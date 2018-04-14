Burnley 2-1 Leicester City: Clarets keep up European pace

- Burnley wins 5th-straight PL match
- Clarets have firm grip on seventh
- Vardy scores again in loss
Chris Wood and Kevin Long scored and Burnley held through Leicester City’s furious fight back for a 2-1 win at Turf Moor on Saturday.
Jamie Vardy scored for the eighth place Foxes, now nine points back of the Clarets.
Burnley can taste the Europa League. Provided Southampton fails to win the FA Cup, seventh place will mean UEL football.
It was the Kiwi who started the scoring, Wood getting a ball from Ashley Barnes off a Wes Morgan turnover. Kasper Schmeichel stopped his first attempt, but Barnes trapped the rebound and slotted from a tight angle.
It was 2-0 within two minutes, a Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson corner kick headed home by the big man Long.
The 27th minute saw Leicester snap into the fray with Ben Chilwell crossing for Vardy, but the Englishman could not get enough on the effort.
Nick Pope made an unreal save on Mahrez, somehow trapping the ball between his upper thighs as the Algerian attempted to head between the Burnley keeper’s legs.
Pope then collected a Vardy header in first half stoppage to preserve the two-goal advantage.
Guðmundsson bid to beat Schmeichel with his left peg in the 55th minute, but it sailed just over the goal.
Pope made a fine diving save on Vardy in the 62nd, leading to a corner the keeper collected with ease.
Fousseni Diabate took a hit to find Vardy for the goal, with Pope only able to get a hand on the English international’s 20th in all competitions.