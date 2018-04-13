More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Southampton vs. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Chelsea winners of 4-straight vs. Saints
  • Blues won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 16
  • Chelsea leads all-time 42W-28D-28L

Southampton needs points badly as the relegation-threatened side welcomes Chelsea to St. Mary’s in the first of two-straight meetings in a pair of competitions (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The two sides will meet in the FA Cup semifinal next week at Wembley Stadium.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Southampton climbs out of the drop zone with a win and a Crystal Palace home derby loss versus Brighton and Hove Albion.

The time for moral victories is almost gone for Saints, but they were very good against Arsenal in a loss last weekend.

Chelsea drew West Ham United, and is in danger of dropping out of fifth place. Arsenal is three points behind the Blues, who are 10 points back of Spurs and Liverpool in the race for two Top Four spots.

What they’re saying

Saints boss Mark Hughes on facing Chelsea“Confidence hasn’t been diminished in any way, shape or form. We’re ready to go. We’ve had another good week and we’ll get the benefit of that. It’s a busy week and one that will test us, but we’re all ready for it and ready for the challenge.”

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte on facing Saints twice in one week“I have the possibility to rotate the defensive line and when I see the chance to let someone like Andreas Christensen rest, it is right to make changes. I have four centre-backs and from now until the end of the season, I will give everyone the chance to play.”

Prediction

Saints will be cagey and could nick a point from a substandard Chelsea outfit, but we’ll trumpet the Blues as 2-1 away winners.

Championship roundup: Race for PL promotion remains white hot

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 13, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Championship title has all been wrapped up, but there are still two promotion spots up for grabs, and they are both being hotly contested.

Wolverhampton Wanderers sits 11 points clear at the top of the table, and its final four matches are all against teams 17th or worse in the table. They can clinch not just automatic promotion but also the title this weekend should they win and Cardiff City lose at Norwich City.

Second place in the table also earns a spot in the Premier League next year, and that’s where the true fun is. Fulham, on a club-record 20-match unbeaten streak without a loss since New Year’s Day, has steamrolled up the table. The Whites haven’t even trailed a single second since January signing Aleksandar Mitrovic stepped on the field in a Fulham kit, and the Newcastle loanee won Championship Player of the Month for March after scoring seven goals in eight league matches. Fulham finally overtook Cardiff City by a point midweek, but the Bluebirds still have a game in hand, meaning they still control their own destiny, although the margin for error is razor-thin.

The battle has brought about the media mind games, and while Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has stayed the course insisting the Whites take it one game at a time, Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock hasn’t held back, claiming Fulham are favorites in an attempt to pile pressure on their foes.

“You look at the games and they’re expected to win every game, really,” the outspoken Warnock said ahead of Cardiff City’s match this weekend at Norwich, saying his squad has done well just to keep its head above water. “It’s got to be [up to] us and if we can’t then good luck to them, 20-odd games unbeaten in this league is fantastic. They’ve got great players and a great squad and we’re actually competing with them. They’ve gone 20-odd games unbeaten and it’s neck and neck. It shows how far we’ve come really.”

Aston Villa is in fourth, but has work to do trailing Fulham by five points and the two teams above them in such good form. Cardiff has each of its last two matches, but before that, Warnock and company rattled off a 13-match unbeaten streak of its own. Cardiff finishes the season with games against Norwich (13th), Nottingham Forest (18th), Derby County (5th), Hull City (16th), and Reading (19th) while Fulham has Brentford (10th) this weekend plus Millwall (6th), Sunderland (23rd), and Birmingham (20th) remaining.

The race for the playoff is also a good one. Cardiff City, Aston Villa, Derby County, and Millwall currently hold the playoff spots, but the latter two both sit on 68 points, with three clubs within three points, and another two within five. Once the playoffs are set, the margins are thin and all bets are off. Huddersfield Town finished 5th last season, earning the three-seed in the playoff format, but managed to make it through unscathed to earn a berth in the Premier League this season.

Report: Chicago owns MLS claim to Fernando Torres

Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Chicago Fire reportedly have a Discovery Claim on Fernando Torres, and according to MLSSoccer.com’s Paul Tenorio could be first in line to land the Atletico Madrid striker should he arrive in Major League Soccer.

Torres, 34, could combine with big striker Nemanja Nikolic to bolster Chicago’s offense, which has scored in every game this season and has 7 in 4 outings.

[ MORE: Italy vs. USMNT in November ]

The striker, who’s also played for Liverpool, Chelsea, and AC Milan, has said he wants to play on for two or more seasons in his career.

For those indoctrinated in MLS parlance, the Discovery Process allows a team to call “dibs” on up to seven players outside of Major League Soccer who do not meet specific criteria related to the USMNT or college soccer.

So, yeah, that’s how a team can discover a man with two EURO titles, a Champions League crown, and a World Cup to his name.

Italy says it will play USMNT at neutral ground in November

Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 13, 2018, 12:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) Italy will face Ukraine and the United States in friendlies later this year.

The Azzurri will meet Ukraine on Oct. 10 – likely at home – and then could play the United States at a neutral ground on Nov. 20.

[ MORE: UCL draw | Europa draw ]

The Italian federation says match venues will be announced later.

The Unites States Soccer Federation does not announce friendlies until the contract is signed.

The matches coincide with Italy’s rest days during the UEFA Nations League, in which the Azzurri will play Portugal and Poland.

Italy, which failed to qualify for the World Cup, plans to hire a new coach next month. Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte are the leading candidates.

Italy is unbeaten against Ukraine and has lost only once to the Americans in 12 meetings.

Rodriguez racial abuse charge found “not proven”

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez will not face punishment for an alleged racist incident against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Gulls’ Gaetan Bong claimed that Rodriguez racially abused him during a Jan. 13 match, and Rodriguez was charged by the Football Association.

[ PL PREVIEW: Spurs vs. Man City ]

Fired manager Alan Pardew reportedly spoke up for Rodriguez at the hearing, after which the charge was found to be “not proven.”

The club released a statement following the verdict, with West Brom director of football administration Richard Garlick saying:

“Everyone at the Club is delighted for Jay because this has been a trying period for him. He has always maintained his innocence and we are naturally pleased the Commission has dismissed the charge.”