Arsenal to meet Atletico Madrid in Europa semis

Diego Costa will get to tangle with an old London rival for a berth in the UEFA Europa League Final.
Arsenal will meet Atletico Madrid in a match-up of the top remaining teams in the Europa League draw.
Arsene Wenger remarked before the quarterfinals that he hoped to avoid the Spanish powers, and gets them one round later.
The first leg will be at the Emirates Stadium before moving onto Madrid for the second.
Marseille will meet Red Bull Salzburg in the other semifinal, with the first leg in France.
The semis will be staged April 26 and May 3. The final will be hosted at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on May 16.
Liverpool will open at Anfield as the Premier League giants avoid Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
Roma is the opponent for Jurgen Klopp‘s men, handed their best chance to advance to the final in Ukraine.
The Reds defeated Roma in the 1984 UCL Final.
Bayern Munich is at home to Real Madrid in the first leg of the other semifinal.
Madrid have beaten Bayern the last six times they’ve met in the UCL.
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) Uruguay may demolish the historic Centenario stadium as part of its bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
The country’s sports secretary Fernando Caceres told The Associated Press that six projects were being considered for a new stadium.
The Centenario was built in 1930 to host the first World Cup.
In all six projects the existing 100-meter tower would be maintained, as a tribute to Uruguayan teams that won the gold medals at the 1924 and 1928 Olympics.
Caceres said the Centenario “cannot resist any longer because its maintenance is very costly and is not adapted to modern sporting entertainment.”
He did, however, say that demolishing the stadium would shock Uruguayans because of its symbolic value.
Two Eastern Conference giants meet on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a battle that could gauge which club is the king of MLS right now, while Week 7 kicked off with another impressive performance from an Eastern Conference side.
New York City FC kicked off the week’s action with a convincing 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake to keep Patrick Vieira’s side unbeaten in 2018, but the rest of the weekend’s matches feature several more enticing fixtures.
Expansion side Los Angeles FC hopes to get back on the winning side of things against the Vancouver Whitecaps, after Bob Bradley‘s side suffered a brutal 5-0 road defeat to Atlanta United last weekend.
Meanwhile, Atlanta will be in action on Sunday in a major clash of the East’s elite when the Five Stripes take on NYCFC down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.
Out West, Sporting KC aims to keep its place at the top of the conference against a struggling Seattle Sounders side that has yet to take a point out of its opening three matches this season.
Below is the full schedule for this weekend’s MLS action.
Wednesday
NYCFC 4-0 Real Salt Lake
Friday
Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Los Angeles FC
Saturday
New York Red Bulls vs. Montreal Impact
Colorado Rapids vs. Toronto FC
Chicago Fire vs. LA Galaxy
D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew
New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas
Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo
Sunday
Sporting KC vs. Seattle Sounders
Atlanta United vs. New York City FC
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke and Serbia defender Matija Nastasic has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering cruciate ligament damage to his right knee.
Nastasic went off in the closing stages of Schalke’s defeat to Hamburger SV on Saturday and the club says Thursday’s diagnosis means the 25-year-old will be out for eight to 12 weeks.
Schalke says, “Whether he will feature for Serbia at the World Cup this summer in Russia is still unclear.”
Nastasic has played a key role in ensuring Schalke has the joint second-best defensive record in the league this season. Only Bayern Munich, the champion, has conceded fewer goals.