Celtic tops Rangers in Scottish Cup semfinal

Tom Rogic scored twice and Moussa Dembele converted a pair of penalties as Celtic knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup with a 4-0 semifinal win on Sunday at Hampden Park.
Celtic moves on to play Motherwell in the final on May 19.
Celtic went ahead through Rogic, who made a strong cutback after a trio of good passes through the right of the box.
It was 2-0 through a fine Rogic finish again, the Australian taking advantage of a mishit clearance in the box which may as well have been a pass.
Ross McCrorie was sent off in the 51st minute after conceding a penalty, and Dembele converted to clinch another Old Firm Derby win for Celtic.