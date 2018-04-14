More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
PFA Player of the Year awards announced

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
The nominees for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Young player of the Year award have been announced, with the Professional Footballers’ Association to announce the winners on April 22.

Three players from Man City are up for the Player of the Year award and the Young Player of the Year award, with Harry Kane and Leroy Sane nominated for both awards.

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah will be the favorites to win the POTY award, while Man City duo Raheem Sterling and Ederson are among the favorites to win the young POTY gong.

N'Golo Kante won the award last season as the fellow pros cast their votes for their player of the year in England. Another intriguing note is that Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, just 17, is included for his displays in the second-tier. Sessegnon has scored 14 goals from an attacking full back position in Fulham’s title push.

Below is the full list of nominees for both awards.

Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year nominees

  • Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
  • David De Gea (Manchester United)
  • Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
  • Leroy Sane (Manchester City)
  • David Silva (Manchester City)

Men’s PFA Young Player of the Year nominees

  • Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
  • Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)
  • Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
  • Leroy Sane (Manchester City)
  • Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)
  • Raheem Sterling (Manchester City

Watch Live: Four Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
Four Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Everton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM

Southampton 2-3 Chelsea: Stunning Blues comeback

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
  • Giroud jumps off bench, scores twice
  • Southampton blow 2-0 lead
  • Chelsea close gap on top four to seven points

Chelsea fought back from 2-0 down to beat Southampton 3-2 on Saturday at St Mary’s as the Blues scored three goals in eight minutes to turn the game on its head.

Saints went 1-0 up through Dusan Tadic, then Jan Bednarek doubled the lead on his Premier League debut as the home side looked to be powering to victory. Then Olivier Giroud rescued Chelsea off the bench as he pulled one back, before Eden Hazard equalized and then Giroud scored the winner.

The victory has Chelsea seven points off the top four, while Saints remain in the bottom three after their stunning collapse as they’ve now lost all three games under Mark Hughes.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Saints started the game well and were rewarded after a fine piece of play from Ryan Bertrand.

The former Chelsea left back surged forward from left back and kept his composure brilliantly to pick out Tadic to finish. 1-0 to the Saints.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Chelsea improved as the first half wore on with a corner almost catching out Alex McCarthy but he clawed it away well.

Southampton were dangerous on the break with Shane Long‘s pace as James Ward-Prowse forced a good stop out of Thibaut Courtois but Chelsea had plenty of possession but couldn’t break down a stubborn Saints defense in the first half.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

After a nasty tackle from Marcos Alonso on Long just before half time, Long went close after the break as he raced clear, turned Andreas Christensen but his looping shot was touched over by Courtois.

At the other end Chelsea started to click through the gears as McCarthy spilled a low shot then palmed an effort from Eden Hazard wide at the near post. Saints then made it 2-0 as Ward-Prowse fine free kick from the right picked out Bednarek at the back post and he finished superbly on his Premier League debut to send St Mary’s wild.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Then Chelsea came roaring back.

First Giroud flicked in a header with 20 minutes to go after jumping off the bench, then Hazard made it 2-2 soon after as Southampton imploded.

Giroud then drilled home a fine low finish to cap a stunning period of three goals in eight minutes for Chelsea as the Blues grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat.

List of US cities to host ICC games revealed

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 9:16 AM EDT
With the International Champions Cup heading to the United States of America once again this summer, the host cities for the marquee preseason games have been revealed.

Premier League teams Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United have all confirmed they will be heading Stateside this summer, while the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal will also be involved in the competition but have yet to confirm where they will be playing as games also take place in Europe and in Singapore.

Stadiums selected in the USA include Michigan Stadium (“The Big House”) in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which hosted Real Madrid against Manchester United in 2014 in front of a record crowd of 109,318 for a soccer game, while the Rose Bowl, Solider Field, AT&T Stadium and MetLife Stadium are all included.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Sevilla, Roma, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have also confirmed they will take part in the tournament this summer.

The full schedule for the games will be released this Tuesday, here.

Below is the full list of cities which will host ICC games this summer.

Pep Guardiola: Man United can still win the title

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 8:37 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola wasn’t in his most inspiring mood ahead of Manchester City’s clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Speaking after City suffered three defeats in a week — two against Liverpool to crash out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarterfinal stage and a 3-2 loss to Man United to delay their title celebrations — Guardiola admitted that City may not win the PL title… even though they’re 13 points clear of second-place United with six games to go.

Here’s what Guardiola said when asked about the possibility of his team blowing their huge lead in the final weeks of the season.

“But in one week we lost three games. That happened. So we have to play tomorrow and after that we see the result from United,” Guardiola said. “But it doesn’t depend on the United result, it’s in our hands, it’s up to us to win our games, and we are able to win [the] two games [needed]. We handled the pressure – the good, the bad situations – the whole season.”

Asked about Man City coping with the pressure of the title race, Guardiola believes this wobble will help his men, in the long run, but admitted United could still win the PL.

“That will be good for our future, you have to handle that,” Guardiola added. “You have to learn that because, at the end, if we were not able to do it and United win the league, all we can say is ‘congratulations’ to United, reflect on what we have done badly in the last month and move forward. But in football it can happen.”

Okay, Pep…

Now, even the most optimistic United fan and pessimistic City fan would not believe that Man City don’t end up as the PL champions this season. If they didn’t win it, that would mean United winning all of their remaining six games, which they could easily do, and City losing at least five times. The latter won’t happen and City will likely be crowned champions on Apr. 22 or 29.

That said, it is easily conceivable for City to lose at Spurs on Saturday to stretch their run of successive defeats and you could maybe make an argument that a late season surge from United to cut City’s lead atop the table would be a big psychological boost heading into next season.

Despite all of the glorious play and all of the plaudits lavished on City this season, if United finish just 5-8 points behind them in the title race, is that acceptable for Jose Mourinho and Co.?

It could well provide some what of a feel-good factor over the summer and give Mourinho hope that if he can bring in the right defensive players, United can push City all the way next season.

