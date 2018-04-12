USA climb in latest FIFA world rankings

Tottenham Hotspur is heading back to the USA this summer.

Spurs have announced that for the second-straight year they will spend preseason Stateside, with Mauricio Pochettino‘s men to be part of the International Champions Cup.

Tottenham played in New York, Orlando and Nashville last summer as they faced AS Roma, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in ICC action.

It is not known where and when Spurs will be playing Stateside, but more details will emerge as to the dates of their games and training camp in the USA.

Tottenham’s chairman Daniel Levy had the following to say about the upcoming tour.

“This summer’s tour will be the sixth time in nine years that we have toured the US and we are all excited to be returning again later this year. Our following in North America has grown considerably during this time with the number of Official Supporters Clubs alone more than quadrupling. We are grateful to have such strong support in the US and we are fully aware of the sacrifices they make to watch us play at any hour of the day. We look forward to showing them our appreciation when we visit this summer.

With both Manchester City and Manchester United already confirming they will head to the U.S this summer to prepare for the 2018-19 campaign, plus releasing some initial dates for games, it is also believed that Liverpool will be heading to the USA but no official confirmation has arrived from the Anfield club.

Reports suggest Liverpool will play against Man United in “the Big House” in Michigan with over 107,000 fans expected.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Benfica, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are all confirmed for ICC games this summer, but it is unsure how many of those teams will be in the U.S. as previous editions of the ICC has seen games played in Australia and the Far East.

Dortmund, Man United, Man City, Bayern and Spurs are the five teams who have so far confirmed their participation in games in the USA.

Here’s a look at Spurs’ Stateside trip in 2017 to get you in the mood.