.) Arsenal

Red Bull Salzburg 4-1 (6-5 on agg.) Lazio

Marseille 5-2 (5-3 on agg.) Red Bull Leipzig

Sporting CP 1-0 (1-2 on agg.) Atletico Madrid

Clint Dempsey has suspension extended, will miss Sporting KC match

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Matt ReedApr 12, 2018, 4:13 PM EDT
The Seattle Sounders will be without one of their key attacking players for yet another week, as Clint Dempsey‘s suspension has been extended by Major League Soccer.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee announced on Thursday that the veteran forward would miss this weekend’s clash against Sporting KC stemming from a red card incident that occurred on March 18 against FC Dallas.

Dempsey was shown a red card in the match, after elbowing Jacori Hayes in the head during a first-half sequence inside the Dallas penalty area.

The suspension already forced the U.S. Men’s National Team player to miss the Sounders’ 1-0 defeat to the Montreal Impact two weeks ago. However, the club reportedly wasn’t surprised by MLS’ decision to extend Dempsey’s suspension.

The Sounders are the only team left in MLS that have yet to take a point from any match in 2018.

What would expanded World Cup format look like in 2018?

AP Photo/Amel Emric
By Matt ReedApr 12, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
An expanded World Cup field appears to be on track for 2026, but with the news breaking on Thursday regarding a decision to fast-track the expansion we could see it happen sooner rather than later.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s proposal to expand the World Cup to 48 teams originally looked in line to debut in 2026 (either in North America or Morocco), however, CONMEBOL appears eager to enhance the tournament’s field four years prior in Qatar.

[ MORE: FIFA visits Atlanta as part of 2026 World Cup evaluation ]

The addition of 16 teams would certainly benefit smaller countries across the globe, particularly within the ranks of CONCACAF, AFC and CAF, where as many as four nations would be able to join the World Cup from their respective confederation.

Here at Pro Soccer Talk, we decided to take a look at how the 2018 World Cup would select its 48-team field.

AFC (expanded from four or five to eight teams)

Two existing groups would select top four nations from each group

Iran, South Korea, Syria, Uzbekistan, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, United Arab Emirates

CAF (previously five, up to nine teams)

Five existing group winners advance, as well as four leading second-place nations

Tunisia, DR Congo, Nigeria, Morocco, Ivory Coast (Zambia left out because Ivory Coast has superior goal difference), Senegal, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Uganda

CONCACAF (six countries qualify; previously was three or four)

Six final nations (Hexagonal) reach the World Cup

Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras, United States, Trinidad & Tobago

CONMEBOL (six nations; previously four or five)

Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile

OFC (one nation automatically qualifies)

New Zealand

UEFA (previously 13 nations, now 16)

Nine group winners automatically qualify, while seven best second-place finishers advance

France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium, Iceland, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, Sweden, Northern Ireland, Greece

At this point, 46 teams have been selected for the tournament. That leaves two remaining spots available, which would be determined by a playoff involving five of the six confederations.

The proposed playoff would include representatives from AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and OFC, withholding an entry from UEFA unless a European nation is hosting the World Cup — as is the case in 2018 with Russia.

In this instance, we’d take China (AFC), Zambia (CAF), Paraguay (CONMEBOL), Guatemala (CONCACAF) and the Solomon Islands (OFC), while the UEFA team would be the Republic of Ireland.

Based on the latest FIFA rankings, the Republic of Ireland and Paraguay would be the top-seeded teams and have a bye until the semifinal round. That leaves China, Zambia, Guatemala and the Solomon Islands to face one another.

LIVE, Europa League: Arsenal, Atletico aim to reach semifinals

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
The second legs of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals take place on Thursday with plenty of the big boys taking big leads on the road as they aim to make the final four.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Arsenal have a 4-1 leading against CSKA Moscow ahead of their second leg in Russia but we’ve all seen how precarious a three-goal first leg lead can be this week…

Arsene Wenger‘s men are the heavy favorites and they should be joined in the semifinals by Atletico Madrid who take a 2-0 lead to Sporting Lisbon and Lazio who have a 4-2 advantage from their first leg at home against Red Bull Salzburg.

The only tie which hangs in the balance is Marseille against Red Bull Leipzig as the French giants have a one-goal deficit to overturn in the second leg at the Stade Velodrome.

Below is the schedule for the games on Thursday, while you can hit the link above to follow all the action live.

We will have analysis and reaction from the quarterfinal second legs right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Thursday’s UEFA Europa League schedule second legs
CSKA Moscow vs. Arsenal (1-4) – 3:05 p.m. ET
Lazio vs. Red Bull Salzburg (4-2) – 3:05 p.m. ET
Marseille vs. Red Bull Leipzig (0-1) – 3:05 p.m. ET
Sporting Lisbon vs. Atletico Madrid (0-2) – 3:05 p.m. ET