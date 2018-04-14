More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

AT HALF: Thrills in the M23 Derby; Burnley nailing down 7th

By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2018, 10:54 AM EDT
While two matches haven’t complied with Chelsea and Southampton’s early morning thriller, we’ve had a pair of beauties amongst the Premier League’s four 10 a.m. ET Saturday kickoffs.

Crystal Palace 3-2 Brighton and Hove Albion

The M23 Derby is nowhere near disappointing, with Wilfried Zaha scoring early and again to join James Tomkins in a trio of goals for the Selhurst Park set.

Glenn Murray and Jose Izquierdo have scored for the Gulls, the latter the latest in a series of gorgeous goals from the Colombian scorer (What a pass!).

Swansea City 0-1 Everton

It’s a Kyle Naughton own goal which has Swans down at home to Sam Allardyce‘s Toffees.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Watford

Not much happening at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Burnley 2-0 Leicester City

Nick Pope‘s made a few terrific saves for Burnley, who looks set to finish 7th and qualify for the Europa League (as long as Southampton fails to win the FA Cup). Chris Wood and Kevin Long have the goals at Turf Moor, and the latter’s header was powerful.

Conte: Chelsea’s had “the right fire in our eyes” in wild comeback

By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
Chelsea went behind 2-0 at Southampton on Saturday, prepared to open up the fifth place discussion for Arsenal and allow the hosts Saints a Premier League safety lifeline.

[ RECAP: Saints 2-3 Chelsea ]

Manager Antonio Conte was furious with his team when Jan Bednarek scored Saints’ second, but it was inspired sub Olivier Giroud‘s 8-minute double sandwiched around an Eden Hazard marker that inspired a 3-2 win on Saturday at St. Mary’s.

“In every moment of the game you must think positive despite the result. I was very angry for our first half. We didn’t show great desire and great will to fight. I was very disappointed. In the second half we showed great character and a great reaction. We showed the right fire in our eyes. We must be pleased for the second half. It’s not important to win, lose or draw. The important thing is to play with a great intensity and fight from the beginning until the end.”

Stories had circled that Conte did not want Chelsea to buy Giroud, and the Italian did manage some decent if seemingly deflecting words for the well-coiffed French scorer.

“I’m very happy for him. We changed something in the second half and the difference was the approach and the will to fight. It was a great difference between both halves.”

Chelsea has a six-point advantage on Arsenal, who plays Newcastle on Sunday.

Watch Live: Four Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
Four Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Everton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM

Southampton 2-3 Chelsea: Stunning Blues comeback

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
  • Giroud jumps off bench, scores twice
  • Southampton blow 2-0 lead
  • Chelsea close gap on top four to seven points

Chelsea fought back from 2-0 down to beat Southampton 3-2 on Saturday at St Mary’s as the Blues scored three goals in eight minutes to turn the game on its head.

Saints went 1-0 up through Dusan Tadic, then Jan Bednarek doubled the lead on his Premier League debut as the home side looked to be powering to victory. Then Olivier Giroud rescued Chelsea off the bench as he pulled one back, before Eden Hazard equalized and then Giroud scored the winner.

The victory has Chelsea seven points off the top four, while Saints remain in the bottom three after their stunning collapse as they’ve now lost all three games under Mark Hughes.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Saints started the game well and were rewarded after a fine piece of play from Ryan Bertrand.

The former Chelsea left back surged forward from left back and kept his composure brilliantly to pick out Tadic to finish. 1-0 to the Saints.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Chelsea improved as the first half wore on with a corner almost catching out Alex McCarthy but he clawed it away well.

Southampton were dangerous on the break with Shane Long‘s pace as James Ward-Prowse forced a good stop out of Thibaut Courtois but Chelsea had plenty of possession but couldn’t break down a stubborn Saints defense in the first half.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

After a nasty tackle from Marcos Alonso on Long just before half time, Long went close after the break as he raced clear, turned Andreas Christensen but his looping shot was touched over by Courtois.

At the other end Chelsea started to click through the gears as McCarthy spilled a low shot then palmed an effort from Eden Hazard wide at the near post. Saints then made it 2-0 as Ward-Prowse fine free kick from the right picked out Bednarek at the back post and he finished superbly on his Premier League debut to send St Mary’s wild.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Then Chelsea came roaring back.

First Giroud flicked in a header with 20 minutes to go after jumping off the bench, then Hazard made it 2-2 soon after as Southampton imploded.

Giroud then drilled home a fine low finish to cap a stunning period of three goals in eight minutes for Chelsea as the Blues grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat.

List of US cities to host ICC games revealed

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 9:16 AM EDT
With the International Champions Cup heading to the United States of America once again this summer, the host cities for the marquee preseason games have been revealed.

Premier League teams Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United have all confirmed they will be heading Stateside this summer, while the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal will also be involved in the competition but have yet to confirm where they will be playing as games also take place in Europe and in Singapore.

Stadiums selected in the USA include Michigan Stadium (“The Big House”) in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which hosted Real Madrid against Manchester United in 2014 in front of a record crowd of 109,318 for a soccer game, while the Rose Bowl, Solider Field, AT&T Stadium and MetLife Stadium are all included.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Sevilla, Roma, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have also confirmed they will take part in the tournament this summer.

The full schedule for the games will be released this Tuesday, here.

Below is the full list of cities which will host ICC games this summer.