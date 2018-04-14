More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Watford: Ince strikes late

By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
  • Three total shots on target
  • Ince puts Town’s only one in the goal
  • Terries now seven clear

Tom Ince‘s stoppage time goal was Huddersfield Town’s only shot on target, but they won’t care after picking up a potentially huge 1-0 win over Watford at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

The win boosts the Terriers into 14th place, seven points clear of the drop. Watford is in 12th, three ahead of Town.

Town’s Rajiv Van la Parra had the first real chance of the game deflected over the bar for what would be an unsuccessful corner kick.

Abdoulaye Doucoure had a strong strike deflected past the reach of Jonas Lossl, who might’ve just had the post covered as the ball skittered into the side netting.

Watch Live: Tottenham v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
Tottenham host Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Spurs aiming to hand City a fourth-straight defeat in all competitions.

League leaders Man City are in a bad stretch under Pep Guardiola after defeats to Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and then Manchester United in the derby last weekend.

As for Spurs, their spot in the top four is all but secure but Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Co. to deliver another famous Wembley moment this season.

In team news Spurs start Heung-Min Son on the bench, while Man City bring Vincent Kompany back in and start with Gabriel Jesus up top with Sergio Aguero out injured.

LINEUPS

Tottenham

Manchester City

Burnley’s amazing season isn’t getting enough attention

By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
It’s not quite Leicester City winning the Premier League, but Burnley’s incredible run toward the UEFA Europa League is simply amazing.

It wasn’t too long along that Burnley returned to the top flight, trumpeted as the “smallest town to ever have its own Premier League team.”

Now, Turf Moor will see Europa League football if it nurses a healthy leads on eighth-place Leicester over the season’s final five matches and Southampton fails to win the FA Cup.

With respect to Saints, fighting for their Premier League lives and needing cup wins over Chelsea and either Manchester United or Spurs, it’s looking very likely.

We can just see hard-boiled manager Sean Dyche heading into the chairman’s office ahead of a UEL campaign, demanding “11 more players who will put their face through a plate of glass for me.”

“It shows a lot about our character,” said Chris Wood, the record signing who scored Saturday’s opener in a 2-1 win over the Foxes.

“Hopefully there’s a lot more to come. Europa League is definitely not sorted. We still have five games to come so we’ll be looking to prepare for those just the same and hopefully.”

It’s not insane to think Burnley could climb into sixth and get an automatic space in the UEL, either.

Arsenal has a two-point lead on the Clarets with a match-in-hand and vastly superior goal differential, but the Gunners also face Europa League schedule congestion and awful fixtures the rest of the way.

One of those will be a six-pointer versus the Clarets. Say both sides lose their toughest remaining fixtures (Burnley vs. Chelsea, Arsenal at Man Utd): May 6 looms large.

Arsenal run-in
Sunday: Newcastle (A)
4/22: West Ham (H)
4/26: Atletico Madrid (H)
4/29: Manchester United (A)
5/3: Atletico Madrid (A)
5/6: Burnley (H)
5/9: Leicester City (A)
5/13: Huddersfield Town (A)

Burnley run-in
Thursday: Chelsea (H)
4/22: Stoke City (A)
4/28: Brighton and Hove Albion (H)
5/6: Arsenal (A)
5/13: Bournemouth (H)

Just consider the tests Burnley have passed since beating Chelsea away on Aug. 12. There are draws away to Spurs, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool (though they’ve also lost at home to all of those teams and Arsenal).

Now after holding off Leicester at Turf Moor, UEL is really and truly within their sights.

“In five and a half years there has been a lot of work done here,” said manager Sean Dyche. “We have had some tough times and some very good times. Who knows what it will bring but we will just wait and see.”

Dyche should be in consideration for Manager of the Year, and would win it in a world without Manchester City. Maybe he should anyway, and full marks to Burnley for holding onto their man — and Dyche staying put — despite relegation.

