Uruguay could demolish Centenario stadium for 2030 World Cup

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) Uruguay may demolish the historic Centenario stadium as part of its bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
The country’s sports secretary Fernando Caceres told The Associated Press that six projects were being considered for a new stadium.
The Centenario was built in 1930 to host the first World Cup.
In all six projects the existing 100-meter tower would be maintained, as a tribute to Uruguayan teams that won the gold medals at the 1924 and 1928 Olympics.
Caceres said the Centenario “cannot resist any longer because its maintenance is very costly and is not adapted to modern sporting entertainment.”
He did, however, say that demolishing the stadium would shock Uruguayans because of its symbolic value.
Two Eastern Conference giants meet on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a battle that could gauge which club is the king of MLS right now, while Week 7 kicked off with another impressive performance from an Eastern Conference side.
New York City FC kicked off the week’s action with a convincing 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake to keep Patrick Vieira’s side unbeaten in 2018, but the rest of the weekend’s matches feature several more enticing fixtures.
Expansion side Los Angeles FC hopes to get back on the winning side of things against the Vancouver Whitecaps, after Bob Bradley‘s side suffered a brutal 5-0 road defeat to Atlanta United last weekend.
Meanwhile, Atlanta will be in action on Sunday in a major clash of the East’s elite when the Five Stripes take on NYCFC down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.
Out West, Sporting KC aims to keep its place at the top of the conference against a struggling Seattle Sounders side that has yet to take a point out of its opening three matches this season.
Below is the full schedule for this weekend’s MLS action.
Wednesday
NYCFC 4-0 Real Salt Lake
Friday
Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Los Angeles FC
Saturday
New York Red Bulls vs. Montreal Impact
Colorado Rapids vs. Toronto FC
Chicago Fire vs. LA Galaxy
D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew
New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas
Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo
Sunday
Sporting KC vs. Seattle Sounders
Atlanta United vs. New York City FC
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke and Serbia defender Matija Nastasic has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering cruciate ligament damage to his right knee.
Nastasic went off in the closing stages of Schalke’s defeat to Hamburger SV on Saturday and the club says Thursday’s diagnosis means the 25-year-old will be out for eight to 12 weeks.
Schalke says, “Whether he will feature for Serbia at the World Cup this summer in Russia is still unclear.”
Nastasic has played a key role in ensuring Schalke has the joint second-best defensive record in the league this season. Only Bayern Munich, the champion, has conceded fewer goals.
For many outsiders it’s a dream to play a professional sport, but in Usain Bolt’s case the former world-record sprinter continues his chase to become a successful two-sport athlete.
Bolt’s enthusiasm for soccer has been well-documented throughout his life, and the Jamaican is set for another training stint with German giants Borussia Dortmund as he looks to sign a professional contract following his track career.
The Bundesliga side will host Bolt for three weeks, a significantly longer stay than when Bolt was in Germany for two days last month to train with Dortmund.
“For me, it’s a big deal,” Bolt told the Herald Sun. “Everyone feels like I’m just kidding around, just joking, but I’m serious. I’m actually going back to Dortmund in a couple of weeks to work with them for three more weeks just to assess myself at a better level [and] to see what level I’m at or what I need to do or if I can.
“That’s something I’m focused on doing and I’m looking forward to the challenge because that’s what I want. I want a new challenge in life and that’s my focus.”
After his last trial with Dortmund in March, Bolt graded himself as a “seven out of 10,” suggesting that there was obvious need for improvement in his game.
The 31-year-old did have a notable highlight (below) from the training session though, when he nutmegged a Dortmund player before losing possession.
Manchester United could follow in the footsteps of Tottenham as the Premier League giants seek a temporary home in order to improve its existing stadium, however, the Red Devils are having issues finding a place to play in the mean time.
The club is seeking a stadium improvement of over 9,000 seats, which the Red Devils believe cannot be done with the team still playing its matches there.
Tottenham, who is currently playing at London’s Wembley Stadium while its own venue is being constructed, is expected to move into its new stadium ahead of the 2018/19 PL season.
There is no current timetable for renovations to occur at Old Trafford.
United has played at Old Trafford since 1910, making it one of the oldest existing PL venues.