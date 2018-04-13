Rodriguez racial abuse charge found “not proven”

City has lost three-straight in all comps

Man City won 4-1 on Dec. 16 at the Etihad

Spurs lead all-time 60W-35D-59L

Manchester City looks to snap a three-match losing streak, all to rivals, when it heads to Wembley Stadium for a late Saturday date with Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

City has a 13-point lead on second place Manchester United, and sits 17 points ahead of Spurs.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Spurs are 10 points clear of Chelsea in the race for a Top Four spot, and can keep pace in the race for third place with a win.

What they’re saying

Spurs’ Pochettino on if the race for the Top Four is over: “In football, never. Until you achieve what you want, it’s never over until the end. We need to keep pushing, winning games and this is a massive three points against Manchester City. There is still a lot of work to do until the end and you cannot underestimate clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, big clubs that can win every game. You need to focus on winning games and winning points and when mathematically you achieve what you want, then it’s over. Until then, it’s impossible to think like that. Football can always surprise you.”

Pep Guardiola on rebounding from Man Utd, Liverpool losses: “After losing at Anfield and United, we were top. During the season it is like this. These are magnificent players. I am sad – we are sad – but I have to judge the way we did it. They know when I am angry and I’m not happy and I tell them it’s not the way we have to do it. But they know I am still there, supporting until the end. A month ago, everyone says we are champions and we cannot lose – now we lose three in a row. It’s part of the game. All the teams lose games. Whatever happens in the season, winning or losing, they deserve my respect for what they have done.”

Prediction

Spurs will be rested and ready, and could threaten to extend City’s skid if they manage an early marker or two. Call it 2-2.

Follow @NicholasMendola