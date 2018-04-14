More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Anthony Devlin/PA via AP

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth: The trident delivers

By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Salah scores 40th
  • Fourth 40+ goal season from LFC player
  • First African to score 30 PL goals in a season
  • Mane also scores

Mohamed Salah made history sandwiched between Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as Liverpool’s trident delivered a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

According to Opta, Salah is the third Liverpool player to score 40-plus goals in all competitions in a single season after Roger Hunt (1961-62) and Ian Rush (1983-84 and 1986-87).

Sadio Mane also scored for Liverpool, who moves to 70 points. They are three points ahead of Spurs, and have played two more games ahead of Tottenham’s 2:45 p.m. ET match with Man City.

Bournemouth remains 11th with 38 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Mohamed Salah provided two chances for a Liverpool opener in the first five minutes to no avail.

The Reds went up through Mane’s rebound finish after his initial header was saved by Asmir Begovic.

Salah then forced Begovic into an 18th minute save, and his first touch betrayed him when a scooped 39th minute pass from Mane put him 1v1 with the keeper.

He got it in the 69th, heading a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross over the leaping Begovic.

Firmino finishing the scoring in the 90th minute, cutting across his body to beat Begovic inside the near post. It was a finish that was harder than it looked, for sure.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Wolverhampton Wanderers promoted to Premier League

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2018, 2:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sunday will be a party at the Molineux when Wolverhampton Wanderers host Birmingham City in a 7 am. ET kickoff.

That’s because Wolves are back in the Premier League after a six-year hiatus, clinching top flight status while at home on their proverbial couches (and probably in some cases on actual couches).

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Brentford scored late to draw third-place Fulham, who can no longer catch the Championship leaders (since November!).

Wolves have a fantastic history, having thrice won the English top flight (predating the Premier League era) with a total of 14 Top Three finishes. It’s won four FA Cups, two League Cups, and was the runner-up in the 1972 UEFA Cup.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is in his first season as a manager in England, and has become known as an electric character. He’s previously managed Porto, Valencia, and Rio Ave.

Watch Live: Tottenham v. Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham host Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Spurs aiming to hand City a fourth-straight defeat in all competitions.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

League leaders Man City are in a bad stretch under Pep Guardiola after defeats to Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and then Manchester United in the derby last weekend.

As for Spurs, their spot in the top four is all but secure but Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Co. to deliver another famous Wembley moment this season.

In team news Spurs start Heung-Min Son on the bench, while Man City bring Vincent Kompany back in and start with Gabriel Jesus up top with Sergio Aguero out injured.

LINEUPS

Tottenham

Manchester City

Burnley’s amazing season isn’t getting enough attention

By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s not quite Leicester City winning the Premier League, but Burnley’s incredible run toward the UEFA Europa League is simply amazing.

[ RECAP: Burnley 2-1 Leicester ]

It wasn’t too long along that Burnley returned to the top flight, trumpeted as the “smallest town to ever have its own Premier League team.”

Now, Turf Moor will see Europa League football if it nurses a healthy leads on eighth-place Leicester over the season’s final five matches and Southampton fails to win the FA Cup.

With respect to Saints, fighting for their Premier League lives and needing cup wins over Chelsea and either Manchester United or Spurs, it’s looking very likely.

We can just see hard-boiled manager Sean Dyche heading into the chairman’s office ahead of a UEL campaign, demanding “11 more players who will put their face through a plate of glass for me.”

“It shows a lot about our character,” said Chris Wood, the record signing who scored Saturday’s opener in a 2-1 win over the Foxes.

“Hopefully there’s a lot more to come. Europa League is definitely not sorted. We still have five games to come so we’ll be looking to prepare for those just the same and hopefully.”

It’s not insane to think Burnley could climb into sixth and get an automatic space in the UEL, either.

Arsenal has a two-point lead on the Clarets with a match-in-hand and vastly superior goal differential, but the Gunners also face Europa League schedule congestion and awful fixtures the rest of the way.

One of those will be a six-pointer versus the Clarets. Say both sides lose their toughest remaining fixtures (Burnley vs. Chelsea, Arsenal at Man Utd): May 6 looms large.

Arsenal run-in
Sunday: Newcastle (A)
4/22: West Ham (H)
4/26: Atletico Madrid (H)
4/29: Manchester United (A)
5/3: Atletico Madrid (A)
5/6: Burnley (H)
5/9: Leicester City (A)
5/13: Huddersfield Town (A)

Burnley run-in
Thursday: Chelsea (H)
4/22: Stoke City (A)
4/28: Brighton and Hove Albion (H)
5/6: Arsenal (A)
5/13: Bournemouth (H)

Just consider the tests Burnley have passed since beating Chelsea away on Aug. 12. There are draws away to Spurs, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool (though they’ve also lost at home to all of those teams and Arsenal).

Now after holding off Leicester at Turf Moor, UEL is really and truly within their sights.

“In five and a half years there has been a lot of work done here,” said manager Sean Dyche. “We have had some tough times and some very good times. Who knows what it will bring but we will just wait and see.”

Dyche should be in consideration for Manager of the Year, and would win it in a world without Manchester City. Maybe he should anyway, and full marks to Burnley for holding onto their man — and Dyche staying put — despite relegation.

Leicester boss Claude Puel stands impressed with the Turf Moor squad, admitting that his Foxes won’t catch the Clarets.

“It is difficult because we lose our run for the Europa League cup but congratulations to Burnley,” he said. “They deserve it. They have been consistent in their play. There were a lot of battles in the beginning of the match. It was close but after the two goals it was surprising.”

Swansea 1-1 Everton: Swans grab a point

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 12:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Own goal from Naughton put Everton ahead
  • Andre Ayew equalizes
  • Swans five points above bottom three

Swansea battled back to nick a point against Everton at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, but Carlos Carvalhal‘s men remain in the relegation scrap.

An own goal from Kyle Naughton gave Everton a first half lead but 20 minutes from time Jordan Ayew equalized to keep Swansea’s good home form going.

With the point the Swans are now one place above the relegation zone but have a five-point cushion, while Everton remain in ninth place.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Swansea did all the pressing early on as Carlos Carvalhal’s men took the game to the Toffees in South Wales.

Jordan Ayew had a shot cleared off the line by Leighton Baines and then Cenk Tosun also hacked away from danger as the Swans pushed hard.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Yannick Bolasie headed wide and then Michael Keane nodded over as Everton improved before the half.

Everton the took the lead. Both Bolasia and Gueye has shots saved superbly by Lukasz Fabianski but the ball came off Naughton and went in. 1-0 to the Toffees. Unlucky for Swansea.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

In the second half Theo Walcott set up Gueye with a great chance but the midfielder got his header all wrong.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Ayew then equalized for Swansea on his return from suspension and it came in fortuitous fashion.

Alfie Mawson’s header fell to Tom Carroll who got his finish all wrong but the ball dropped to Ayew to finish and send the home fans wild. 1-1.

Everton were more than happy with a point, despite Seamus Coleman hitting the bar late on, as Swansea ran out of steam and couldn’t grab a winner. Sam Allardyce was once again targeted by Everton’s fans as they hit out at the Toffees’ negative tactics.