Report: Courtois wants to leave Chelsea, in discussions with PSG

By Kyle BonnApr 13, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
According to a report by French radio station RMC, Chelsea will have high-level competition to keep goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this summer.

With the Belgian’s contract up in the summer of 2019, it’s getting to crunch time for the club to either extend Courtois long-term, or look to shop him and get fair market value in the hopes that he does not run his contract down and leave for free. The report states that Paris Saint-Germain is heavily interested in adding Courtois between the sticks at Parc-de-Princes next season and has “been in contact” with representatives for the player.

RMC also stated that when they officially contacted PSG for a comment, the club denied the report, stating they have not held discussions with any players regarding a transfer this summer.

Courtois has been the regular goalkeeper at Chelsea since his return from a three-year loan at Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014, making 148 total first-team appearances for Chelsea over his career. The 25-year-old has significant high-level experience despite his young age for a first-team goalkeeper, winning two Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2014/15 and 2016/17, plus a Europa League title and Champions League final appearance both with Atletico Madrid. He also owns 55 caps for the Belgian national team since his debut on the international scene in 2011 as a 19-year-old.

Chelsea currently sits in fifth in the Premier League table 10 points out of a Champions League position, weakening their bargaining power to keep Courtois long-term. However, the RMC report states that Chelsea is so opposed to letting Courtois leave that they would risk him walking for free, forcing him to ride out his contract in the hopes that securing Champions League play with next year’s Premier League finish would convince him to sign on long-term at some point during play next campaign.

This all comes despite Courtois’s insistence in late March that he would be back at Chelsea next season. He gave the Blues an ultimatum of a new contract, saying he wants his future wrapped up before the 2018 World Cup in Russia. “I’m a little tired with talking about my future, all the speculation weighs on me,” Courtois said. “I still have a year of contract and we have to talk to Chelsea soon, but I already know that I’ll be at Chelsea again next year, whether I extending my contract or not, I want it to be clear by the World Cup.”

Potentially affecting this story could be PSG’s Financial Fair Play status. Reports have circles this past week that the French side is under heavy scrutiny by UEFA about club financials, and could come under fire for overstated sponsorship deals. Should the situation progress, it’s possible that PSG receives a transfer ban either this summer or in the near future, affecting their ability to register players that make the switch.

Also affecting the situation could be the status of current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who is rumored to be headed out of Stamford Bridge this summer after a disappointing title defense. A managerial change always causes upheaval at a club, with players favoring some bosses over others, and visa versa.

Finally, the RMC report also states that the French club is also in discussions with this year’s starting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola about a contract extension, which could affect their pursuit of Courtois. Areola is a PSG youth product and has been with the club his entire career, aside from loan spells at Lens, SC Bastia, and Villareal.

Neymar says he’s a month from returning, while PSG releases update

By Kyle BonnApr 13, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
Neymar’s foot injury is progressing on schedule, and he should return in about a month, according to the Brazilian. Speaking to media in his home country, Neymar told reporters he would be back around early or mid-May.

“I need about a month, but it is healing well. Everything is happening normally,” Neymar said to Brazilian television station TV Globo.

PSG also released a statement earlier today that did not give a timeframe, but also claimed Neymar’s recovery is proceeding without complication and that a timetable would be laid out over the next week as they monitor his improvement. “The medical assessment by Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirms the excellent evolution of Neymar Jr’s injury, and authorizes the specific re-education of the right ankle and progressive full weight-bearing on the foot,” the club statement reads. “The speed of recuperation over the next ten days will allow the club to set a date for the player’s return to training.”

Manager Unai Emery added on Friday during his press conference, “Perhaps he’ll have time to play a few matches before the end of the season. We hope to have him in the team for some of our remaining matches.”

It’s understandable that PSG would take Neymar’s recovery slow and steady, as the team itself has little to play for, and the 26-year-old superstar is needed desperately by his country for the World Cup this summer in Russia. PSG has already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title – albeit unofficially – as they hold a 14-point lead with five matches remaining. A win this Sunday against second-placed Monaco would seal the deal.

PSG’s only true competitive matches remaining come via the Coupe de France, with the club scheduled to take on Caen in the semifinals. Should they win, the finals would take place on May 8th, right around Neymar’s return time.

CONMEBOL releases statement backing 2026 North American World Cup bid

By Kyle BonnApr 13, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
The South American federation CONMEBOL has released a statement claiming that all 10 member countries will back the North American 2026 joint World Cup bid, giving the United States, Mexico, and Canadian effort a massive boost.

CONMEBOL’s statement was strong, claiming South American must do all it can to help the sport grow across the two continents, making it clear they believe that North American success in the sport benefits South America. While 10 votes is the smallest of any continental confederation, it still carries weight towards those who may be undecided.

“The countries in the Americas share many historical ties,” the statement reads, “and our conviction is that South American football can and should contribute to the development of football in all of the American hemisphere, recognizing the sport as a powerful uniting force.”

