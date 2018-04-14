More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Poch “not going to complain about penalty” in Spurs’ loss to City

By Andy EdwardsApr 14, 2018, 6:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur’s progression from top-four dreamers to doers is so very apparent when you look at the current Premier League table and see they need just nine points (from their final five games) to clinch a Champions League place for the third straight season.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from Man City’s win over Spurs ]

And yet, it’s games like Saturday’s 3-1 humbling at the hands of PL champions-elect Man City which remind the lilywhite faithful, and more importantly manager Mauricio Pochettino, just how far they still have to go in order to challenge for that particular trophy. After the game, Pochettino was particularly pensive when considering the gulf in class between the two sides on Saturday.

[ MORE: De Bruyne says “Three games won’t define City’s season” ]

He could have taken the easy way out, when asked after the game about Jon Moss’s blatantly incorrect decision to award City a penalty during the first half, but insisted that now single moment impacted the game so much as City were simply the better side from first to last whistles — quotes from the BBC:

“I am not going to complain about the penalty. I think that many things happen during a lot of games, sometimes it is for you and sometimes not.

“In the end, if we analyze the game, they fully deserve the victory. We struggled to start in the game. When we conceded the penalty, we started to play.

“For sure they are going to win the PL but I’m disappointed because we didn’t compete in the first 25 minutes. In football you always want to compete and win. We feel that we are close but it is not enough.

“Of course, when you are calm and relaxed, you think in the last few seasons we are improving. But we still need to improve to reach the last level which is the most difficult thing.”

[ MORE: Wolverhampton Wanderers win promotion, return to PL ]

Pochettino, of course, was quick to remind everyone attending his post-game press conference — just as he’ll surely have reminded his players in the locker room and repeatedly again over the coming weeks — that there’s still a piece of important silverware to be won: the FA Cup.

WATCH: Zlatan scores again; LA Galaxy beat Schweinsteiger, Fire

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP
Associated PressApr 14, 2018, 7:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in his first MLS start and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic headed home Ashley Cole‘s deep diagonal cross in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Swedish forward played as a substitute in his first two appearances for the Galaxy (3-2-1). He has three goals in 127 minutes.

Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham made four saves to preserve his second clean sheet of the season.

The Fire dropped to 1-3-1.

Guardiola, Man City show true class

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON — True champions dig deep in tough times and Manchester City did just that to put themselves on the brink of the Premier League title.

In their classy, dominant 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday they came out roaring in the first half as they set the tone after a disappointing 10-day spell.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

‘Mentality’ is a word Guardiola has pointed to time and time again about this group of players and after they lost three times (twice to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and to Man United in the PL last weekend), they dug deep. They could clinch the PL trophy on Sunday if Manchester United lose to West Brom, but it is more likely that moment will arrive next Sunday at home against Swansea.

When it happens City will have not only dominated the PL “their way” but they have also developed that winning mentality and toughness to continue to succeed.

As Kevin De Bruyne told NBC’s analysts after the game, “three games won’t define our season” and City’s incredible tally of 93 goals scored and 87 points with five games to go keep them on track to break every record going and KDB led the way as City put in a dominant display as Spurs lost for the first time in 15 games.

With Guardiola on the cusp of winning his first league title in England, to follow titles in Spain and Germany, he was asked where this trophy would rank.

“Yeah, it is one of the best by far,” Guardiola said. “One of the best but to win titles in every league is important. For example, first league in my club Barcelona was a dream come true and to come here in this stadium and win the Champions League against United was also so, so nice, especially the way we played. But of course Premier League, the moment we are going to win, it is going to be one of the nicest. Yeah. Definitely. We did it… we almost did it. We are so close and we did it in the way we wanted to do it and we arrive. For the capacity of the club, the club has spent a lot of money, like a lot of other club, but it looks just like us, but it is true that we spent a lot of money to have these amazing players. If not it is impossible to do that.”

