Arsenal to meet Atletico Madrid in Europa semis

Diego Costa will get to tangle with an old London rival for a berth in the UEFA Europa League Final.

Arsenal will meet Atletico Madrid in a match-up of the top remaining teams in the Europa League draw.

Arsene Wenger remarked before the quarterfinals that he hoped to avoid the Spanish powers, and gets them one round later.

The first leg will be at the Emirates Stadium before moving onto Madrid for the second.

Marseille will meet Red Bull Salzburg in the other semifinal, with the first leg in France.

The semis will be staged April 26 and May 3. The final will be hosted at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on May 16.