The decision to unilaterally back the North American bid was made at the confederation’s 68th Ordinary Congress in Buenos Aires on Thursday, the statement claims. Morocco is opposing the joint North American bid for the 2026 World Cup, and the African nation is putting up a significant fight with a number of countries publicly backing their bid.

CONMEBOL’s decision to back the North American bid isn’t terribly surprising, as the two confederations have been working together for years of late, including holding the most recent Copa America Centenario in the United States in the summer of 2016, with talks of CONCACAF nations receiving an invite to the upcoming 2019 Copa America in Brazil. The CONMEBOL statement points to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and the 1994 World Cup in the United States as both directly benefitting South America. Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, while Brazil won the 1994 World Cup.

North America’s bid took a massive blow when UEFA nations France, Belgium, and Russia all claimed support for Morocco. In addition, any bid from an African nation will put up a challenge, as the CAF owns a whopping 55 member nations (56 minus Morocco who does not get to vote) who will almost certainly all support a fellow member nation when voting comes around.

Championship roundup: Race for PL promotion remains white hot

By Kyle BonnApr 13, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
The Championship title has all been wrapped up, but there are still two promotion spots up for grabs, and they are both being hotly contested.

Wolverhampton Wanderers sits 11 points clear at the top of the table, and its final four matches are all against teams 17th or worse in the table. They can clinch not just automatic promotion but also the title this weekend should they win and Cardiff City lose at Norwich City.

Second place in the table also earns a spot in the Premier League next year, and that’s where the true fun is. Fulham, on a club-record 20-match unbeaten streak without a loss since New Year’s Day, has steamrolled up the table. The Whites haven’t even trailed a single second since January signing Aleksandar Mitrovic stepped on the field in a Fulham kit, and the Newcastle loanee won Championship Player of the Month for March after scoring seven goals in eight league matches. Fulham finally overtook Cardiff City by a point midweek, but the Bluebirds still have a game in hand, meaning they still control their own destiny, although the margin for error is razor-thin.

The battle has brought about the media mind games, and while Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has stayed the course insisting the Whites take it one game at a time, Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock hasn’t held back, claiming Fulham are favorites in an attempt to pile pressure on their foes.

“You look at the games and they’re expected to win every game, really,” the outspoken Warnock said ahead of Cardiff City’s match this weekend at Norwich, saying his squad has done well just to keep its head above water. “It’s got to be [up to] us and if we can’t then good luck to them, 20-odd games unbeaten in this league is fantastic. They’ve got great players and a great squad and we’re actually competing with them. They’ve gone 20-odd games unbeaten and it’s neck and neck. It shows how far we’ve come really.”

Aston Villa is in fourth, but has work to do trailing Fulham by five points and the two teams above them in such good form. Cardiff has each of its last two matches, but before that, Warnock and company rattled off a 13-match unbeaten streak of its own. Cardiff finishes the season with games against Norwich (13th), Nottingham Forest (18th), Derby County (5th), Hull City (16th), and Reading (19th) while Fulham has Brentford (10th) this weekend plus Millwall (6th), Sunderland (23rd), and Birmingham (20th) remaining.

The race for the playoff is also a good one. Cardiff City, Aston Villa, Derby County, and Millwall currently hold the playoff spots, but the latter two both sit on 68 points, with three clubs within three points, and another two within five. Once the playoffs are set, the margins are thin and all bets are off. Huddersfield Town finished 5th last season, earning the three-seed in the playoff format, but managed to make it through unscathed to earn a berth in the Premier League this season.

Premier League Preview: Southampton vs. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
  • Chelsea winners of 4-straight vs. Saints
  • Blues won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 16
  • Chelsea leads all-time 42W-28D-28L

Southampton needs points badly as the relegation-threatened side welcomes Chelsea to St. Mary’s in the first of two-straight meetings in a pair of competitions (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The two sides will meet in the FA Cup semifinal next week at Wembley Stadium.

Southampton climbs out of the drop zone with a win and a Crystal Palace home derby loss versus Brighton and Hove Albion.

The time for moral victories is almost gone for Saints, but they were very good against Arsenal in a loss last weekend.

Chelsea drew West Ham United, and is in danger of dropping out of fifth place. Arsenal is three points behind the Blues, who are 10 points back of Spurs and Liverpool in the race for two Top Four spots.

What they’re saying

Saints boss Mark Hughes on facing Chelsea“Confidence hasn’t been diminished in any way, shape or form. We’re ready to go. We’ve had another good week and we’ll get the benefit of that. It’s a busy week and one that will test us, but we’re all ready for it and ready for the challenge.”

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte on facing Saints twice in one week“I have the possibility to rotate the defensive line and when I see the chance to let someone like Andreas Christensen rest, it is right to make changes. I have four centre-backs and from now until the end of the season, I will give everyone the chance to play.”

Prediction

Saints will be cagey and could nick a point from a substandard Chelsea outfit, but we’ll trumpet the Blues as 2-1 away winners.