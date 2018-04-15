More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

NYCFC come from behind (twice) to take a point in Atlanta

Associated PressApr 15, 2018, 9:45 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) Alexander Ring scored his first MLS goal to help New York City FC to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on Sunday night.

David Villa, playing his second match after a three-game absence with a quadriceps injury, had a goal and an assist for New York City (5-0-2).

Ring made it 2-2 in the 73rd minute. Villa, at the top-left corner of the box, drew three defenders and dropped it back to Ring, who trapped it a ripped a right-footer off the crossbar from well outside the area.

Greg Garza tapped in from point-blank range, the rebound of a shot by Miguel Almiron to give Atlanta (4-2-0) a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Villa came on for Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the 35th and tied it about three minutes later, converting from the penalty spot after Jo Inge Berget drew a foul in the area conceded by Michael Parkhurst.

Chris McCann answered in the 56th minute, heading home a perfectly-placed cross from Almiron. Parkhurst’s long header off a clearance by Villa led Almiron down the left side and, from the goal line, he lofted it to McCann at the top of the 6-yard box for the finish.

United had its four-game win streak snapped.

Wenger: Loss to Newcastle “the story of Arsenal’s season”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
Sunday just wasn’t Arsenal’s day.

The 2017-18 Premier League season just hasn’t been Arsenal’s season, and Sunday’s 2-1 defeat away to 10th-place Newcastle United so perfectly exemplified the Gunners’ eight months’ worth of struggles, according to manager Arsene Wenger.

Having gone up 1-0 after 14 minutes, the fatigue of having played away to CSKA Moscow on Thursday eventually caught up to Arsenal as they fell to a fifth straight PL defeat away from the Emirates Stadiu. Following the game, Wenger said Sunday’s game was “the story of our season” and called such a streak “a worry character-wise” — quotes from the Guardian:

“It’s the story of our season. We had 70 percent of possession and were 1-0 up. You wonder how you can lose this game. It could have been over at half-time. It’s very harsh to swallow a defeat like this. It’s very disappointing.

“Of course it’s a concern to have lost five games in a row away, because traditionally we have a very strong record away. It has become a subconscious weight on our minds. Once you’re in a negative spiral like this it is very hard to get out of.”

“It’s very difficult to combine the Europa League on Thursday night and the Premier League on Sunday afternoons. Some of our players were affected physically by getting back from Moscow so late.

“But losing like this is a worry character-wise. Our attitude today was spot on, but I have to be realistic enough to say that maybe our balance offensively and defensively doesn’t work.”

With five league games left to play (Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semifinals beginning next week), fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur sit 13 points clear of their north London rivals, meaning the anti-St. Totteringham’s Day (and a guaranteed place outside the PL’s top-four) could come as soon as Tuesday, when Tottenham visit Brighton & Hove Albion (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Wenger, however, remains in charge and appears to be the sole authority on whether or not he’ll remain the manager come August.

Serie A: Juventus hammer Sampdoria to go 6 clear of Napoli

Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP
Associated PressApr 15, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) — Juventus took a major step toward a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday as it beat Sampdoria 3-0 after Napoli was held to a 0-0 draw at AC Milan.

Douglas Costa changed the game when he came on for the injured Miralem Pjanic, providing three assists for Mario Mandzukic, Benedikt Hoewedes and Sami Khedira.

Juventus moved six points clear of Napoli with six matches remaining — including the two sides playing each other.

“We have to thank Pjanic for getting injured because maybe at that moment I wouldn’t have changed things,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri joked. “Douglas and (Gonzalo) Higuain are two players who I wanted to use to change the match. I chose the Brazilian to stretch Samp.”

Roma hit the woodwork twice but drew 0-0 against 10-man Lazio in an intense derby match which was crucial for both teams’ Champions League chances.

The top four from Serie A qualify for Europe’s premier club competition. Roma and Lazio are third and fourth, respectively, on the same number of points. They are one point above fifth-place Inter Milan, which drew 0-0 at Atalanta on Saturday.

