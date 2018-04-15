More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Newcastle comes back to top Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
  • Lacazette scores early
  • Perez levels, assists winner
  • Slimani impacts off bench

Matt Ritchie‘s second half goal helped Newcastle United to a 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Alexandre Lacazette and Ayoze Perez traded first half goals as Newcastle stayed unbeaten at home in 2018.

The 10th place Magpies now have 41 points, 13 clear of relegation with five to play.

Arsenal remains sixth with 54 points.

Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were among the Arsenal players rested after completing its defeat of CSKA Moscow in Europa League play on Thursday.

Though Newcastle was on the front foot, with Kenedy forcing an early save out of Petr Cech, the Gunners went ahead when Lacazette feasted off the work of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka stopped to collect an Alex Iwobi effort in the 20th minute as the Gunners grew further into the control.

Newcastle went level through Perez, who flicked DeAndre Yedlin‘s cross past Cech as the match reached the half hour mark.

Arsenal quickly regained control, and probably should’ve been ahead on multiple occasions including a point-blank miss by debutant Joe Willock.

Ritchie put Newcastle ahead in the 69th minute, with substitute Islam Slimani winning a header that Perez nudged to the Scot.

Watch Live: Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2018, 10:12 AM EDT
Manchester United looks for a win which would delay Manchester City’s Premier League title ambitions a bit longer when it hosts (seemingly) relegation-bound West Bromwich Albion on Sunday at Old Trafford (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Daniel Sturridge is on the bench for West Brom, while Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford all begin on the bench for Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Sanchez. Subs: Pereira, Jones, Rojo, McTominay, Lingard, Martial, Rashford.

West Brom: Foster, Nyom, Dawson, Hegazi, Gibbs, Livermore, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Rodriguez, Rondon. Subs: Myhill, Yacob, Sturridge, Gabr, Burke, Krychowiak, Field.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2018, 7:52 AM EDT
Arsenal’s first away Premier League match in more than a month sees Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette together up top in a visit to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Joe Willock, 18, will make his Premier League debut in his 10th senior appearance for the Gunners.

Newcastle’s XI is as it’s been for some time, the Magpies unbeaten at home in 2018 and seeking a fourth-straight win.

LINEUPS

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett, Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Kenedy, Perez, Gayle. Subs: Darlow, Clark, Manquillo, Hayden, Murphy, Slimani, Joselu.

Arsenal: Cech; Chambers, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Willock, Iwobi, Aubemayang, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Maitland-Niles, Mertesacker, Kolasinac, Nelson, Welbeck, Nketiah.

MLS roundup: Another winner for Zlatan; Quintero’s debut goal

Photo credit: Minnesota United / @MNUFC
By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2018, 7:40 AM EDT
A roundup of, plus a few quick thoughts about, all of Saturday’s action from around MLS…

Chicago Fire 0-1 LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played all of 127 minutes since arriving in LA, and he’s got three goals to his name, including the winner at Toyota Park, but more importantly the Galaxy have won six points from the big Swede’s first three games in MLS. Saturday’s 1-0 win away to Chicago was anything but pretty — blame the freezing, windy conditions if you require a scapegoat — but it’s a step forward for last year’s last-place finishers nonetheless.

The Ibrahimovic-Ola Kamara partnership is, predictably, a work in progress, not at all unlike the Perry Kitchen-Jonathan dos Santos duo in central midfield. Alas, there’s more than enough talent (on paper) for LA to finish top-three or -four in a weak Western Conference (they’re up to second, now three points behind Sporting Kansas City), and they’ve arguably the biggest difference maker in league history to lean on down the stretch.

Portland Timbers 3-2 Minnesota United

Here are two statements that are undeniably true: the Timbers are a very talented team that can’t keep a clean sheet to save their lives (just seven since the start of the 2017 season — 40 regular-season games) and are almost as bad at closing out games with a late lead; Minnesota have some fun attacking pieces, including debutant and goalscorer Darwin Quintero, but they’re still a trainwreck defensively, individually. Thus, we should have known Saturday’s clash at Providence Park would be a thoroughly wild, nonsensical affair, because it was all on display on Saturday.

For the third straight game, Portland went ahead early on and (almost, this time) proceeded to cough up their lead and drop points. Fortunately for Gio Savarese, who got his first MLS win on the night, Minnesota couldn’t convert any one of a number of quality chances to get back to 2-2 early in the second half, and the hosts bagged a third almost completely against the run of play. Well done to Bill Poni Tuiloma, though, for an unbelievable finish on this own goal.

New York Red Bulls 3-1 Montreal Impact

If their was any doubt about the Red Bulls’ trophy-chasing credentials following last week’s CONCACAF Champions League defeat to Chivas de Guadalajara, Jesse Marsch’s men put them to bed on Saturday. Bradley Wright-Phillips opened the scoring after five minutes, but Montreal drew level through Jeisson Vargas not long after the half-hour mark. Alejandro “Kaku” Romero put the home side ahead again, in emphatic fashion, just before the hour mark.

Elsewhere in MLS

San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Houston Dynamo
Colorado Rapids 2-0 Toronto FC(‘s Reserves)
D.C. United 1-0 Columbus Crew SC
New England Revolution 0-1 FC Dallas