VIDEO: Sacha Kljestan finds Dom Dwyer for impressive Orlando City opener

By Kyle BonnApr 13, 2018, 10:11 PM EDT
The USMNT connection was on point Friday night as Orlando City SC toppled the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on the road.

Dom Dwyer opened the scoring in the 38th minute on a beautiful pass from fellow US international Sacha Kljestan that put the visitors through. 32-year-old Kljestan, with acres of space in midfield, sucked three guys towards him just in time to dink a pass over the back line perfectly for a streaking Dwyer. One-on-one with Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake, the 27-year-old striker slotted the finish inside the far corner for the opening goal.

Perhaps the most fascinating and skillful part of the goal is how Dwyer collects Kljestan’s pass…off his back. A pinpoint turn at the point of contact controls the pass perfectly into his path on goal, and allows Dwyer to seamlessly transition from his run to attack Blake and the net.

Dwyer’s start to the season for Orlando has been prolific. After missing the first three games of the year with a hamstring injury, he’s now scored four goals in three games, proving the difference in each matchup. Kljestan himself has a goal and two assists so far this season.

Orlando City’s win pushed them towards the early-season upper echelon of Eastern Conference teams, moving them to a double-digit point total, six points back of the leaders NYCFC.

USL team signs sponsorship deal with marijuana dispensary

By Kyle BonnApr 13, 2018, 8:29 PM EDT
New United Soccer League club Las Vegas Lights, made famous by their wildly colorful (and admittedly awesome) home kits this season as well as the signing of Freddy Adu, has made another splash among the soccer community.

The Lights have become the first professional sports team in the United States to partner with a marijuana dispensary, signing a deal with NuWu Cannabis, a dispensary in Las Vegas. The club’s social media account loudly proclaimed the accomplishment, as the club has a clear “shock the world” type of marketing strategy in its first season of existence. The dispensary is the largest in the world, and sells to over 1,000 customers a day, according to ESPN reporter Darren Rovell.

“We love Las Vegas, and we’re not embarrassed to support any business here,” Las Vegas Lights Chief Operating Officer Brett Lashbrook said. “This is the right time and the right market to do this, and we’re not going to hide. We think this will be part of the destigmatization of this substance and business. This isn’t some shady guys walking around with hoods over their heads. This shop is closer to an Apple Store.”

There are laws about advertising marijuana to children, similar to the laws that exist that restrict tobacco advertising, so the club will need to tread carefully to remain in compliance. However, Rovell reports that the club could potentially have a branded marijuana in the dispensary as well as branded paraphernalia.

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Las Vegas in July 2017.

Report: Courtois wants to leave Chelsea, in discussions with PSG

By Kyle BonnApr 13, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
According to a report by French radio station RMC, Chelsea will have high-level competition to keep goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this summer.

With the Belgian’s contract up in the summer of 2019, it’s getting to crunch time for the club to either extend Courtois long-term, or look to shop him and get fair market value in the hopes that he does not run his contract down and leave for free. The report states that Paris Saint-Germain is heavily interested in adding Courtois between the sticks at Parc-de-Princes next season and has “been in contact” with representatives for the player.

RMC also stated that when they officially contacted PSG for a comment, the club denied the report, stating they have not held discussions with any players regarding a transfer this summer.

Courtois has been the regular goalkeeper at Chelsea since his return from a three-year loan at Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014, making 148 total first-team appearances for Chelsea over his career. The 25-year-old has significant high-level experience despite his young age for a first-team goalkeeper, winning two Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2014/15 and 2016/17, plus a Europa League title and Champions League final appearance both with Atletico Madrid. He also owns 55 caps for the Belgian national team since his debut on the international scene in 2011 as a 19-year-old.

Chelsea currently sits in fifth in the Premier League table 10 points out of a Champions League position, weakening their bargaining power to keep Courtois long-term. However, the RMC report states that Chelsea is so opposed to letting Courtois leave that they would risk him walking for free, forcing him to ride out his contract in the hopes that securing Champions League play with next year’s Premier League finish would convince him to sign on long-term at some point during play next campaign.