Guardiola is always heaping praise on his players, always, but after a tough few days where his methods and his players have been questioned following their UCL exit to Liverpool and the crushing loss against United, Guardiola had an answer similar to KDB’s when asked about European disappointment: “Champions League is seven games.”

That is it. Guardiola is keen to move on, and quickly, from failure and instead focus on a grueling PL season where they have stamped their superiority time and time again. In a nutshell this display summed up their season. Starting fast, scoring often and even having the audacity to give opponents a sniff at grabbing a point before missing plenty of chances themselves.

Man City know that if they can keep doing what they’re doing and develop this team, many of whom are nowhere near their peak (De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson), then bigger achievements, such as the Champions League, will be ahead.

The way Guardiola and his players celebrated this win showed how much the PL success means and how relieved they were to get back to winning ways.

But winning the PL this season, in this manner, with this pressure on their shoulders, the season after Pep’s methods were questioned heavily as they finished third in his debut PL campaign, that shows they have the right mentality.

Guardiola knows the Premier League is one hard slog but his time have oozed true class and will be worthy champions.

“Physicality, weather conditions, amount of games. It is tough,” Guardiola said. “That is why winning the way, hopefully next Sunday, we are going to win, will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives, that is for sure.”

De Bruyne: “Three games won’t define Man City’s season”

By Andy EdwardsApr 14, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City’s magic number is now three — any combination of three points won, or points dropped by Manchester United, needed to win the 2017-18 Premier League title.

[ MORE: Man City on the brink of PL title ]

It’s been a foregone conclusion since mid-December, when their lead first reached double digits, and Saturday’s 3-1 victory over fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur has Pep Guardiola‘s side on Title Watch from here on out, with five games to play.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from City’s win over Spurs ]

Kevin De Bruyne has arguably been Man City’s standout player this season, and though he’ll likely lose out to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah for Player of the Year honors, the Belgian superstar was over the moon when speaking during his post-game television interviews (above video) at the first mention of lifting the PL trophy next weekend. He was extremely defiant in refusing to let three games define what has been a brilliant, and perhaps still record-setting, season:

“We’re almost there. We knew we had to win two out of six games, so that’s not bad odds for us. Now it’s only out of five, and (Man) United don’t need to slip up, so we just need to do our thing and hopefully we can finish it next week.”

“It’s been a little more quiet, but not less confident. The Liverpool game away was a little bit [50-50], but I think the way we played against United and Liverpool at home showed that we performed well. I think in those games we deserve to win, but we didn’t. That’s football, you have to pick yourself up and be confident. The season’s been unbelievable, and these three games aren’t going to define our season.

“In the beginning, it’s the manager [who picked us up], obviously. But you need a day or two days to pick yourself up. We had a free day, you have your family in another environment, and then yesterday we had a little training and everybody was ready to try to perform today.

“I think [starting games quickly] shows the motivation of the team. We tried to do that against United and Liverpool at home, and it worked very well. It was a little bit less in both second halves, but we tried to do it today. We knew the second half is going to be tougher, it’s been a tough schedule for us, but the second half was about mental toughness and trying to dig in until the end.

[ MORE: Wolverhampton Wanderers win promotion, return to PL ]

Guardiola, who says he’ll spend his Sunday afternoon on the golf course while United take on West Bromwich Albion in a game of massive title consequences (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), was simply proud of his players’ response after bowing out of the Champions League and blowing a 2-0 lead against the Red Devils last weekend:

“After what happened this week, coming here to play against Tottenham, one of the best teams with (one of) the best managers by far, and play the way we played the first half, after 15 minutes, I said, ‘We will be champions.’ Not today, that’s for tomorrow, but it doesn’t matter after what happened; how the players reacted, these guys are fantastic.

“We’ve [dominated games early on] many, many times. Of course we didn’t expect it today, because the opponent is so, so good, but what we did today, we’ve done it many, many, many times. That’s why we are in the position that we are.”

