Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

Everything is coming up Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 7:59 AM EDT
Is a Liverpool victory in the UEFA Champions League written in the stars?

While defeating AS Roma is no easy task, Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds avoided Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Friday’s semifinal draw.

A potential 90-minute battle with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich for a sixth UCL title is drastically better than two legs, and don’t sleep on the idea that a final would occur after Liverpool has decided its Premier League standing.

Roma is no pushover, knocking out Barcelona after winning a group with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, but it’s working way too hard to claim this draw was anything but the best case scenario for the Reds.

Liverpool’s last round defeat of Manchester City was by far the toughest ask of a relatively straight-forward path to the semis, though it started with admittedly the toughest route out of the playoff round with Bundesliga side Hoffenehim.

The Reds drew Porto in the Round of 16, waltzing to a 5-0 aggregate win after facing one of, if not the easiest draws in the group stage (Sevilla, Spartak Moscow, Maribor).

To boot: While Roma was very good over two legs and unlucky in the first, surely Liverpool wasn’t counting on Barcelona blowing a 4-1 first leg advantage to i Lupi.

Even the league fixtures benefit Liverpool’s odds against Roma, with the Reds traveling to West Brom before the first leg and hosting Stoke City before the second.

While Roma’s fixture list isn’t especially tough, it features a pile up. I Lupi have a three-match week ending with a visit to SPAL before the first leg, and hosts Chievo Verona before Liverpool hits Rome for the second leg.

No team in the semifinal has gotten there by luck, and Liverpool may just be taking strong steps toward reclaiming its status as a world power.

There’s no question the Reds’ attack, paced by the incredible Mohamed Salah, is as exciting as any in the world. Virgil Van Dijk has helped improve the defense, but the Reds are doing it with a midfield missing a key box-to-box piece (That void will be filled by Naby Keita next season).

Klopp deserves plenty of credit for doing this without a real disruptor in the center of the park, although Emre Can may be the most under-appreciated piece of his set-up. And he’s been regularly untested full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in what’s turned out to be a masterstroke.

In other words, Klopp’s project probably didn’t expect to be challenging for a Champions League win at this stage of his Anfield revolution. And it’s fair to say they should be playing relatively carefree with the house’s money as the final month of the season approaches Merseyside.

Que SeraSera, indeed.

Liverpool-Roma: Klopp rebels against “easiest draw” notion

AP Photo/Luis Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 8:41 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp was very impressed by Roma’s massive comeback against Barcelona, and rebels against those who think he’s grateful not to draw Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Even though he most certainly is, but that’s beside the point.

Klopp knows Liverpool is in for a major test at the hands of Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi, Kevin Strootman, and Roma, rejecting the notion of relief. From the BBC:

“I knew I’d have to say something after it, I tried to think about what I feel, but it was not that I thought ‘Thank God not Bayern, thank God not Real Madrid, yippee Roma’ or the other way around.

“But if anybody think this is the easiest draw then I cannot help this person; they obviously didn’t see both games against Barcelona. In the first result, the 4-1, it was Lionel Messi genius against a good side of Roma. The second leg was outstanding, it was outstanding what they did. They should have probably won four or five-nil. I was really impressed.”

Liverpool’s odds to win the Champions League have been slashed by many oddsmakers, but don’t tell ol’ Jurgen (And really, what else is he supposed to say?).

Liverpool, Roma in UEFA Champions League semis

Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 7:23 AM EDT
Liverpool will open at Anfield as the Premier League giants avoid Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Roma is the opponent for Jurgen Klopp‘s men, handed their best chance to advance to the final in Ukraine.

The Reds defeated Roma in the 1984 UCL Final.

Bayern Munich is at home to Real Madrid in the first leg of the other semifinal.

Madrid have beaten Bayern the last six times they’ve met in the UCL.

Arsenal to meet Atletico Madrid in Europa semis

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 7:16 AM EDT
Diego Costa will get to tangle with an old London rival for a berth in the UEFA Europa League Final.

Arsenal will meet Atletico Madrid in a match-up of the top remaining teams in the Europa League draw.

Arsene Wenger remarked before the quarterfinals that he hoped to avoid the Spanish powers, and gets them one round later.

The first leg will be at the Emirates Stadium before moving onto Madrid for the second.

Marseille will meet Red Bull Salzburg in the other semifinal, with the first leg in France.

The semis will be staged April 26 and May 3. The final will be hosted at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on May 16.

Uruguay could demolish Centenario stadium for 2030 World Cup

JUAN CEVALLOS/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 12, 2018, 10:06 PM EDT
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) Uruguay may demolish the historic Centenario stadium as part of its bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The country’s sports secretary Fernando Caceres told The Associated Press that six projects were being considered for a new stadium.

The Centenario was built in 1930 to host the first World Cup.

In all six projects the existing 100-meter tower would be maintained, as a tribute to Uruguayan teams that won the gold medals at the 1924 and 1928 Olympics.

Caceres said the Centenario “cannot resist any longer because its maintenance is very costly and is not adapted to modern sporting entertainment.”

He did, however, say that demolishing the stadium would shock Uruguayans because of its symbolic value.