Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Celtic tops Rangers in Scottish Cup semfinal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
Tom Rogic scored twice and Moussa Dembele converted a pair of penalties as Celtic knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup with a 4-0 semifinal win on Sunday at Hampden Park.

Celtic moves on to play Motherwell in the final on May 19.

Celtic went ahead through Rogic, who made a strong cutback after a trio of good passes through the right of the box.

It was 2-0 through a fine Rogic finish again, the Australian taking advantage of a mishit clearance in the box which may as well have been a pass.

Ross McCrorie was sent off in the 51st minute after conceding a penalty, and Dembele converted to clinch another Old Firm Derby win for Celtic.

Zlatan: Odds of playing at World Cup “sky high”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has bagged a pair of match-winning goals since arriving on the shores of Major League Soccer, and is now feeling pretty good about a return to the Swedish national team.

The 35-year-old striker has not played for Sweden since its group stage exit from EURO 2016.

With 116 caps and 62 goals, the larger than life personality would not just encourage the Swedish team but further stiffen a brutal Group G with Mexico, Germany, and South Korea.

He took a lower than market value contract to join the LA Galaxy, so it would make sense that this was part of the deal.

Benitez: 41 points an “amazing achievement” for promoted Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Rafa Benitez has done a heck of a job with very few resources, and Newcastle United is now as close to 7th as it is to the drop zone following a 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Matt Ritchie and Ayoze Perez had the goals, with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and captain Jamaal Lascelles just as important to the effort against a much-changed by powerful Gunners side.

Unable to land any of his top striker targets, Benitez got an assist from Leicester loanee Islam Slimani in the win that kept Newcastle unbeaten at home since the start of the new year.

Rumors of a club takeover and Benitez quitting abounded this winter, but the Magpies have rebounded behind a defense which has conceded the seventh-fewest goals in the league.

“I think we are safe with 41 points. It’s a massive achievement for the players, the city and the fans. I want to congratulate everyone.

“Today we didn’t play amazing football because we played an amazing team but you have to manage how you play and compete for the win.”

Newcastle has a match-in-hand on ninth-place Everton, and can leapfrog the Toffees with a win at Goodison Park next week. Not bad for a team which sat in 18th when the Gunners beat them 1-o in December.

Newcastle comes back to top Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
  • Lacazette scores early
  • Perez levels, assists winner
  • Slimani impacts off bench

Matt Ritchie‘s second half goal helped Newcastle United to a 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Alexandre Lacazette and Ayoze Perez traded first half goals as Newcastle stayed unbeaten at home in 2018.

The 10th place Magpies now have 41 points, 13 clear of relegation with five to play.

Arsenal remains sixth with 54 points.

Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were among the Arsenal players rested after completing its defeat of CSKA Moscow in Europa League play on Thursday.

Though Newcastle was on the front foot, with Kenedy forcing an early save out of Petr Cech, the Gunners went ahead when Lacazette feasted off the work of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka stopped to collect an Alex Iwobi effort in the 20th minute as the Gunners grew further into the control.

Newcastle went level through Perez, who flicked DeAndre Yedlin‘s cross past Cech as the match reached the half hour mark.

Arsenal quickly regained control, and probably should’ve been ahead on multiple occasions including a point-blank miss by debutant Joe Willock.

Ritchie put Newcastle ahead in the 69th minute, with substitute Islam Slimani winning a header that Perez nudged to the Scot.

Watch Live: Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2018, 10:12 AM EDT
Manchester United looks for a win which would delay Manchester City’s Premier League title ambitions a bit longer when it hosts (seemingly) relegation-bound West Bromwich Albion on Sunday at Old Trafford (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Daniel Sturridge is on the bench for West Brom, while Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford all begin on the bench for Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Sanchez. Subs: Pereira, Jones, Rojo, McTominay, Lingard, Martial, Rashford.

West Brom: Foster, Nyom, Dawson, Hegazi, Gibbs, Livermore, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Rodriguez, Rondon. Subs: Myhill, Yacob, Sturridge, Gabr, Burke, Krychowiak, Field.