Three things we learned: Tottenham v Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

LONDON — Manchester City beat Tottenham 3-1 on Saturday to edge closer to the Premier League title.

A dominant display saw Pep Guardiola‘s men bounce back from three-straight defeats in style, with goals from Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling doing the damage, as they will soon be crowned as the Champions of England.

Here’s what we learned from Wembley.

CITY ANSWER CRITICS: BUT CAN THEY BE MORE CLINICAL?

After the week they’ve had, Pep Guardiola’s men showed plenty of guts to dominate the first half and they deserved to lead by more than one goal at half time. Still, they got the job done and now thy could seal the title on Sunday if (a big ‘if’) Man United lose at home to West Brom.

With 87 points on the board and 93 goals scored, City have shredded opponents time and again and their performance under the Saturday night lights summed up their two previous outings. Wonderful first half displays where they could have been home and dry but then they unnecessarily got themselves in trouble.

Raheem Sterling scored once but could have had four on Saturday, and that was the case against Man United last weekend in the shock 3-2 defeat after leading 2-0.

It seems ridiculous to say that City could be more clinical as they’ve scored 130 goals in all competitions this season, but given the sheer amount, and quality, of chances they create each game, the fact they’ve scored just six times in their last four outings is low, very low, for City.

They’ve missed Sergio Aguero big time with the Argentine suffering from a knee injury and out of the squad altogether on Saturday, with the jury still out as to whether Jesus can replace him long-term. The Brazilian shanked an effort badly wide in the second half when clean through and Sterling delayed his shot after rounding Lloris and then having another effort blocked wide. City are an unstoppable attacking  unit and they moved one win closer to the title, but they could’ve easily won by five or six on Saturday.

DE BRUYNE SHOWS POTY CLASS

Kevin De Bruyne may well win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award this season (the votes for that award where collected a while back before Mohamed Salah went on his amazing goalscoring spree) and it will be richly deserved.

Amid Salah’s recent heroics, KDB’s brilliant season has become somewhat of an afterthought but the Belgian midfielder ran the show at Wembley, particularly in the second half, as he danced around tackles and responded well to crunching tackles from Eric Dier and Dele Alli in particular.

De Bruyne doesn’t have any weaknesses and his full repertoire was on show on Saturday with flicks, driving runs, and majestic passes. KDB has been consistently excellent and although he may lose some of the POTY awards to Salah, he’s been at a higher level all season long and delivered once again against one of the big boys.

It is a joy to watch KDB in full flow.

LLORIS BECOMING A LIABILITY

Hugo Lloris has made big mistakes in each of his last three Premier League games. The apocalypse is nigh.

So often a bastion of reliability, Lloris is having perhaps the worst spell of his Tottenham career since he joined in 2012 from Lyon. The Spurs and French national team captain is not playing well but it shouldn’t cost Spurs their top four spot as they still have a seven point cushion over Chelsea with five games to go.

But this really isn’t a new thing. Before this game Hugo Lloris had made 5 defensive errors which led to goals, with only Petr Cech having more (6) in the PL. Yet when you think about it, which goalkeepers in the PL are better than Lloris? David De Gea, Ederson and Thibaut Courtois, and that’s about it. This seems to be nothing more than a small blip in form for the Frenchman but the variety of his mistakes (flapping at a cross to let Morata score for Chelsea, hitting the ball off Diouf against Stoke and then lunging into a tackle to give away a penalty) will be concerning.

Lloris, 31, is entering his prime as a goalkeeper and the quintessential sweeper keeper is always eager to launch himself off his line whenever he can, as he did earlier in the first half to great effect. It is too harsh to call Lloris a liability but with mistakes in each of his last three games you can feel Tottenham’s fans not being as confident as they once were as he let in Sterling in the second half, flapped a bit to let in Sterling for City’s third and was too close to call on some of his passes.