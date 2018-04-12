Usain Bolt will receive another trial at Dortmund

For many outsiders it’s a dream to play a professional sport, but in Usain Bolt’s case the former world-record sprinter continues his chase to become a successful two-sport athlete.
Bolt’s enthusiasm for soccer has been well-documented throughout his life, and the Jamaican is set for another training stint with German giants Borussia Dortmund as he looks to sign a professional contract following his track career.
The Bundesliga side will host Bolt for three weeks, a significantly longer stay than when Bolt was in Germany for two days last month to train with Dortmund.
“For me, it’s a big deal,” Bolt told the Herald Sun. “Everyone feels like I’m just kidding around, just joking, but I’m serious. I’m actually going back to Dortmund in a couple of weeks to work with them for three more weeks just to assess myself at a better level [and] to see what level I’m at or what I need to do or if I can.
“That’s something I’m focused on doing and I’m looking forward to the challenge because that’s what I want. I want a new challenge in life and that’s my focus.”
After his last trial with Dortmund in March, Bolt graded himself as a “seven out of 10,” suggesting that there was obvious need for improvement in his game.
The 31-year-old did have a notable highlight (below) from the training session though, when he nutmegged a Dortmund player before losing possession.
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke and Serbia defender Matija Nastasic has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering cruciate ligament damage to his right knee.
Nastasic went off in the closing stages of Schalke’s defeat to Hamburger SV on Saturday and the club says Thursday’s diagnosis means the 25-year-old will be out for eight to 12 weeks.
Schalke says, “Whether he will feature for Serbia at the World Cup this summer in Russia is still unclear.”
Nastasic has played a key role in ensuring Schalke has the joint second-best defensive record in the league this season. Only Bayern Munich, the champion, has conceded fewer goals.
Manchester United could follow in the footsteps of Tottenham as the Premier League giants seek a temporary home in order to improve its existing stadium, however, the Red Devils are having issues finding a place to play in the mean time.
The club is seeking a stadium improvement of over 9,000 seats, which the Red Devils believe cannot be done with the team still playing its matches there.
Tottenham, who is currently playing at London’s Wembley Stadium while its own venue is being constructed, is expected to move into its new stadium ahead of the 2018/19 PL season.
There is no current timetable for renovations to occur at Old Trafford.
United has played at Old Trafford since 1910, making it one of the oldest existing PL venues.
As if the UEFA Champions League action this week wasn’t enough excitement…
The UEFA Europa League continued on Thursday afternoon, and there was drama all throughout the competition that provided for tremendous angst in the quarterfinals second legs.
Premier League side Arsenal booked its place in the semifinals with a 2-2 draw against CSKA Moscow, with Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey providing late goals to seal their fate into the final four.
Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg and Marseille completed massive comebacks in front of their home crowds to move into the next round. Red Bull Salzburg overturned a 4-2 opening leg deficit against Lazio with a 4-1 victory in Austria, while Ligue 1 side Marseille scored five goals against Red Bull Leipzig to get past the German Bundesliga club.
For Salzburg, all four goals came after halftime, with the decisive finish from Stefan Lainer coming with 14 minutes remaining in the match.
In Portugal, Atletico Madrid fell 1-0 to Sporting CP behind Fredy Montero’s lone finish, but it wasn’t enough for the Portuguese side to move through to the semifinals.
CSKA Moscow 2-2 (3-6 on agg.) Arsenal
Red Bull Salzburg 4-1 (6-5 on agg.) Lazio
Marseille 5-2 (5-3 on agg.) Red Bull Leipzig
Sporting CP 1-0 (1-2 on agg.) Atletico Madrid
The Seattle Sounders will be without one of their key attacking players for yet another week, as Clint Dempsey‘s suspension has been extended by Major League Soccer.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee announced on Thursday that the veteran forward would miss this weekend’s clash against Sporting KC stemming from a red card incident that occurred on March 18 against FC Dallas.
Dempsey was shown a red card in the match, after elbowing Jacori Hayes in the head during a first-half sequence inside the Dallas penalty area.
The suspension already forced the U.S. Men’s National Team player to miss the Sounders’ 1-0 defeat to the Montreal Impact two weeks ago. However, the club reportedly wasn’t surprised by MLS’ decision to extend Dempsey’s suspension.
The Sounders are the only team left in MLS that have yet to take a point from any match in 2018.