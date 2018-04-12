Serbia defender Nastasic doubtful for World Cup

For many outsiders it’s a dream to play a professional sport, but in Usain Bolt’s case the former world-record sprinter continues his chase to become a successful two-sport athlete.

Bolt’s enthusiasm for soccer has been well-documented throughout his life, and the Jamaican is set for another training stint with German giants Borussia Dortmund as he looks to sign a professional contract following his track career.

The Bundesliga side will host Bolt for three weeks, a significantly longer stay than when Bolt was in Germany for two days last month to train with Dortmund.

“For me, it’s a big deal,” Bolt told the Herald Sun. “Everyone feels like I’m just kidding around, just joking, but I’m serious. I’m actually going back to Dortmund in a couple of weeks to work with them for three more weeks just to assess myself at a better level [and] to see what level I’m at or what I need to do or if I can.

“That’s something I’m focused on doing and I’m looking forward to the challenge because that’s what I want. I want a new challenge in life and that’s my focus.”

After his last trial with Dortmund in March, Bolt graded himself as a “seven out of 10,” suggesting that there was obvious need for improvement in his game.

The 31-year-old did have a notable highlight (below) from the training session though, when he nutmegged a Dortmund player before losing possession.