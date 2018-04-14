PFA Player of the Year awards announced

The nominees for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Young player of the Year award have been announced, with the Professional Footballers’ Association to announce the winners on April 22.
Three players from Man City are up for the Player of the Year award and the Young Player of the Year award, with Harry Kane and Leroy Sane nominated for both awards.
Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah will be the favorites to win the POTY award, while Man City duo Raheem Sterling and Ederson are among the favorites to win the young POTY gong.
N'Golo Kante won the award last season as the fellow pros cast their votes for their player of the year in England. Another intriguing note is that Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, just 17, is included for his displays in the second-tier. Sessegnon has scored 14 goals from an attacking full back position in Fulham’s title push.
Below is the full list of nominees for both awards.
Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year nominees
- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
- David De Gea (Manchester United)
- Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
- Leroy Sane (Manchester City)
- David Silva (Manchester City)
Men’s PFA Young Player of the Year nominees
- Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)
- Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
- Leroy Sane (Manchester City)
- Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)
- Raheem Sterling (Manchester City