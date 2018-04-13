Liverpool, Roma in UEFA Champions League semis

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool will open at Anfield as the Premier League giants avoid Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

[ MORE: Arsenal vs. Atleti in UEL ]

Roma is the opponent for Jurgen Klopp‘s men, handed their best chance to advance to the final in Ukraine.

The Reds defeated Roma in the 1984 UCL Final.

Bayern Munich is at home to Real Madrid in the first leg of the other semifinal.

Madrid have beaten Bayern the last six times they’ve met in the UCL.

5 – Real Madrid have won the last five #UCL meetings against Bayern München, the best run for a Spanish team against the Bavarians. Classic pic.twitter.com/Vi7eryTnmG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 13, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola