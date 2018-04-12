More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Tottenham announce 2018 US tour

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur is heading back to the USA this summer.

Spurs have announced that for the second-straight year they will spend preseason Stateside, with Mauricio Pochettino‘s men to be part of the International Champions Cup.

Tottenham played in New York, Orlando and Nashville last summer as they faced AS Roma, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in ICC action.

It is not known where and when Spurs will be playing Stateside, but more details will emerge as to the dates of their games and training camp in the USA.

Tottenham’s chairman Daniel Levy had the following to say about the upcoming tour.

“This summer’s tour will be the sixth time in nine years that we have toured the US and we are all excited to be returning again later this year. Our following in North America has grown considerably during this time with the number of Official Supporters Clubs alone more than quadrupling. We are grateful to have such strong support in the US and we are fully aware of the sacrifices they make to watch us play at any hour of the day.  We look forward to showing them our appreciation when we visit this summer.

With both Manchester City and Manchester United already confirming they will head to the U.S this summer to prepare for the 2018-19 campaign, plus releasing some initial dates for games, it is also believed that Liverpool will be heading to the USA but no official confirmation has arrived from the Anfield club.

Reports suggest Liverpool will play against Man United in “the Big House” in Michigan with over 107,000 fans expected.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Benfica, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are all confirmed for ICC games this summer, but it is unsure how many of those teams will be in the U.S. as previous editions of the ICC has seen games played in Australia and the Far East.

Dortmund, Man United, Man City, Bayern and Spurs are the five teams who have so far confirmed their participation in games in the USA.

Here’s a look at Spurs’ Stateside trip in 2017 to get you in the mood.

 

Man United exploring Old Trafford expansion

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2018, 8:39 AM EDT
The Theatre of Dreams could soon become a coliseum of construction.

Manchester United’s 74,994 home is the largest club stadium in the UK but with calls to increase it to a capacity of over 88,000 to become the second-largest club stadium in Europe behind Barcelona’s Nou Camp, the club have revealed it will be far from easy to expand the venue further.

United’s managing director Richard Arnold spoke to United We Stand, via the South China Morning Post, and had the following to say when asked about expansion of Old Trafford.

“We haven’t left the easiest stand until last,” Arnold said. “The South Stand – the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand – is the last unexpanded stand. It is sandwiched in a fairly narrow strip of land between the pitch and the main Manchester to Liverpool railway. There is not much space on either side of the stand, meaning that it is a very complex engineering challenge to deliver. It would be a multi-season challenge and it isn’t certain that there’s a way of doing it which doesn’t render us homeless.”

Arnold added that because United can’t use Wembley as a temporary home — like Tottenham have done this season and Chelsea plan to do in the future — it would mean spreading out the expansion over a few seasons but even that route will have a big impact and may not be possible.

Overall the MD seemed optimistic that Old Trafford would be expanded sometime soon but seemed to be more focused on creating a better atmosphere for United’s home games. The Red Devils trialed a designated signing section in the recent FA Cup win against Brighton, while they have reduced ticket prices for 18-25 year olds and they would also like to install safe-standing areas if it becomes legal to do so in UK stadia.

United’s home stadium is the biggest in the Premier League by some distance but there’s no doubt they could sell close to 90,000 tickets for each game. With Liverpool and Man City expanding in recent years, plus Tottenham almost ready to move into their new home, West Ham having the 60,000 capacity London Stadium and Chelsea ready to expand Stamford Bridge in the coming years, United don’t want to get left behind.

USA climb in latest FIFA world rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2018, 7:47 AM EDT
1 Comment

The latest batch of FIFA world rankings were released on Thursday and the U.S. men’s national team are on the move.

Following their 1-0 win over Paraguay in an international friendly last month interim boss Dave Sarachan sees the USMNT move up one place to 24th in the world after three games unbeaten since they lost to Trinidad & Tobago in October to be knocked out of the 2018 World Cup.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news ]

Reigning World Cup champs Germany remain in top spot despite losing in a friendly to second-place Brazil last month, while Belgium move up two places to third in the world. To complete the top five both Portugal and Argentina move down a place to sit in fourth and fifth respectively.

To round out the top 10 Switzerland and France both move up two places to sixth and seventh respectively, while Spain move down two places to eighth, Chile is up one spot to ninth and Poland drops four places to 10th.

Mexico remains the highest-ranked CONCACAF nation in 16th, while England moves up three places to 13th.

Below is a look at the top 20 in the rankings.

  1. Germany
  2. Brazil
  3. Belgium
  4. Portugal
  5. Argentina
  6. Switzerland
  7. France
  8. Spain
  9. Chile
  10. Poland
  11. Peru
  12. Denmark
  13. England
  14. Tunisia
  15. Mexico
  16. Colombia
  17. Uruguay
  18. Croatia
  19. Netherlands
  20. Italy

24. USA

LA Galaxy sign Norwegian striker Ola Kamara to 3-year deal

Associated PressApr 11, 2018, 10:25 PM EDT
CARSON, Calif. (AP) The LA Galaxy have signed striker Ola Kamara to a three-year contract.

The Galaxy announced the deal Wednesday after the Norwegian forward’s first four games with his new club.

Kamara scored 34 goals in the previous two seasons with the Columbus Crew, ranking third in the league during that span. Only David Villa and Bradley Wright-Phillips scored more MLS goals.

The 28-year-old Kamara joined the Galaxy in January in a trade for underachieving striker Gyasi Zardes.

The Galaxy are hanging onto Kamara despite acquiring superstar forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic last month. Ibrahimovic is signed through next season.

Kamara played professionally in Norway, Germany and Austria before moving to MLS in February 2016.

Europa League preview: Ranking the comeback bids

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2018, 9:47 PM EDT
1 Comment

If the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals taught us anything, it’s to not rule out comebacks.

Thursday’s Europa League quarterfinal hosts all trail heading into the second leg, and only two of them are bringing away goals back to the crib.

[ MORE: Buffon rips referee Oliver ]

All matches kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET.

4. CSKA Moscow 1-4 Arsenal

The hosts have scored three or more goals just five times this season, and they’d need to blank the Gunners for three goals to do the trick. Throw in Arsene Wenger‘s motivation to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, and the odds are not in their favor.

The read: Extremely unlikely

3. Sporting Lisbon 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Scoring two against Atleti is a rarity, only happening six times this season. But Sporting has the horses, from 31-goal man Bas Dost to versatile Bruno Fernandes and Gelson Martins.

The read: Not impossible, but a big ask.

2. Red Bull Salzburg 2-4 Lazio

Two away goals is a nice pull, but outscoring Lazio by a pair requires keeping a lid on Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The read: Puncher’s chance.

1. Marseille 0-1 RB Leipzig

The read: To win by two goals at home is not absurd for OM.