Juventus was looking to bounce back from the disappointment of Wednesday’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid, decided by a stoppage-time penalty in the second leg when seconds away from forcing extra time at 3-0.

Allegri had mixed feelings about Sunday’s win.

“Is it a decisive step toward the title? Absolutely not. But it was important to win after Madrid and the guys were good because it wasn’t easy after such a tiring match,” Allegri said.

Juventus struggled to find a way through the Samp defense and the visitors almost took the lead but Gianluigi Buffon, who was sent off midweek, managed to parry a close-range header from Fabio Quagliarella.

Pjanic limped off two minutes before the break and was replaced by Douglas Costa who had an instant impact as he whipped in a cross for Mandzukic to volley in under the bar.

Juventus doubled its lead on the hour. The ball was passed from the right to the left of the penalty area and Douglas Costa set up a diving header from an unmarked Hoewedes on only his second match for the club.

Douglas Costa was again decisive 15 minutes later with another cross for Khedira to fire into the bottom left corner.

The Brazil midfielder almost capped his performance with a goal but fired narrowly wide of the left post late on.

Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made history as the youngest ever player to reach 100 Serie A appearances, at 19 years, 1 month, 21 days, and he proved decisive in denying Napoli a last-gasp winner.

It was a strange match for Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who has agreed a free transfer to Milan at the end of the season.

Reina was immediately called into action against his future teammates, fingertipping an effort from Giacomo Bonaventura around the base of the post.

Lorenzo Insigne went close to giving Napoli the lead 10 minutes before halftime, weaving his way through defenders before curling an effort inches wide of the right post.

Milan thought it had taken the lead four minutes later but Mateo Musacchio was offside when he fired in a rebound after Reina had parried Hakan Calhanoglu’s powerful effort.

The match continued to be open after the break, with both sides seeking the win they needed for their respective ambitions.

Napoli came agonizingly close to snatching a stoppage-time winner as Arkadiusz Milik had time and space to control before shooting from six yards but Donnarumma pulled off a stunning save to send the ball around his left post.

Ligue 1: PSG win title after crushing defending champs Monaco 7-1

AP Photo/Michel Euler
Associated PressApr 15, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain won the French league title after beating defending champion Monaco 7-1 on Sunday, with the crushing victory highlighting the obvious gulf between the two teams this season.

Monaco meekly surrendered the title that it had won so impressively last season, doing little to prolong the suspense. It was losing 4-0 after 28 minutes as PSG easily did enough for a fifth title in six seasons and a seventh overall. PSG leads second-place Monaco by 17 points with five rounds remaining.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and winger Angel Di Maria scored two goals each, while league top scorer Edinson Cavani grabbed his 25th of the season.

PSG captain Thiago Silva’s header went in off Radamel Falcao — Monaco’s top scorer — for PSG’s sixth goal before Germany winger Julian Draxler netted the seventh.

La Liga: Torres starts Atletico Madrid farewell with a goal

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
1 Comment

A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Levante

Fernando Torres entered the weekend with only seven league games remaining in his Atleti career after announcing this week that he would leave the club this summer. The 34-year-old World Cup (2010) and Champions League (2012) winner began his farewell tour on Sunday and marked the occasion with a goal, Atleti’s third in their 3-0 win over Levante.

Angel Correa opened the scoring with what proved to be the winner in the 33rd minute, followed by Antoine Griezmann’s 19th league goal of the season (26 in all competitions) three minutes after halftime, and it was more than enough for Diego Simeone’s side to secure all three points and maintain their four-point lead on Real Madrid in the race for second.

Malaga 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid leapfrogged Valencia, who lost to Barcelona on Saturday, to reclaim third place after dropping a pair of points in last weekend’s Madrid derby.

Isco and Casemiro got the goals for Zinedine Zidane’s side before Diego Rolan pulled one back very late on for Malaga.

The final El Clasico of the season, while carrying little to no title implications, is three weeks away at the Camp Nou.

