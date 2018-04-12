USA climb in latest FIFA world rankings

The latest batch of FIFA world rankings were released on Thursday and the U.S. men’s national team are on the move.
Following their 1-0 win over Paraguay in an international friendly last month interim boss Dave Sarachan sees the USMNT move up one place to 24th in the world after three games unbeaten since they lost to Trinidad & Tobago in October to be knocked out of the 2018 World Cup.
Reigning World Cup champs Germany remain in top spot despite losing in a friendly to second-place Brazil last month, while Belgium move up two places to third in the world. To complete the top five both Portugal and Argentina move down a place to sit in fourth and fifth respectively.
To round out the top 10 Switzerland and France both move up two places to sixth and seventh respectively, while Spain move down two places to eighth, Chile is up one spot to ninth and Poland drops four places to 10th.
Mexico remains the highest-ranked CONCACAF nation in 16th, while England moves up three places to 13th.
Below is a look at the top 20 in the rankings.
- Germany
- Brazil
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Argentina
- Switzerland
- France
- Spain
- Chile
- Poland
- Peru
- Denmark
- England
- Tunisia
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Uruguay
- Croatia
- Netherlands
- Italy
24. USA