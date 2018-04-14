More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

PL Sunday preview: Man Utd to delay City’s party another week?

By Andy EdwardsApr 14, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
Manchester United are the last hurdle standing between Manchester City and the Premier League title, a race which could come to its rather anti-climactic end on Sunday, while Arsenal continue battling for Champions League Europa League qualification…

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

10th-place Newcastle entered the weekend every bit as hot as sixth-place Arsenal, with both sides having won three straight PL games ahead of Sunday’s clash at St. James’ Park. The Magpies have clawed their way back following a disastrous start to the season (just four wins from their first 18 games, including a run of one point from nine games from October to December) and are all but mathematically safe from relegation after knocking off fellow relegation battlers Southampton and Huddersfield Town, as well as eighth-place Leicester City. Rafa Benitez will surely feel this is one of the best coaching jobs of his illustrious career, given the (lack of) resources at his disposal in the summer.

For Arsenal, the top-four is no longer a possibility (they sit 13 points behind north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur), and even fifth appears a big ask with just five games to go (six points separate them from Chelsea). In short, Arsene Wenger is all-in on the Europa League, which will see them face Atletico Madrid in the semifinals beginning next week. Similarly to Newcastle, their three-game streak has come against sides all currently 12th or lower in the table (12th, 18th and 19th). After a late scare away to CSKA Moscow in Thursday’s quarterfinals second leg, expect a heavily rotated lineup on Sunday.

INJURIES: Newcastle — OUT: Jesus Gamez (ankle) | Arsenal — OUT: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (knee), David Ospina (ankle), Santi Cazorla (achilles); QUESTIONABLE: Granit Xhaka (flu)

Manchester United vs. West Brom — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Jose Mourinho’s Man United already delayed Man City’s PL title-winning party one week, and they have the chance to do it again on Sunday. City breezed past Tottenham on Saturday, leaving them three points from the title, which could also be achieved by a United loss to last-place West Brom at Old Trafford — an unlikely outcome, in all honesty.

“During the week I was trying to fight that result (the win over Man City) by working hard and trying to make the players understand that it’s not enough to deserve to finish second, we need the points to finish second,” Mourinho said this week. “Obviously to finish top-four we need four or five points, but to finish second we need much more than that and after three important points last weekend, we have to try to … be closer to the second position, which is, in this moment, our ambition.”

As for West Brom, their fate as a Championship side next season could be sealed as soon as next weekend. A loss on Sunday would mean the only way to avoid relegation is to win their final four games and Swansea City would have to lose all of their final five while overturning a minor goal-differential disadvantage (-19 to -26). An even more unlikely sequence of extraordinary events.

“From my discussions with the owners already, I know there is a genuine desire to build a team with greater goal power and attacking threat which can capture the fans’ imagination,” chief executive Mark Jenkins said this week. “In the event of our losing Premier League status, it will be a squad we will want to compete strongly for promotion back to the top tier.”

INJURIES: Man United — OUT: Phil Jones (fitness), Daley Blind (fitness), Sergio Romero (knee) | West Brom — OUT: Gareth Barry (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (concussion), James Morrison (achilles); QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Sturridge (hamstring), Nacer Chadli (thigh), Jonny Evans (knee)

WATCH: Zlatan scores again; LA Galaxy beat Schweinsteiger, Fire

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP
Associated PressApr 14, 2018, 7:10 PM EDT
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in his first MLS start and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic headed home Ashley Cole‘s deep diagonal cross in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Swedish forward played as a substitute in his first two appearances for the Galaxy (3-2-1). He has three goals in 127 minutes.

Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham made four saves to preserve his second clean sheet of the season.

The Fire dropped to 1-3-1.

Poch “not going to complain about penalty” in Spurs’ loss to City

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 14, 2018, 6:18 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur’s progression from top-four dreamers to doers is so very apparent when you look at the current Premier League table and see they need just nine points (from their final five games) to clinch a Champions League place for the third straight season.

And yet, it’s games like Saturday’s 3-1 humbling at the hands of PL champions-elect Man City which remind the lilywhite faithful, and more importantly manager Mauricio Pochettino, just how far they still have to go in order to challenge for that particular trophy. After the game, Pochettino was particularly pensive when considering the gulf in class between the two sides on Saturday.

He could have taken the easy way out, when asked after the game about Jon Moss’s blatantly incorrect decision to award City a penalty during the first half, but insisted that now single moment impacted the game so much as City were simply the better side from first to last whistles — quotes from the BBC:

“I am not going to complain about the penalty. I think that many things happen during a lot of games, sometimes it is for you and sometimes not.

“In the end, if we analyze the game, they fully deserve the victory. We struggled to start in the game. When we conceded the penalty, we started to play.

“For sure they are going to win the PL but I’m disappointed because we didn’t compete in the first 25 minutes. In football you always want to compete and win. We feel that we are close but it is not enough.

“Of course, when you are calm and relaxed, you think in the last few seasons we are improving. But we still need to improve to reach the last level which is the most difficult thing.”

Pochettino, of course, was quick to remind everyone attending his post-game press conference — just as he’ll surely have reminded his players in the locker room and repeatedly again over the coming weeks — that there’s still a piece of important silverware to be won: the FA Cup.

Guardiola, Man City show true class

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
LONDON — True champions dig deep in tough times and Manchester City did just that to put themselves on the brink of the Premier League title.

