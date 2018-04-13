Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

- City has lost three-straight in all comps
- Man City won 4-1 on Dec. 16 at the Etihad
- Spurs lead all-time 60W-35D-59L
Manchester City looks to snap a three-match losing streak, all to rivals, when it heads to Wembley Stadium for a late Saturday date with Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
City has a 13-point lead on second place Manchester United, and sits 17 points ahead of Spurs.
Spurs are 10 points clear of Chelsea in the race for a Top Four spot, and can keep pace in the race for third place with a win.
What they’re saying
Spurs’ Pochettino on if the race for the Top Four is over: “In football, never. Until you achieve what you want, it’s never over until the end. We need to keep pushing, winning games and this is a massive three points against Manchester City. There is still a lot of work to do until the end and you cannot underestimate clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, big clubs that can win every game. You need to focus on winning games and winning points and when mathematically you achieve what you want, then it’s over. Until then, it’s impossible to think like that. Football can always surprise you.”
Pep Guardiola on rebounding from Man Utd, Liverpool losses: “After losing at Anfield and United, we were top. During the season it is like this. These are magnificent players. I am sad – we are sad – but I have to judge the way we did it. They know when I am angry and I’m not happy and I tell them it’s not the way we have to do it. But they know I am still there, supporting until the end. A month ago, everyone says we are champions and we cannot lose – now we lose three in a row. It’s part of the game. All the teams lose games. Whatever happens in the season, winning or losing, they deserve my respect for what they have done.”
Prediction
Spurs will be rested and ready, and could threaten to extend City’s skid if they manage an early marker or two. Call it 2-2.
West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez will not face punishment for an alleged racist incident against Brighton and Hove Albion.
The Gulls’ Gaetan Bong claimed that Rodriguez racially abused him during a Jan. 13 match, and Rodriguez was charged by the Football Association.
Fired manager Alan Pardew reportedly spoke up for Rodriguez at the hearing, after which the charge was found to be “not proven.”
The club released a statement following the verdict, with West Brom director of football administration Richard Garlick saying:
“Everyone at the Club is delighted for Jay because this has been a trying period for him. He has always maintained his innocence and we are naturally pleased the Commission has dismissed the charge.”
Niko Kovac could be taking over a treble-winner on July 1.
The ex-Bayern Munich player and current Eintracht Frankfurt boss will take over the Bavarians when Jupp Heynckes retires after the season on a three-year deal, the club announced Friday.
Bayern is in the semifinals of the German Cup and UEFA Champions League, and has already won a sixth-straight Bundesliga title.
A Croatian legend, Kovac spent the majority of his playing career with Hertha Berlin but won the Bundesliga in one of his two seasons as a Bayern player.
Kovac has led Eintracht to fifth in the Bundesliga, and the club is battling for a Top Four place. That makes the timing of the announcement all the more suspect.
Video Assistant Referee is coming to the Premier League, just not quite yet.
The Premier League’s clubs have opted for an additional season of review and experimentation — and also the use of VAR in both the League and FA Cups — ahead of potential implementation for the 2019-20 Premier League.
A Premier League release notes that England’s top flight will be aggregating data and expertise from all the leagues currently using VAR in their competitions before adopting a system of its own.
The World Cup will use VAR this summer in its highest profile debut yet.
According to the league:
The Clubs agreed that advanced testing will continue to the end of season 2018/19 to make further improvements to the system, especially around communication inside the stadium and for those following at home and around the world.
It all makes sense, though it will bring little relief to clubs who see their fates rise and fall with referees’ whistles and lack thereof. Then again, that’s how it’s been forever, so we’ll be happy to note the wisdom of getting it right.
Jurgen Klopp was very impressed by Roma’s massive comeback against Barcelona, and rebels against those who think he’s grateful not to draw Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
[ MORE: Everything coming up Liverpool ]
Even though he most certainly is, but that’s beside the point.
Klopp knows Liverpool is in for a major test at the hands of Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi, Kevin Strootman, and Roma, rejecting the notion of relief. From the BBC:
“I knew I’d have to say something after it, I tried to think about what I feel, but it was not that I thought ‘Thank God not Bayern, thank God not Real Madrid, yippee Roma’ or the other way around.
“But if anybody think this is the easiest draw then I cannot help this person; they obviously didn’t see both games against Barcelona. In the first result, the 4-1, it was Lionel Messi genius against a good side of Roma. The second leg was outstanding, it was outstanding what they did. They should have probably won four or five-nil. I was really impressed.”
Liverpool’s odds to win the Champions League have been slashed by many oddsmakers, but don’t tell ol’ Jurgen (And really, what else is he supposed to say?).