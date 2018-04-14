More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Manchester City to brink of Premier League title

By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Jesus scores early
  • Gundogan converts controversial PK
  • Eriksen pulls one back before half
  • City out shoots Spurs 17-7

Raheem Sterling won a penalty kick and later scored a goal of his own as Manchester City rebounded from a nightmare week to belt Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan also scored for City, who is now two points from the Premier League title and would clinch Sunday if West Brom upset Manchester United.

Christian Eriksen scored for Spurs, whose 67 points are three back of third place Liverpool with a match-in-hand.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Man City almost had a stunner right off the bat, with David Silva slipping Raheem Sterling to the right end line. Sterling crossed for Leroy Sane, who belted a gorgeous side volley off the post from 15 yards.

Jesus put City ahead in Route One fashion from Vincent Kompany, and it was only 1-0 for a short period of time.

Jon Moss awarded a penalty to City when Hugo Lloris barreled over Raheem Sterling on the edge of the 18, and Gundogan scored about as a pretty a penalty as you’ll see, kissing it off the post to make it 2-0 in the 25th minute.

Ben Davies went studs-up into Kompany and drew the Belgian’s ire and a yellow card.

Kane sent Eriksen through on goal, and the Danish attacker got a fortunate bounce for a fine finish to make it 2-1 in the 42nd.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

City grew back into the match over the first 15 minutes of the second half, but both Jesus and Sterling wasted prime chances to restore the two-goal advantage.

Sterling butchered a chance to make it 3-1 by dribbling around a prone Hugo Lloris only to get his shot blocked by an also prone Kieran Trippier.

Yet he’d score off the ensuing corner kick when Lloris palmed Jesus’ effort onto Sterling’s path. 3-1, 72′.

Ederson collected a low Eriksen shot in the 87th minute, and parried a Lucas Moura effort in stoppage time.

De Bruyne: “Three games won’t define Man City’s season”

By Andy EdwardsApr 14, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City’s magic number is now three — any combination of three points won, or points dropped by Manchester United, needed to win the 2017-18 Premier League title.

[ MORE: Wolverhampton Wanderers win promotion, return to PL ]

It’s been a foregone conclusion since mid-December, when their lead first reached double digits, and Saturday’s 3-1 victory over fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur has Pep Guardiola‘s side on Title Watch from here on out, with five games to play.

Kevin De Bruyne has arguably been Man City’s standout player this season, and though he’ll likely lose out to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah for Player of the Year honors, the Belgian superstar was over the moon when speaking during his post-game television interviews (above video) at the first mention of lifting the PL trophy next weekend. He was extremely defiant in refusing to let three games define what has been a brilliant, and perhaps still record-setting, season:

“We’re almost there. We knew we had to win two out of six games, so that’s not bad odds for us. Now it’s only out of five, and (Man) United don’t need to slip up, so we just need to do our thing and hopefully we can finish it next week.”

“It’s been a little more quiet, but not less confident. The Liverpool game away was a little bit [50-50], but I think the way we played against United and Liverpool at home showed that we performed well. I think in those games we deserve to win, but we didn’t. That’s football, you have to pick yourself up and be confident. The season’s been unbelievable, and these three games aren’t going to define our season.

“In the beginning, it’s the manager [who picked us up], obviously. But you need a day or two days to pick yourself up. We had a free day, you have your family in another environment, and then yesterday we had a little training and everybody was ready to try to perform today.

“I think [starting games quickly] shows the motivation of the team. We tried to do that against United and Liverpool at home, and it worked very well. It was a little bit less in both second halves, but we tried to do it today. We knew the second half is going to be tougher, it’s been a tough schedule for us, but the second half was about mental toughness and trying to dig in until the end.

Guardiola, who says he’ll spend his Sunday afternoon on the golf course while United take on West Bromwich Albion in a game of massive title consequences (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), was simply proud of his players’ response after bowing out of the Champions League and blowing a 2-0 lead against the Red Devils last weekend:

“After what happened this week, coming here to play against Tottenham, one of the best teams with (one of) the best managers by far, and play the way we played the first half, after 15 minutes, I said, ‘We will be champions.’ Not today, that’s for tomorrow, but it doesn’t matter after what happened; how the players reacted, these guys are fantastic.

“We’ve [dominated games early on] many, many times. Of course we didn’t expect it today, because the opponent is so, so good, but what we did today, we’ve done it many, many, many times. That’s why we are in the position that we are.”

Three things we learned: Tottenham v Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON — Manchester City beat Tottenham 3-1 on Saturday to edge closer to the Premier League title.

A dominant display saw Pep Guardiola‘s men bounce back from three-straight defeats in style, with goals from Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling doing the damage, as they will soon be crowned as the Champions of England.

Here’s what we learned from Wembley.

CITY ANSWER CRITICS: BUT CAN THEY BE MORE CLINICAL?

After the week they’ve had, Pep Guardiola’s men showed plenty of guts to dominate the first half and they deserved to lead by more than one goal at half time. Still, they got the job done and now thy could seal the title on Sunday if (a big ‘if’) Man United lose at home to West Brom.

With 87 points on the board and 93 goals scored, City have shredded opponents time and again and their performance under the Saturday night lights summed up their two previous outings. Wonderful first half displays where they could have been home and dry but then they unnecessarily got themselves in trouble.

