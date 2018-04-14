Swansea 1-1 Everton: Swans grab a point

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Own goal from Naughton put Everton ahead

Andre Ayew equalizes

Swans five points above bottom three

Swansea battled back to nick a point against Everton at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, but Carlos Carvalhal‘s men remain in the relegation scrap.

An own goal from Kyle Naughton gave Everton a first half lead but 20 minutes from time Jordan Ayew equalized to keep Swansea’s good home form going.

With the point the Swans are now one place above the relegation zone but have a five-point cushion, while Everton remain in ninth place.

Swansea did all the pressing early on as Carlos Carvalhal’s men took the game to the Toffees in South Wales.

Jordan Ayew had a shot cleared off the line by Leighton Baines and then Cenk Tosun also hacked away from danger as the Swans pushed hard.

Yannick Bolasie headed wide and then Michael Keane nodded over as Everton improved before the half.

Everton the took the lead. Both Bolasia and Gueye has shots saved superbly by Lukasz Fabianski but the ball came off Naughton and went in. 1-0 to the Toffees. Unlucky for Swansea.

In the second half Theo Walcott set up Gueye with a great chance but the midfielder got his header all wrong.

Ayew then equalized for Swansea on his return from suspension and it came in fortuitous fashion.

Alfie Mawson’s header fell to Tom Carroll who got his finish all wrong but the ball dropped to Ayew to finish and send the home fans wild. 1-1.

Everton were more than happy with a point, despite Seamus Coleman hitting the bar late on, as Swansea ran out of steam and couldn’t grab a winner. Sam Allardyce was once again targeted by Everton’s fans as they hit out at the Toffees’ negative tactics.

