Neymar says he’s a month from returning, while PSG releases update

Neymar’s foot injury is progressing on schedule, and he should return in about a month, according to the Brazilian. Speaking to media in his home country, Neymar told reporters he would be back around early or mid-May.
“I need about a month, but it is healing well. Everything is happening normally,” Neymar said to Brazilian television station TV Globo.
PSG also released a statement earlier today that did not give a timeframe, but also claimed Neymar’s recovery is proceeding without complication and that a timetable would be laid out over the next week as they monitor his improvement. “The medical assessment by Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirms the excellent evolution of Neymar Jr’s injury, and authorizes the specific re-education of the right ankle and progressive full weight-bearing on the foot,” the club statement reads. “The speed of recuperation over the next ten days will allow the club to set a date for the player’s return to training.”
Manager Unai Emery added on Friday during his press conference, “Perhaps he’ll have time to play a few matches before the end of the season. We hope to have him in the team for some of our remaining matches.”
It’s understandable that PSG would take Neymar’s recovery slow and steady, as the team itself has little to play for, and the 26-year-old superstar is needed desperately by his country for the World Cup this summer in Russia. PSG has already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title – albeit unofficially – as they hold a 14-point lead with five matches remaining. A win this Sunday against second-placed Monaco would seal the deal.
PSG’s only true competitive matches remaining come via the Coupe de France, with the club scheduled to take on Caen in the semifinals. Should they win, the finals would take place on May 8th, right around Neymar’s return time.