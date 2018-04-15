Celtic tops Rangers in Scottish Cup semfinal

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tom Rogic scored twice and Moussa Dembele converted a pair of penalties as Celtic knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup with a 4-0 semifinal win on Sunday at Hampden Park.

Celtic moves on to play Motherwell in the final on May 19.

Celtic went ahead through Rogic, who made a strong cutback after a trio of good passes through the right of the box.

It was 2-0 through a fine Rogic finish again, the Australian taking advantage of a mishit clearance in the box which may as well have been a pass.

Ross McCrorie was sent off in the 51st minute after conceding a penalty, and Dembele converted to clinch another Old Firm Derby win for Celtic.

MOUSSA WITH THE PANENKA! 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/KMbf1PcDz6 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 15, 2018

