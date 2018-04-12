Uruguay could demolish Centenario stadium for 2030 World Cup

Click to email (Opens in new window)

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) Uruguay may demolish the historic Centenario stadium as part of its bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The country’s sports secretary Fernando Caceres told The Associated Press that six projects were being considered for a new stadium.

The Centenario was built in 1930 to host the first World Cup.

In all six projects the existing 100-meter tower would be maintained, as a tribute to Uruguayan teams that won the gold medals at the 1924 and 1928 Olympics.

Caceres said the Centenario “cannot resist any longer because its maintenance is very costly and is not adapted to modern sporting entertainment.”

He did, however, say that demolishing the stadium would shock Uruguayans because of its symbolic value.