This all comes despite Courtois’s insistence in late March that he would be back at Chelsea next season. He gave the Blues an ultimatum of a new contract, saying he wants his future wrapped up before the 2018 World Cup in Russia. “I’m a little tired with talking about my future, all the speculation weighs on me,” Courtois said. “I still have a year of contract and we have to talk to Chelsea soon, but I already know that I’ll be at Chelsea again next year, whether I extending my contract or not, I want it to be clear by the World Cup.”

Potentially affecting this story could be PSG’s Financial Fair Play status. Reports have circles this past week that the French side is under heavy scrutiny by UEFA about club financials, and could come under fire for overstated sponsorship deals. Should the situation progress, it’s possible that PSG receives a transfer ban either this summer or in the near future, affecting their ability to register players that make the switch.

Also affecting the situation could be the status of current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who is rumored to be headed out of Stamford Bridge this summer after a disappointing title defense. A managerial change always causes upheaval at a club, with players favoring some bosses over others, and visa versa.

Finally, the RMC report also states that the French club is also in discussions with this year’s starting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola about a contract extension, which could affect their pursuit of Courtois. Areola is a PSG youth product and has been with the club his entire career, aside from loan spells at Lens, SC Bastia, and Villareal.

Neymar says he’s a month from returning, while PSG releases update

By Kyle BonnApr 13, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
Neymar’s foot injury is progressing on schedule, and he should return in about a month, according to the Brazilian. Speaking to media in his home country, Neymar told reporters he would be back around early or mid-May.

“I need about a month, but it is healing well. Everything is happening normally,” Neymar said to Brazilian television station TV Globo.

PSG also released a statement earlier today that did not give a timeframe, but also claimed Neymar’s recovery is proceeding without complication and that a timetable would be laid out over the next week as they monitor his improvement. “The medical assessment by Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirms the excellent evolution of Neymar Jr’s injury, and authorizes the specific re-education of the right ankle and progressive full weight-bearing on the foot,” the club statement reads. “The speed of recuperation over the next ten days will allow the club to set a date for the player’s return to training.”

Manager Unai Emery added on Friday during his press conference, “Perhaps he’ll have time to play a few matches before the end of the season. We hope to have him in the team for some of our remaining matches.”

It’s understandable that PSG would take Neymar’s recovery slow and steady, as the team itself has little to play for, and the 26-year-old superstar is needed desperately by his country for the World Cup this summer in Russia. PSG has already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title – albeit unofficially – as they hold a 14-point lead with five matches remaining. A win this Sunday against second-placed Monaco would seal the deal.

PSG’s only true competitive matches remaining come via the Coupe de France, with the club scheduled to take on Caen in the semifinals. Should they win, the finals would take place on May 8th, right around Neymar’s return time.

CONMEBOL releases statement backing 2026 North American World Cup bid

By Kyle BonnApr 13, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
The South American federation CONMEBOL has released a statement claiming that all 10 member countries will back the North American 2026 joint World Cup bid, giving the United States, Mexico, and Canadian effort a massive boost.

CONMEBOL’s statement was strong, claiming South American must do all it can to help the sport grow across the two continents, making it clear they believe that North American success in the sport benefits South America. While 10 votes is the smallest of any continental confederation, it still carries weight towards those who may be undecided.

“The countries in the Americas share many historical ties,” the statement reads, “and our conviction is that South American football can and should contribute to the development of football in all of the American hemisphere, recognizing the sport as a powerful uniting force.”

The decision to unilaterally back the North American bid was made at the confederation’s 68th Ordinary Congress in Buenos Aires on Thursday, the statement claims. Morocco is opposing the joint North American bid for the 2026 World Cup, and the African nation is putting up a significant fight with a number of countries publicly backing their bid.

CONMEBOL’s decision to back the North American bid isn’t terribly surprising, as the two confederations have been working together for years of late, including holding the most recent Copa America Centenario in the United States in the summer of 2016, with talks of CONCACAF nations receiving an invite to the upcoming 2019 Copa America in Brazil. The CONMEBOL statement points to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and the 1994 World Cup in the United States as both directly benefitting South America. Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, while Brazil won the 1994 World Cup.

North America’s bid took a massive blow when UEFA nations France, Belgium, and Russia all claimed support for Morocco. In addition, any bid from an African nation will put up a challenge, as the CAF owns a whopping 55 member nations (56 minus Morocco who does not get to vote) who will almost certainly all support a fellow member nation when voting comes around.