In their classy, dominant 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday they came out roaring in the first half as they set the tone after a disappointing 10-day spell.

‘Mentality’ is a word Guardiola has pointed to time and time again about this group of players and after they lost three times (twice to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and to Man United in the PL last weekend), they dug deep. They could clinch the PL trophy on Sunday if Manchester United lose to West Brom, but it is more likely that moment will arrive next Sunday at home against Swansea.

When it happens City will have not only dominated the PL “their way” but they have also developed that winning mentality and toughness to continue to succeed.

As Kevin De Bruyne told NBC’s analysts after the game, “three games won’t define our season” and City’s incredible tally of 93 goals scored and 87 points with five games to go keep them on track to break every record going and KDB led the way as City put in a dominant display as Spurs lost for the first time in 15 games.

With Guardiola on the cusp of winning his first league title in England, to follow titles in Spain and Germany, he was asked where this trophy would rank.

“Yeah, it is one of the best by far,” Guardiola said. “One of the best but to win titles in every league is important. For example, first league in my club Barcelona was a dream come true and to come here in this stadium and win the Champions League against United was also so, so nice, especially the way we played. But of course Premier League, the moment we are going to win, it is going to be one of the nicest. Yeah. Definitely. We did it… we almost did it. We are so close and we did it in the way we wanted to do it and we arrive. For the capacity of the club, the club has spent a lot of money, like a lot of other club, but it looks just like us, but it is true that we spent a lot of money to have these amazing players. If not it is impossible to do that.”

Guardiola is always heaping praise on his players, always, but after a tough few days where his methods and his players have been questioned following their UCL exit to Liverpool and the crushing loss against United, Guardiola had an answer similar to KDB’s when asked about European disappointment: “Champions League is seven games.”

That is it. Guardiola is keen to move on, and quickly, from failure and instead focus on a grueling PL season where they have stamped their superiority time and time again. In a nutshell this display summed up their season. Starting fast, scoring often and even having the audacity to give opponents a sniff at grabbing a point before missing plenty of chances themselves.

Man City know that if they can keep doing what they’re doing and develop this team, many of whom are nowhere near their peak (De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson), then bigger achievements, such as the Champions League, will be ahead.

The way Guardiola and his players celebrated this win showed how much the PL success means and how relieved they were to get back to winning ways.

But winning the PL this season, in this manner, with this pressure on their shoulders, the season after Pep’s methods were questioned heavily as they finished third in his debut PL campaign, that shows they have the right mentality.

Guardiola knows the Premier League is one hard slog but his time have oozed true class and will be worthy champions.

“Physicality, weather conditions, amount of games. It is tough,” Guardiola said. “That is why winning the way, hopefully next Sunday, we are going to win, will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives, that is for sure.”

De Bruyne: “Three games won’t define Man City’s season”

By Andy EdwardsApr 14, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
Manchester City’s magic number is now three — any combination of three points won, or points dropped by Manchester United, needed to win the 2017-18 Premier League title.

It’s been a foregone conclusion since mid-December, when their lead first reached double digits, and Saturday’s 3-1 victory over fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur has Pep Guardiola‘s side on Title Watch from here on out, with five games to play.

Kevin De Bruyne has arguably been Man City’s standout player this season, and though he’ll likely lose out to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah for Player of the Year honors, the Belgian superstar was over the moon when speaking during his post-game television interviews (above video) at the first mention of lifting the PL trophy next weekend. He was extremely defiant in refusing to let three games define what has been a brilliant, and perhaps still record-setting, season:

“We’re almost there. We knew we had to win two out of six games, so that’s not bad odds for us. Now it’s only out of five, and (Man) United don’t need to slip up, so we just need to do our thing and hopefully we can finish it next week.”

“It’s been a little more quiet, but not less confident. The Liverpool game away was a little bit [50-50], but I think the way we played against United and Liverpool at home showed that we performed well. I think in those games we deserve to win, but we didn’t. That’s football, you have to pick yourself up and be confident. The season’s been unbelievable, and these three games aren’t going to define our season.

“In the beginning, it’s the manager [who picked us up], obviously. But you need a day or two days to pick yourself up. We had a free day, you have your family in another environment, and then yesterday we had a little training and everybody was ready to try to perform today.

“I think [starting games quickly] shows the motivation of the team. We tried to do that against United and Liverpool at home, and it worked very well. It was a little bit less in both second halves, but we tried to do it today. We knew the second half is going to be tougher, it’s been a tough schedule for us, but the second half was about mental toughness and trying to dig in until the end.

Guardiola, who says he’ll spend his Sunday afternoon on the golf course while United take on West Bromwich Albion in a game of massive title consequences (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), was simply proud of his players’ response after bowing out of the Champions League and blowing a 2-0 lead against the Red Devils last weekend:

“After what happened this week, coming here to play against Tottenham, one of the best teams with (one of) the best managers by far, and play the way we played the first half, after 15 minutes, I said, ‘We will be champions.’ Not today, that’s for tomorrow, but it doesn’t matter after what happened; how the players reacted, these guys are fantastic.

“We’ve [dominated games early on] many, many times. Of course we didn’t expect it today, because the opponent is so, so good, but what we did today, we’ve done it many, many, many times. That’s why we are in the position that we are.”