Raheem Sterling scored once but could have had four on Saturday, and that was the case against Man United last weekend in the shock 3-2 defeat after leading 2-0.

It seems ridiculous to say that City could be more clinical as they’ve scored 130 goals in all competitions this season, but given the sheer amount, and quality, of chances they create each game, the fact they’ve scored just six times in their last four outings is low, very low, for City.

They’ve missed Sergio Aguero big time with the Argentine suffering from a knee injury and out of the squad altogether on Saturday, with the jury still out as to whether Jesus can replace him long-term. The Brazilian shanked an effort badly wide in the second half when clean through and Sterling delayed his shot after rounding Lloris and then having another effort blocked wide. City are an unstoppable attacking  unit and they moved one win closer to the title, but they could’ve easily won by five or six on Saturday.

DE BRUYNE SHOWS POTY CLASS

Kevin De Bruyne may well win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award this season (the votes for that award where collected a while back before Mohamed Salah went on his amazing goalscoring spree) and it will be richly deserved.

Amid Salah’s recent heroics, KDB’s brilliant season has become somewhat of an afterthought but the Belgian midfielder ran the show at Wembley, particularly in the second half, as he danced around tackles and responded well to crunching tackles from Eric Dier and Dele Alli in particular.

De Bruyne doesn’t have any weaknesses and his full repertoire was on show on Saturday with flicks, driving runs, and majestic passes. KDB has been consistently excellent and although he may lose some of the POTY awards to Salah, he’s been at a higher level all season long and delivered once again against one of the big boys.

It is a joy to watch KDB in full flow.

LLORIS BECOMING A LIABILITY

Hugo Lloris has made big mistakes in each of his last three Premier League games. The apocalypse is nigh.

So often a bastion of reliability, Lloris is having perhaps the worst spell of his Tottenham career since he joined in 2012 from Lyon. The Spurs and French national team captain is not playing well but it shouldn’t cost Spurs their top four spot as they still have a seven point cushion over Chelsea with five games to go.

But this really isn’t a new thing. Before this game Hugo Lloris had made 5 defensive errors which led to goals, with only Petr Cech having more (6) in the PL. Yet when you think about it, which goalkeepers in the PL are better than Lloris? David De Gea, Ederson and Thibaut Courtois, and that’s about it. This seems to be nothing more than a small blip in form for the Frenchman but the variety of his mistakes (flapping at a cross to let Morata score for Chelsea, hitting the ball off Diouf against Stoke and then lunging into a tackle to give away a penalty) will be concerning.

Lloris, 31, is entering his prime as a goalkeeper and the quintessential sweeper keeper is always eager to launch himself off his line whenever he can, as he did earlier in the first half to great effect. It is too harsh to call Lloris a liability but with mistakes in each of his last three games you can feel Tottenham’s fans not being as confident as they once were as he let in Sterling in the second half, flapped a bit to let in Sterling for City’s third and was too close to call on some of his passes.

La Liga: Barcelona win to go 14 clear, set unbeaten record at 39

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 14, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ MORE: Wolverhampton Wanderers win promotion, return to PL ]

Barcelona 2-1 Valencia

They’re out of the Champions League in heartbreaking fashion, sure, but Barcelona bounced back to winning ways in league play on Saturday, and in the process set a new La Liga record by improving to 39 games without defeat, dating back to last season. It’s hardly commensurate consolation after blowing a 4-1 lead over Roma following the first leg, but it’s yet another piece of history nonetheless.

On the not-so-bright side, Valencia entered the weekend one point ahead of Real Madrid for third place, thus beating Los Che opened the door for Los Blancos to return to third on Sunday.

Luis Suarez bagged the game’s opening goal after a quarter-hour, poking the ball past the goalkeeper from close range at the near post, and Samuel Umtiti made it 2-0 in the 51st minute — both goals were set up by Philippe Coutinho.

With the victory, Barca are now 14 points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid, with the season’s final El Clasico coming up in three short weeks, at the Camp Nou.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Girona 0-1 Real Betis (Friday)
Sevilla 2-2 Villarreal
Leganes 1-0 Celta Vigo
Las Palmas 0-1 Real Sociedad
Atletico Bilbao 2-3 Deportivo La Coruña

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Eibar vs. Alaves — 6 a.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. Levante — 10:15 a.m. ET
Getafe vs. Espanyol — 12:30 p.m. ET
Malaga vs. Real Madrid — 2:45 p.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers promoted to Premier League

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2018, 2:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sunday will be a party at the Molineux when Wolverhampton Wanderers host Birmingham City in a 7 am. ET kickoff.

That’s because Wolves are back in the Premier League after a six-year hiatus, clinching top flight status while at home on their proverbial couches (and probably in some cases on actual couches).

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Brentford scored late to draw third-place Fulham, who can no longer catch the Championship leaders (since November!).

Wolves have a fantastic history, having thrice won the English top flight (predating the Premier League era) with a total of 14 Top Three finishes. It’s won four FA Cups, two League Cups, and was the runner-up in the 1972 UEFA Cup.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is in his first season as a manager in England, and has become known as an electric character. He’s previously managed Porto, Valencia, and Rio Ave.