Leicester boss Claude Puel stands impressed with the Turf Moor squad, admitting that his Foxes won’t catch the Clarets.

“It is difficult because we lose our run for the Europa League cup but congratulations to Burnley,” he said. “They deserve it. They have been consistent in their play. There were a lot of battles in the beginning of the match. It was close but after the two goals it was surprising.”

Swansea 1-1 Everton: Swans grab a point

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 12:04 PM EDT
  • Own goal from Naughton put Everton ahead
  • Andre Ayew equalizes
  • Swans five points above bottom three

Swansea battled back to nick a point against Everton at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, but Carlos Carvalhal‘s men remain in the relegation scrap.

An own goal from Kyle Naughton gave Everton a first half lead but 20 minutes from time Jordan Ayew equalized to keep Swansea’s good home form going.

With the point the Swans are now one place above the relegation zone but have a five-point cushion, while Everton remain in ninth place.

Swansea did all the pressing early on as Carlos Carvalhal’s men took the game to the Toffees in South Wales.

Jordan Ayew had a shot cleared off the line by Leighton Baines and then Cenk Tosun also hacked away from danger as the Swans pushed hard.

Yannick Bolasie headed wide and then Michael Keane nodded over as Everton improved before the half.

Everton the took the lead. Both Bolasia and Gueye has shots saved superbly by Lukasz Fabianski but the ball came off Naughton and went in. 1-0 to the Toffees. Unlucky for Swansea.

In the second half Theo Walcott set up Gueye with a great chance but the midfielder got his header all wrong.

Ayew then equalized for Swansea on his return from suspension and it came in fortuitous fashion.

Alfie Mawson’s header fell to Tom Carroll who got his finish all wrong but the ball dropped to Ayew to finish and send the home fans wild. 1-1.

Everton were more than happy with a point, despite Seamus Coleman hitting the bar late on, as Swansea ran out of steam and couldn’t grab a winner. Sam Allardyce was once again targeted by Everton’s fans as they hit out at the Toffees’ negative tactics.

Crystal Palace 3-2 Brighton: Eagles win thriller

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 11:58 AM EDT
  • 5 goals in first 34 minutes
  • Zaha’s first-ever PL double
  • Palace move 6 points above drop

Crystal Palace beat Brighton 3-2 at Selhurst Park on Saturday in an enthralling M23 derby with massive implications on the relegation battle.

Palace went 2-0 up early as Wilfried Zaha and James Tomkins scored, but Glenn Murray made it 2-1 then Zaha made it 3-1 in a wild opening. Jose Izquierdo then made it 3-2 before half time as the goals flew in amid flares being let off in an incredible atmosphere in south London.

With the win Palace move six points above the bottom three with four games to go, while Brighton slip back into the relegation scrap with plenty of tough games coming up and are just a point above Palace.

That man Zaha put Palace ahead early on as the Eagles came flying out of the traps.

Zaha finished at the back post from Luka Milivojevic‘s clever short corner, as Palace had the perfect start against their bitter rivals.

Soon it got even better for the Eagles as Tomkins made it 2-0 inside the opening 15 minutes. A mad scramble in the box fell to the center back and he finished.

But then Brighton scored with their first chance of the game.

A corner was nodded down by Lewis Dunk and former Palace striker Murray was on hand to make it 2-1. Game on.

The goals kept flying in before half time as Zaha then grabbed his second and Palace’s third of the game with a fabulous header to restore their two goal advantage with just 24 minutes on the clock.

Before half time it was 3-2 as Jurgen Locadia played in Izquierdo who finished calmly for the fifth goal of the game. What an opening half.

The second half was, well, a huge contrast to the first as Palace looked more likely to extend their lead and Brighton sat back initially.

Murray then had an effort as he stretched volley went just wide as the Seagulls grew into the game.

Late on Murray had another chance but it went missing, as Palace held on for a crucial win.