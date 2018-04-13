More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Bayern Munich announces Kovac as next manager

By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Niko Kovac could be taking over a treble-winner on July 1.

The ex-Bayern Munich player and current Eintracht Frankfurt boss will take over the Bavarians when Jupp Heynckes retires after the season on a three-year deal, the club announced Friday.

[ MORE: UCL draw | Europa draw ]

Bayern is in the semifinals of the German Cup and UEFA Champions League, and has already won a sixth-straight Bundesliga title.

A Croatian legend, Kovac spent the majority of his playing career with Hertha Berlin but won the Bundesliga in one of his two seasons as a Bayern player.

Kovac has led Eintracht to fifth in the Bundesliga, and the club is battling for a Top Four place. That makes the timing of the announcement all the more suspect.

Premier League clubs: No VAR in 2018-19 season

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 9:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Video Assistant Referee is coming to the Premier League, just not quite yet.

The Premier League’s clubs have opted for an additional season of review and experimentation — and also the use of VAR in both the League and FA Cups — ahead of potential implementation for the 2019-20 Premier League.

[ MORE: UCL draw | Europa draw ]

A Premier League release notes that England’s top flight will be aggregating data and expertise from all the leagues currently using VAR in their competitions before adopting a system of its own.

The World Cup will use VAR this summer in its highest profile debut yet.

According to the league:

The Clubs agreed that advanced testing will continue to the end of season 2018/19 to make further improvements to the system, especially around communication inside the stadium and for those following at home and around the world.

It all makes sense, though it will bring little relief to clubs who see their fates rise and fall with referees’ whistles and lack thereof. Then again, that’s how it’s been forever, so we’ll be happy to note the wisdom of getting it right.

Liverpool-Roma: Klopp rebels against “easiest draw” notion

AP Photo/Luis Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 8:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp was very impressed by Roma’s massive comeback against Barcelona, and rebels against those who think he’s grateful not to draw Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

[ MORE: Everything coming up Liverpool ]

Even though he most certainly is, but that’s beside the point.

Klopp knows Liverpool is in for a major test at the hands of Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi, Kevin Strootman, and Roma, rejecting the notion of relief. From the BBC:

“I knew I’d have to say something after it, I tried to think about what I feel, but it was not that I thought ‘Thank God not Bayern, thank God not Real Madrid, yippee Roma’ or the other way around.

“But if anybody think this is the easiest draw then I cannot help this person; they obviously didn’t see both games against Barcelona. In the first result, the 4-1, it was Lionel Messi genius against a good side of Roma. The second leg was outstanding, it was outstanding what they did. They should have probably won four or five-nil. I was really impressed.”

Liverpool’s odds to win the Champions League have been slashed by many oddsmakers, but don’t tell ol’ Jurgen (And really, what else is he supposed to say?).

Everything is coming up Liverpool

Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 7:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Is a Liverpool victory in the UEFA Champions League written in the stars?

While defeating AS Roma is no easy task, Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds avoided Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Friday’s semifinal draw.

[ MORE: UCL draw | Europa draw ]

A potential 90-minute battle with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich for a sixth UCL title is drastically better than two legs, and don’t sleep on the idea that a final would occur after Liverpool has decided its Premier League standing.

Roma is no pushover, knocking out Barcelona after winning a group with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, but it’s working way too hard to claim this draw was anything but the best case scenario for the Reds.

Liverpool’s last round defeat of Manchester City was by far the toughest ask of a relatively straight-forward path to the semis, though it started with admittedly the toughest route out of the playoff round with Bundesliga side Hoffenehim.

The Reds drew Porto in the Round of 16, waltzing to a 5-0 aggregate win after facing one of, if not the easiest draws in the group stage (Sevilla, Spartak Moscow, Maribor).

To boot: While Roma was very good over two legs and unlucky in the first, surely Liverpool wasn’t counting on Barcelona blowing a 4-1 first leg advantage to i Lupi.

Even the league fixtures benefit Liverpool’s odds against Roma, with the Reds traveling to West Brom before the first leg and hosting Stoke City before the second.

While Roma’s fixture list isn’t especially tough, it features a pile up. I Lupi have a three-match week ending with a visit to SPAL before the first leg, and hosts Chievo Verona before Liverpool hits Rome for the second leg.

No team in the semifinal has gotten there by luck, and Liverpool may just be taking strong steps toward reclaiming its status as a world power.

There’s no question the Reds’ attack, paced by the incredible Mohamed Salah, is as exciting as any in the world. Virgil Van Dijk has helped improve the defense, but the Reds are doing it with a midfield missing a key box-to-box piece (That void will be filled by Naby Keita next season).

Klopp deserves plenty of credit for doing this without a real disruptor in the center of the park, although Emre Can may be the most under-appreciated piece of his set-up. And he’s been regularly untested full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in what’s turned out to be a masterstroke.

In other words, Klopp’s project probably didn’t expect to be challenging for a Champions League win at this stage of his Anfield revolution. And it’s fair to say they should be playing relatively carefree with the house’s money as the final month of the season approaches Merseyside.

Que SeraSera, indeed.

Liverpool, Roma in UEFA Champions League semis

Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 7:23 AM EDT
2 Comments

Liverpool will open at Anfield as the Premier League giants avoid Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

[ MORE: Arsenal vs. Atleti in UEL ]

Roma is the opponent for Jurgen Klopp‘s men, handed their best chance to advance to the final in Ukraine.

The Reds defeated Roma in the 1984 UCL Final.

Bayern Munich is at home to Real Madrid in the first leg of the other semifinal.

Madrid have beaten Bayern the last six times they’ve met in the UCL.